Eight games on Saturday’s L-L League girls basketball docket, all of the nonleague variety.

Here’s a roundup, with some news and notables …

Manheim Township 49, Exeter 19 — Missy Welch (15 points) and Gracie Martin (11 points) led the way in the scoring column, and the host Blue Streaks used a 15-1 third-quarter blitz to pull away for good from the Eagles. Township opened the game on a 12-6 spurt and was ahead 21-13 at the break, before holding Exeter to just one third-quarter point as the Streaks turned up the pressure defensively and won their second game in a row.

Manheim Central 37, Fleetwood 28 — Maddie Knier continued her sizzling start with 25 points, and the host Barons used a 14-4 second-quarter clip to take an 18-8 halftime lead on the way to taming the Tigers. Central is now 3-1 in its last four games, and Knier, who had a career-high 30 points in the Barons’ win over Penn Manor on Friday, is scoring at a 22.8 clip in Central’s first five games.

Lancaster Mennonite 64, Lebanon 40 — Mariah Wilson pumped in 25 points, and the host Blazers went 17-4 in the second quarter for a 22-11 halftime lead as Mennonite secured its third win in a row. The Blazers iced it with a 22-point third-quarter blitz. Giahny Correa scored 15 points for the Cedars, giving her 932 career points.

Columbia 62, Middletown 30 — Brie Droege (19 points), Morgan Bigler (15 points) and Brooke Droege (12 points) paced the Crimson Tide’s scoring brigade, and the host Crimson Tide went 25-9 in the first quarter for a quick lead, and then outscored the Blue Raiders 18-2 in the second quarter for a commanding 43-11 edge at the half.

Wilson 52, Hempfield 46 — In West Lawn, the host Bulldogs outscored the Black Knights 11-5 in OT, after Wilson closed regulation time on a 13-8 run to knot the game and force the extra period. Hempfield had a 14-6 first-quarter cushion, and the Knights were ahead 25-18 at the half before the Bulldogs rallied, outscoring Hempfield 23-16 in the second half to force OT. Orianna Edmond scored a game-high 15 points for the Knights.

Reading 55, McCaskey 28 — The Red Tornado had a 10-6 lead after the first quarter, but the host Red Knights used a 21-6 second-quarter spree to grab a 27-16 lead at the break and soar past McCaskey. Reading went 15-5 in the third quarter to break the game open. Alani Bosque bucketed 10 points for the Tornado.

York Suburban 51, Donegal 13 — Maddison Perring (16 points), Alyssa Dougherty (15 points) and Brooke Sargen (11 points) were all double-digit scorers, and the host Trojans opened the game on a 24-3 clip and raced past the Indians. Sophia Floyd scored 8 points to pace Donegal.

Also Saturday, a couple of local teams participated in the annual Catholic Showcase event at Lancaster Catholic. The host Crusaders came up short against Berks Catholic, and Linden Hall fell to Trinity. Here’s the story, plus PHOTO GALLERIES from those games …

