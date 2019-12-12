Several games dotted Wednesday’s L-L League girls’ basketball slate, including a much-anticipated Section 5 opener. Here’s a roundup, plus some news and notes …

NONLEAGUE

Lebanon Catholic 60, Lititz Christian 24 — That’s a 3-0 getaway for the Beavers, who used a 16-2 third-quarter spree to break the game wide open. But here’s the big takeaway from Lebanon Catholic’s victory: Coach Patti Hower, in her 42nd season on the Beavers’ bench, picked up her 747th career victory, as she closes in on 750 for her career. Longtime Lancaster Catholic skipper Lamar Kauffman is the league’s all-time leader with 764 coaching victories; Hower is 17 wins shy of tying that mark, and 18 away from snapping it. Wednesday, the Beavers bolted to a 27-13 halftime lead, and rode a balanced attack against host Lititz Christian: Alyssa Loser (17 points), Avery Hupp (16 points) and Maria Pastal (10 points) led the charge.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Cedar Crest 41, Wyomissing 31 — One night after losing a second-half lead and falling to Wilson, the Falcons finished the job this time around against another Berks County outfit, building a 29-15 lead at the break and then cruising past host Wyo. Sarah Laney and Sarah Batra scored 11 points apiece for Cedar Crest.

Garden Spot 50, Conestoga Valley 27 — The Spartans picked up a road win and got back to .500 as Olivia Usner (13 points), Erin Gonzalez (13 points) and Karli Stoltzfus (10) paced the offense. Garden Spot led 22-12 at the half, and then outscored the Buckskins 17-5 in the third quarter to ice it. Taylor Hehnly continued her hot start with 11 points for CV.

Manheim Central 56, Warwick 35 — We had an inkling that the Barons were going to be trouble, and they ambushed the visiting Warriors with a 21-7 first-quarter spree and never looked back for a victory over a team expected to challenge in the Section 2 race. Laura Good (14 points), Rachel Nolt (14 points) and Maddie Knier (14 points) paced Central, which led 36-11 at the half and cruised from there. Lailani Batty bucketed 14 points for Warwick.

Northeastern York 48, Cocalico 36 — The host Eagles fell behind 28-18 at the half, and couldn’t quite play catch-up against Northeastern. Hannah Custer popped in 16 points for Cocalico.

Eastern York 79, Donegal 49 — The host Golden Knights socked the Indians with a 39-24 first-half run, and then Eastern scored 24 third-quarter points to take control for good and race past Donegal. Mara Weaver (21 points), Victoria Zerbe (15 points) and Breana Grim (12 points) led the Knights; Kiera Baughman pocketed 21 points for the Indians, raising her career total to 1,346. The IUP recruit is now 80 points shy from snapping Nicky Hess’ program mark of 1,425 points.

Also Wednesday, in a thrill-a-minute Section 5 opener pitting defending D3-1A champ Lancaster Country Day against Pequea Valley, the Cougars prevailed late on a pair of free throws by Annabelle Copeland. The game was full of highlights. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery …

And no, Lancaster Country Day senior Ashanti Duncan did not clear the 1,000-point plateau on Wednesday; she’s just 5 points shy of joining that club, and the Cougars are back in action on Friday at home against defending Section 5 champ Lancaster Mennonite for another early season showdown.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

ALSO: Apologies for Wednesday's podcast; when I was chatting about L-L League players with 800-plus points, and who are closing in on 1,000 career points, I failed to mention Lancaster Catholic senior Sommer Reeser. I couldn't make out my chicken-scratch. My bad.

THURSDAY’S NONLEAGUE GAMES

Reading at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

McCaskey at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Ephrata at Solanco, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage!)

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage