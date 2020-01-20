With three weeks to go in the L-L League girls' basketball races, the section chases are tightening up as teams begin their sprint toward the finish line.

Teams are also angling for postseason position, with the races for District 3 power points also beginning to boil over.

Sports writer Jeff Reinhart drops by to chat everything L-L League girls' hoops, including a look at the section standings, key games on the horizon, a milestone update, plus more news from around the league and District 3.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage