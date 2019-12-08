It was a busy Saturday in L-L League girls’ basketball action, with all 26 teams involved in either Day 2 of tip-off tournaments around the area, or playing in nonleague games. Four league teams won tip-off tournament championships. Here’s a roundup, plus some notables …

TULPEHOCKEN TIP-OFF

Pequea Valley 64, Tulpehocken 46 — The Braves rolled to the tourney title, building a 36-21 lead at the break and then sliding past the hosts for the gold trophy. It was another balanced attack for PV, as Abbey Leslie (20 points, four 3’s), Caroline Horst (20 points) and Clara Neff (12 points) led the way for the Braves, who bucketed seven 3-pointers. Horst had 45 points in the two games for PV.

LANCASTER COUNTRY DAY TIP-OFF

Lancaster Country Day 58, West Shore Christian 18 — The host Cougars cruised to their own tourney title, opening the contest on a 31-8 blitz, and then using a 21-5 third-quarter run to blow the game wide open. Ashanti Duncan (13 points) and Annabelle Copeland (11 points) paced Country Day’s balanced offense attack; Duncan is up to 972 career points, so she’ll need 28 points for 1,000 on Tuesday when Country Day visits Octorara for a nonleague game. Meanwhile, Copeland is just two points shy of joining the 800-point club; she’s at 798 through Saturday’s game.

NORTHERN LEBANON TIP-OFF

Northern Lebanon 41, Palmyra 29 — What a great start this season for the host Vikings, who beat the reigning D3-5A champs for tourney gold. Palmyra led 13-8 early on, but Northern Lebanon went 15-6 in the third quarter to grab the lead for good, and go on to win the title with a 2-0 getaway. Zara Zerman continued her hot start with 18 points, and Lindsay McFeaters chipped in with 11 points for the victors.

Ephrata 56, Milton Hershey 23 — The Mountaineers claimed the third-place game at Northern Lebanon, racing out to a 27-9 lead at the break and never looking back. Ephrata allowed just two first-quarter points, and Olivia Fedorshak led the Mounts’ balanced attack with 10 points.

COCALICO TIP-OFF

Governor Mifflin 38, Warwick 32 — The Mustangs needed OT, but withstood the Warriors for the tourney championship. Mifflin outscored Warwick 6-0 in OT to win it, after the game went to OT knotted at 32-all. Lauren Pyle (9 points), Elise Balmer (8 points) and Tanner Armstrong (7 points) paced the Warriors, who rallied to tie it, but came up empty in the extra session.

Cocalico 49, Conrad Weiser 31 — The host Eagles picked up a third-place finish in their tourney, jumping out to a 27-13 lead at the half, and then they outscored the Scouts 11-3 in the third quarter for some breathing room. Hannah Custer (12 points) and Izzy Mack (11 points) paced the Eagles in the scoring department.

MANHEIM CENTRAL TIP-OFF

Mechanicsburg 45, Manheim Central 39 — In the championship tilt, the Barons hung tough against the Wildcats, a PIAA-qualifier last winter. In fact, Central led 34-32 heading into the fourth quarter. But Mechanicsburg closed the game on a 13-6 clip and won the tourney. Laura Good (10 points), Rachel Nolt (9 points) and Maddie Knier (8 points) led the Barons.

Manheim Township 67, Northeastern York 54 — The Blue Streaks claimed third place in Manheim, opening the game on a 9-2 run, and then using a 20-8 third-quarter spurt to settle into a lead. Northeastern closed the game with a 27-18 bum-rush, but Township held on behind Katie Bushong, who poured in 30 points, going 18-for-21 at the foul line. She also joined the 900-point club in the process; Bushong is up to 926 points. Gianna Smith added 18 points for the Streaks.

HEMPFIELD TIP-OFF

Solanco 49, Hempfield 39 — In a battle of L-L League combatants for third place in the Black Knights’ tourney, Paige Phillips went 9-for-10 at the foul line and popped in 16 points, and the Golden Mules outscored Hempfield 35-18 in the second half to claim the consolation-round game. Autumn Cook popped in 14 points to pace the Knights, who settled for fourth place.

EXETER TIP-OFF

Hershey 45, Garden Spot 30 — The Trojans KO’d the Spartans in the championship bout, using a 17-2 third-quarter blitz to open up a comfortable lead. Erin Gonzalez hit three 3’s and scored 12 points for Garden Spot, which took home the silver trophy.

Exeter 53, Lebanon 43 — In the consolation-round game, the host Eagles held off the Cedars for third place as Kelly Fetter bucketed 15 points. Giahny Correa scored a game-high 20 points for Lebanon.

CEDAR CLIFF TIP-OFF

Spring Grove 55, Cedar Crest 41 — In the championship game, the Rockets went 21-10 in the third quarter and 31-18 overall in the second half to claim the crown. Reese Glover scored 14 points for the Falcons, who led 13-8 after the first quarter before SG rallied.

PENN MANOR TIP-OFF

Lampeter-Strasburg 67, Penn Manor 41 — The L-L League foes were relegated to playing in the third-place game, and the Pioneers won it behind a trio of double-digit scorers, as Emma Drouillard (17 points), Nora Holmes (14 points) and Katie Ranck (12 points) led the way for L-S, which hit five 3’s and sank 20 foul shots in the victory. It was a sizzling start for the Pioneers, who led 16-8 after the first quarter and 38-17 at the break, and then L-S iced it with a 20-point third-quarter uprising. Morgan Miller made three treys and bucketed 15 points for the Comets.

FLEETWOOD TIP-OFF

Conestoga Valley 50, Kutztown 30 — The Buckskins are in the win column, and rookie skipper Bill Moore earned his first victory with CV, as Laela Robinson (16 points), Destiny Ellerbe (11 points) and Taylor Hehnly (11 points) led the way in the third-place game in Fleetwood. The Bucks used a 17-0 third-quarter run to take control.

TWIN VALLEY TIP-OFF

Blue Mountain 57, Lancaster Mennonite 49 — The Blazers settled for fourth place in the tourney, as Blue Mountain used a 22-point second-quarter spurt to seize control. Maria Wilson popped in 25 points for Mennonite, giving her 803 in her career.

COLUMBIA TIP-OFF

Schuylkill Valley 61, Columbia 55 — The Crimson Tide hung tough, but settled for fourth place in their own tip-off event, after SV built a 32-25 halftime lead and then held off Columbia down the stretch. MacKenzie Burke hit three 3’s and scored 21 points, and Morgan Bigler chipped in with 17 points for the Tide.

HAMBURG TIP-OFF

Tri-Valley 42, Annville-Cleona 27 — In the third-place game, Emily Brightbill bucketed 12 points for the Dutchmen, but T-V opened the game on a 12-2 clip, and finished the game on a 21-16 run to subdue A-C and claim the bronze in Hamburg.

NEW OXFORD TIP-OFF

Lancaster Catholic 56, New Oxford 33 — One night after falling to Bermudian Springs in their season-opener, the Crusaders used an 18-3 second-quarter run to open up some early breathing room against the Colonials. Sophia Wentz and Sommer Reeser popped in 12 points apiece to pace Catholic; Reeser drilled three 3-pointers in the win.

MIDDLETOWN TIP-OFF

Elco 41, Boiling Springs 24 — The Raiders picked up their first W this season, and earned a third-place finish at Middletown as Amanda Smith (15 points) and Kailey Eckhart (14 points) led the scoring brigade. Elco broke open a close game at the half with a game-changing 20-3 third-quarter run.

NONLEAGUE

Lebanon Catholic 66, Veritas Academy 34 — It was the season-opener for the Beavers, and Avery Hupp paced a balanced attack with 18 points, and Lebanon Catholic cruised to a 29-6 lead at the break and never looked back for a 1-0 start.

Antietam 60, Octorara 38 — The Braves kicked off their second season as full-time L-L League members, but fell behind 23-8 after the first quarter, and Antietam went on for the victory as Alayna Day poured in 21 points for the victors. Meanwhile, Haley Justice (15 points) and Jasyah James-Paskings (11 points) were double-digit scorers for Octorara.

Also Saturday, host Elizabethtown stormed past Donegal to claim the Bears’ tip-off tourney title. And in the third-place game, McCaskey snapped a year-long losing streak with a victory over Red Land. Here’s the story …

NOTES: Just three L-L League teams will be in action on Monday when game-play resumes; Lancaster Mennonite at Oley Valley, Lebanon Catholic at Daniel Boone and Pequea Valley at Muhlenberg are those three nonleague games, as a trio of Berks County clubs will host. … The rest of the week will be mighty busy, with multiple games every night. Circle this one: On Wednesday, Lancaster Country Day will host Pequea Valley for their Section 5 opener at 6 p.m. Varsity only. Everyone else gets started with league play on Friday; Country Day tweaked its schedule because the Cougars have an extended holiday break.

