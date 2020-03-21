The final day of the PIAA girls’ basketball state championships was supposed to be Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey. It would have wrapped up three days of exciting games featuring the top teams from across the Commonwealth, and another season could be tucked away neatly in the record books.

But the PIAA playoffs are on pause, in the state quarterfinal round, because Gov. Tom Wolf and the PIAA mandated no school and no athletics for at least a two-week hiatus period because of coronavirus concerns.

Those orders have left three local teams in limbo: Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon in Class 4A, and Linden Hall in Class 2A. In fact, Catholic was set to play Northern Lebanon in a state quarterfinal, but that matchup is on hold. Linden Hall was ticketed to play in the PIAA quarters — opposite District 11 champ Mahanoy Area — for the first time in program history.

While we wait to see how all of this plays out, here is one last L-L League girls’ basketball notebook for 2019-20, putting a bow on all of the league’s happenings with some notables and observations, plus plenty of links, wrapping up the season — which three teams are hoping isn’t over yet.

SECTION 1

Hempfield (13-0 league, 19-9 overall) had its finest season in 15 years, running the table in league play and winning its first section championship since 2005. The Black Knights were dispatched in the league quarterfinals by eventual runner-up Pequea Valley, but came back to beat Wilson in the D3-6A opener, and had a victory over Dallastown in the D3 seventh-place game to put the Knights in the state playoffs. Hempfield fell to D1 champ Central Bucks West in the first round, but it was quite the ride for the Knights, as coach Kendra Merrifield garnered Section 1 Coach of the Year honors, and freshmen Autumn Cook (7.1 points, 24 3-pointers) and Lauren Moffatt (6.0) had breakout ninth-grade seasons, and Lindsey Durkota (9.6, 5 3's), Lauren Riggs (2.0, 8 3's), Brynn Axe (2.3) and Jess Weinoldt (4.5) provided a ton of leadership.

Manheim Township (10-3, 19-9) earned a runner-up finish behind Hempfield, but the Blue Streaks got some revenge against the Knights, topping Hempfield in the D3-6A consolation round to earn a spot in states. After a sixth-place finish in D3, Township drew WPIAL champ North Allegheny in the first round of states, where the Streaks’ season came to an end. But it was another fun run under coach Sean Burkhart; Township went 4-0 down the stretch, and 8-2 in the final few weeks to remain on Hempfield’s heels in the section race, and take some momentum into the postseason. Section MVP Katie Bushong (20.5, 32 3’s) finished her standout career with 1,451 points, third-most in program history. Her next stop is Wilmington to continue her volleyball career.

Cedar Crest (8-5, 11-11) trotted out a young-ish roster, with just one senior on coach Jim Donmoyer’s bench. Hence some hiccups along the way, as the Falcons finished third in the race and did not snag a playoff bid — which is rare for this group. On the bright side, Reese Glover (13.4, 38 3’s) blossomed into a legit, go-to scorer, and players like Sarah Laney (8.5, 24 3’s), Meghan Sholley (6.6, 19 3’s), Sarah Batra (5.8), Nickole Wise (3.3, 3’s) and Emily Hocker (2.4, 13 3’s) all got major varsity run, making Cedar Crest a team to watch in December, when everyone reconvenes.

Penn Manor (4-9, 7-15) had a herky-jerky, roller-coaster kind of a season. A winning streak here, followed by a losing streak there. The highlight was a late-season victory over Cedar Crest, which pretty much knocked the Falcons out of the playoff picture. The Comets also took Cedar Crest to double-OT back in January, and both games vs. Hempfield were close (35-32 and 40-33). Like Cedar Crest, Penn Manor suited up just one senior this season — Ella Hart (5.8, 3 3’s) capped her career in Millersville — as underclassmen like sniper Morgan Miller (12.2, 37 3’s), Lily Sugra (9.8), Sydney Shepos (6.4, 6 3’s), Emily Riggs (3.2, 4 3’s) and Kimmy Miller (2.1, 7 3’s) all got a ton of experience on the fly for coach Megan Collins’ club. Have to believe the Comets will be back in the playoff discussion next season.

McCaskey (1-12, 3-19) was at the bottom of the pack in the standings, yes. But here’s the good news: After a 0-22 campaign a year ago, the Red Tornado snapped a 30-game losing streak, and won three games in all, which was definitely a good thing for a program trying to right its ship. Seniors Malia Taylor (11.0, 30 3’s) and Ahni-Yah Parker (10.1) capped their careers as reliable scorers, Alijah Thornton-Bey (6.4) was tough off the bounce and at the rim, and Alani Bosque (4.3, 9 3’s) directed traffic and made some big shots. Baby steps for coach Brian McCloud in Tornado Alley. Losing Taylor and Parker will sting, but McCaskey will press on, trying to get this turned around.

SECTION 2

Ephrata (11-2, 17-7) won its first section championship since 2016, as the Mountaineers’ lone league losses were against Hempfield and Cedar Crest in crossover games. A rip-roaring 12-1 clip down the stretch helped Ephrata clinch section gold. Brian Cerullo earned Section 2 Coach of the Year honors, and senior sniper Gabbie Gerola-Hill (15.0, 49 3’s) was named section MVP; she scored her 1,000th career point on her final prep shot attempt with one second to go in Ephrata’s 43-41 setback against Dallastown in the first round of the D3-6A playoffs. Jasmine Griffin (11.8, 15 3’s) made her much-anticipated ninth-grade debut, and had a breakout season both directing traffic at the point, and getting through traffic for layups. She has a very bright future. Rock-solid two-way players like Jocelyn Umana (7.4) and Reagan McCarty (4.0, 6 3’s) helped Ephrata tick, and instant-offense sub Brynn Adams (3.5, 17 3’s) bucketed a boatload of big shots; she had an unforgettable 22-point, 6-trey effort against Lancaster Country Day in the L-L League quarterfinals.

Warwick (7-6, 12-11) had quite the eventful season under second-year skipper Danny Cieniewicz. Sitting at 7-9 after a loss to Ephrata on Jan. 24, Warwick then ripped off five wins in a row to earn a second-place finish in the section, and a spot in the D3-6A playoffs as the last team in the bracket. The Warriors snagged that second-place finish when Ephrata topped Elizabethtown on the last night of league play, as Warwick and E-town duked it out for second place and a league playoff spot all winter. The Warriors fell to Northern Lebanon in the league play-in round, and Warwick was ousted by Red Lion in the first round of districts. But the Warriors were back in the postseason, and played their best in crunch time to earn that nod. Lauren Pyle (14.1, 47 3’s) became a household name around the league, and Jess Williamson (5.9, 24 3’s), Lailani Batty (5.7, 9 3’s) Tanner Armstrong (4.7) and Elise Balmer (3.8, 8 3’s) all chipped in on the offensive end. Warwick loses just two seniors from this group, so the Warriors should be thinking even bigger and better things next season.

Elizabethtown (6-7, 13-10) welcomed Ephrata on the final night of league play with one simple scenario: Win, and the Bears would clinch second place in the section and go to the league playoffs. Ephrata 44, E-town 39. It was a heck of a game, and the Bears had the lead well into the second half. But the Mounts won it, capping their section-championship ride. The Bears had to settle for third place and no L-L tourney bid. E-town fell to York Suburban in the first round of the D3-5A playoffs. While several of skipper John Myers’ players returned with some varsity experience, E-town dressed just two seniors, and the top six scorers in the rotation — PG Ainsley Raybold (8.9, 43 3’s), Macy Seaman (7.6), defensive stopper Jade Love-Morris (7.2, 6 3’s), Elise Hassinger (6.4), Carly Sedun (6.0) and Emma Blyler (3.1, 8 3’s) — are all due back next season.

Lebanon (4-9, 6-16) made up more ground, as coach Jaime Walborn guided her squad to some clutch wins: 52-47 over Penn Manor in a crossover game; 50-49 over E-town, which was a stinger setback for the Bears in the section race; and 61-57 in OT over Section 5 champ — and eventual D3-1A winner — Lancaster Country Day to cap the season. Combo guard Giahny Correa (17.1, 22 3’s) became a must-stop kid in L-L League circles, and she finished her junior season with 853 career points, making her a candidate to join the 1,000-point club early next season.

Conestoga Valley (1-12, 2-20) began its re-tool under first-year skipper Bill Moore, and yes, the Buckskins took some lumps. But they dished some out, too, including a hold-them-off-at-the-wire victory over Lebanon late in the season to snap an 18-game slide. Savannah Byers (6.3, 4 3’s) earned an all-star nod, and snipers Taylor Hehnly (7.1, 8 3’s) and Laela Robinson (5.5, 13 3’s) became consistent, go-to scorers for CV, which hopes to take another step forward next season.

SECTION 3

Solanco (10-3, 14-11) successfully defended its section crown, fending off new-kid-on-the-block Manheim Central for section gold. The most impressive thing about Solanco’s ride is that skipper Chad McDowell — who was tabbed Section 3 Coach of the Year — had to replace a stable of standouts from last year, when the Golden Mules won the section and earned the No. 1 seed in the D3-5A bracket on the way to a state-playoff appearance. Solanco responded, with Jenna Dombach (9.2, 32 3’s), Jade Eshelman (8.3, 3 3’s), Paige Phillips (7.5, 23 3’s), Nikki Trout (5.5) and Ilynd Rapant (3.4) all chipping in offensively. Solanco made a run to the L-L League semifinals — falling to eventual runner-up Pequea Valley — and suffered a first-round loss to Berks Catholic in the D3-5A tourney. But it was another successful ride for the Golden Mules, who will return several key cogs next season for a run at a section three-peat.

Manheim Central (7-6, 13-11) had a heck of a comeback season, as the young-pup Barons had everyone’s attention from start to finish. Start with senior leaders Laura Good (11.0) and Kassidy Michael (9.3, 9 3’s), who kept everyone on the same page in their big-sister roles. And freshman Maddie Knier had a hello-world ninth-grade season, with 16.8 points and 22 3’s. She earned Section 3 MVP honors for her effort, and she’s primed for a heck of ride in Manheim. Tack on freshman Abbie Reed (2.8, 8 3’s) and soph sniper Rachel Nolt (7.3, 28 3’s), and coach Tyson Hayes and his squad are in good shape moving forward — after a season that included L-L League and D3-5A playoff trips.

Lampeter-Strasburg (5-8, 9-13) had a rare non-playoff season, as the Pioneers dipped to third in the section race, after being at or near the top of the heap for the last several seasons. Hey, it happens. On the bright side, Emma Drouillard (13.9, 19 3’s) became a standout arc shooter, and Nora Holmes (8.8, 29 3’s) and Jackie Martin (5.7, 26 3’s) were a dynamic duo in the backcourt. Also, youngsters like Maggie Visniski (3.7) and Katie Ranck (2.9) logged a lot of varsity minutes, which will only help them moving forward in coach Tony Fink’s system. This hurt L-S this season: Enforcer Olivia Vranich, a rebounding and shot-blocking fiend, missed the entire season with an ankle injury.

Garden Spot (4-9, 8-14) finished in the middle of the pack, but coach Kevin Gensemer was thrilled with how his team finished down the stretch; Garden Spot went 4-2 at the wire, with victories over Lebanon, Cocalico, Elco and L-S. The win over Elco put a damper on the Raiders’ postseason chances, and the win over Cocalico was career W No. 100 for Gensemer. Olivia Usner (10.5, 31 3’s) capped her career in style, and Karli Stoltzfus (6.8) was once again a force on the boards and in the lane. Defensive specialist Erin Gonzalez (7.4, 20 3’s) will definitely be a player to watch next season, as the Spartans took some positive vibes into the offseason.

Cocalico (4-9, 7-15) had an up-and-down kind of a season, but skipper Andrew Garrett had just one senior on his roster. So the Eagles got plenty of on-the-job experience this winter. Two memorable moments: Cocalico had eventual league and D3-4A champ Lancaster Catholic on the ropes in the fourth quarter in late December, before the Crusaders rallied for the win. And the Eagles closed out their season in style, knocking off league and D3 entrant Manheim Central on the last night of league play — despite the loss off floor general Hannah Custer (12.0, 8 3’s), who missed the last four games with a knee injury. That was a stinger. Two other underclassmen also had breakout seasons: Izzy Mack (8.0, 33 3’s) and Kiersten Shipton (7.9, 32 3’s) will join Custer as cornerstone pieces in this program heading into next season.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Catholic (13-0, 27-3) is one of three local teams currently in limbo; the Crusaders were set to take on section rival Northern Lebanon in the PIAA quarterfinals, but that game is on hold. Coach Charlie Detz and his crew made it three section titles in a row, three league championships in a row, and three D3-4A crowns in a row, as Catholic takes a 13-game winning streak into the state quarters — that includes a win over Pequea Valley for league gold, a W over Eastern York for the D3 banner, and victories against Indiana and 1-loss Southmoreland in the PIAA tourney. Catholic’s three losses: On opening night way back on Dec. 6 on a neutral court vs. Bermudian Springs; to D3-3A runner-up Trinity on a neutral court in early January; and at defending state-champ and currently still undefeated Bethlehem Catholic in late January. Senior shooter Sommer Reeser (12.3, 81 3’s) is at 1,173 career points with 236 career 3-pointers, most in L-L League history. Balance galore, with Bryanna Hicks (9.5, 32 3’s), Naomi Zulueta (8.9), Katie Haefner (7.2, 10 3’s; E-town College commit), Cassie Peris (6.8, E-town College commit), Zaniah Banks (6.7, 15 3’s) and defensive spark plug Marlia Matters (3.2) all pitching in offensively. Catholic is 89-4 in its last 93 games.

Northern Lebanon (11-2, 24-4) would absolutely love another shot at Lancaster Catholic, but nobody can say for sure if the PIAA will resume the state tournament. Catholic handed the Vikings two of their four setbacks: 50-47 in OT in Fredericksburg back on Jan. 3, and 42-35 in Lancaster on Jan. 21. Both games were slug-fests. Northern Lebanon’s only other two losses: Solanco in the L-L League quarterfinals — after the Vikings beat Warwick in the play-in round — and to eventual runner-up Eastern York in the D3-4A semifinals. A monster senior season for Kutztown commit Zara Zerman (21.6, 52 3’s), who has been a matchup nightmare. She’s at 1,648 career points — No. 1 in program history. She’s been red-hot in the postseason, scoring at a 21.1 clip with 12 3’s in seven postseason games. Lindsay McFeaters (8.8) and Ashlyn Messinger (4.6, 12 3’s) have become go-to scorers for coach Ken Battistelli, and Tabitha Hubbard (3.9, 25 3’s), Rachel Papson (3.1) and Emily Hauck (2.6) spark the defense; Northern Lebanon allows just 32.3 points a game.

Elco (6-7, 11-11) couldn’t quite get over the hump and get back to the postseason — one year after reaching the L-L League finals, the D3-4A semifinals, and the state playoffs. Late-season losses to Northern Lebanon, Garden Spot and Lancaster Catholic kept coach Ashli Shay’s squad out of the playoffs. But there were plenty of positives, like offensive punch from Amanda Smith (14.2, 7 3’s), Kailey Eckhart (11.3, 9 3’s) and Ashley Yoh (8.8). And Katelyn Rueppel (5.1, 11 3’s) and Emma Fox (2.9) did a ton of dirty work, especially at the defensive end and on the boards, as Shay pocketed Section 4 Coach of the Year honors. All of those kids are due back season, when Elco will try and get back into the postseason party.

Donegal (4-9, 8-14) did not punch its ticket to the playoffs, but the Indians certainly kept everyone honest, especially with senior sniper Kiera Baughman at the ready. Baughman (23.7, 23 3’s) kept opposing defenses plenty busy with her range and dribble-drive ability. She also got the foul line 117 times, and the Indiana (PA) recruit was tabbed Section 4 MVP for her efforts. Baughman finished her career with 1,777 points, tops in program history. Madeline Gohn (6.5), Victoria Burton (5.6) and Catie Weber (4.5, 14 3’s) also became legit scorers, and that trio will lead the way next season for coach Tom Baughman and his squad.

Octorara (1-12, 2-19) wrapped up its second full season in the L-L League, and the great news for skipper Scott Forman and his Braves is that they picked up a couple of victories — after going 0-22 in their L-L debut. Octorara knocked off Garden Spot in a crossover game, and later defeated Upper Perkiomen in a nonleague clash. The trio of Jamera Brown (9.6, 10 3’s), Haley Justice (7.1, 5 3’s) and Jasyah James (7.1, 10 3’s) became offensive leaders, and James will return next season as the Braves look to keep making progress in their new digs.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day (9-1, 23-4) had an unforgettable season under Section 5 Coach of the Year Hilary Waltman, capturing the section title and successfully defending their D3-1A championship — on the way to reaching the second round of the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2007. Only a last-night-of-league-play loss against eventual L-L runner-up Pequea Valley cost the Cougars an undefeated section ride, and they opened the season with 18 wins in a row before being tripped up by the Braves. Country Day went on to reach the L-L League semifinals — falling to eventual champ Lancaster Catholic — and beat Greenwood in a championship-game rematch to defend their district title. The Cougars beat Northeast Bradford in their state opener, before being KO’d by Susquehanna Community in Round 2. But it was a memory-making ride, as Ashanti Duncan (15.3; 1,364 career points, most in program history), Annabelle Copeland (12.8, 17 3’s, 1,091 career points; Haverford recruit), Genesis Meadows (9.9, 34 3’s) and Kaela Stankiewicz (9.8, 26 3’s; 916 career points) all became household names around the L-L League — in just Country Day’s second year in the league.

Pequea Valley (8-2, 22-8) celebrated its most successful season in program history. What a ride for the Braves, who picked off section champs Hempfield and Solanco to reach the L-L League finals for the first time in program. And then PV earned a third-place finish in the tough-as-nails D3-3A bracket, earning a trip to the PIAA playoffs for the first time in program history — with a program single-season record 22 victories under coach Jason McDonald. PV’s senior class — Section 5 MVP Caroline Horst (16.4, 1,097 career points, fourth-most in program history; Muhlenberg commit), Abbey Leslie (11.3, 54 3’s), Bethany Bills (10.8, 22 3’s), Clara Neff (9.0, 27 3’s), Lauren Kovalic (1.2) and Talee Paterson — went out in style, and Rebecca Cox (5.6) and Brooke Liney (5.5, 32 3’s) made big splashes in expanded roles.

Lancaster Mennonite (7-3, 13-10) did not defend its section title, after a 10-0 run through league play last year. But the new-look Blazers did pick up a win over Pequea Valley, and kept everyone honest until the bitter end, earning a D3-3A playoff trip despite breaking in a slew of new starters across the board. The one constant: Mariah Wilson had a monster junior year, leading the L-L League in scoring at 26.0 points, with 36 treys and 168 trips to the foul line. She’s already garnering Division I interest, and Wilson will head into her senior year with 1,358 career points. Newbies like Arianna Newlin (7.0, 45 3’s), Jayla Rivera (5.7, 20 3’s), Rebecca Lane (4.6) and Tiana Delgado (3.0, 8 3’s) made big splashes, as coach Trevor Orr and his club continued to be players in league and postseason races.

Lebanon Catholic (3-7, 12-14) tried to load up a tricky nonleague schedule to prep the Beavers for a postseason ride, and it worked. Lebanon Catholic was back in the D3-1A playoffs — its home away from home, with a record 20 D3 championships — earning a victory over Mount Calvary before falling to eventual champ Lancaster Country Day in the semifinals. The Beavers did punch their tickets to the PIAA playoffs, but fell to D6 power Bishop Carroll in the first round. Still, the Beavers did some really good things despite a young-ish roster; coach Patti Hower leaned on Avery Hupp (9.6), Alyssa Loser (9.2, 24 3’s), Maria Pastal (9.0, 22 3’s), Sami Hatzfeld (6.9, 4 3’s) and Katie Davis (5.0) to shoulder the load, and Hatzfeld is the only senior in that bunch — setting the stage for a more experienced Beavers’ squad to make another run next year. FYI: Hower is at 756 career coaching victories; the L-L League record is 764, by former longtime Lancaster Catholic skipper Lamar Kauffman.

Columbia (3-7, 6-16) sprinkled in some memorable moments along the way. Like on Jan. 10, when coach Karl Kreiser picked up his 200th career victory when the Crimson Tide topped Mount Calvary to cap a 3-1 stretch. On a roster that included just 11 kids, the six-pack of Audreanna Frazier (11.4), MacKenzie Burke (10.7, 33 3’s), Morgan Bigler (7.4), Lesasia Hardy (6.5), Daizha Tucker (3.5, 7 3’s) and Jada Dyson (3.2) became go-to players for the Tide, who hope to jump back into the postseason next season, with some new troops coming up the program’s pipeline quickly.

Annville-Cleona (0-10, 3-19) never quite found its groove this winter. But the Little Dutchmen did pick up a couple of victories late in the season — over Lancaster County Christian and Oley Valley in nonleague action — to hit the offseason with some positive energy. Leading scorer Alyssa Ulrich (8.0) missed seven games late in the season — that hurt — but Brittney Nye (7.2), Emily Brightbill (7.0, 3 3’s), Makenzie Drane (6.4) and Josie Clay (4.4) all became reliable scorers for coach Lisa Shucker, who remains very much committed to getting A-C back up the leaderboard moving forward.

SHOUT OUT: Linden Hall, playing an independent schedule under first-year coach Ellen Bair, is at 22-2 heading into the state quarterfinals. The Lions’ lone losses: Against D3-3A champ Delone Catholic and vs. D3-4A champ Lancaster Catholic. Linden Hall was back in a D3 finale for the third year in a row, and successfully defended its title with a win over Steel-High. … Four local private schools made runs in the D3-1A tournament: Veritas Academy beat Lititz Christian in a first-round game before falling to eventual champ Lancaster Country Day in the quarterfinals. Veritas came back to beat Mount Calvary in the consolation round, but fell to Halifax in the must-have fifth-place game. … Mount Calvary fell to Lebanon Catholic in the quarterfinals, and then to Veritas in the consolation round, but the Chargers had a runner-up showing in the CCAC this winter. … New Covenant Christian out of Lebanon beat Harrisburg Christian in the first round, but fell to CCAC champ Christian School of York in the quarterfinals. NCC then fell to eventual fifth-place finisher Halifax in the consolation bracket.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage

SINGLE-GAME SCORING MARKS FOR 2019-20

40 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Donegal, Feb. 4

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

35 points — Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata vs. Conestoga Valley, Jan. 31

35 points — Olivia Usner, Garden Spot vs. Columbia, Jan. 14

34 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Dec. 16

34 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lancaster Country Day, Dec. 13

33 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Octorara, Jan. 28

33 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Lancaster Catholic, Jan. 31

33 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Bishop McDevitt, Feb. 21

32 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Trinity, Jan. 13

31 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Garden Spot, Dec. 20

31 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Conestoga Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. McCaskey, Jan. 28

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Constitution, Dec. 21

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Cocalico, Jan. 4

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Dec. 10

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Elco, Jan. 9

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 7

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Jan. 14

30 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Lancaster Catholic, Jan. 28

30 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Dec. 27

30 points — Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic vs. Donegal, Jan. 31

30 points — Amanda Smith, Elco vs. Donegal, Jan. 24

30 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Brandywine Heights, Dec. 10

29 points — Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Jan. 21

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, Dec. 20

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Jan. 21

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, Jan. 31

28 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Northern Lebanon, Feb. 4

28 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 6

28 points — Amanda Smith, Elco vs. Donegal, Jan. 9

27 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Jan. 16

27 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Red Lion, Jan. 30

27 points — Giahny Correa, Lebanon vs. New Oxford, Dec. 28

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Octorara, Jan. 9

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Jan. 21

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Columbia, Jan. 31

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Oley Valley, Dec. 9

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Jan. 17

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. McCaskey, Dec. 28

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Jan. 10

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Audenried Charter, March 7

26 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. McCaskey, Jan. 25

26 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Feb. 4

26 points — Giahny Correa, Lebanon vs. Elizabethtown, Jan. 28

26 points — Lauren Pyle, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Jan. 28

26 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. York, Jan. 25

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Dec. 6

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Manheim Central, Jan. 23

25 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Elco, Jan. 24

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Wyomissing, Dec. 28

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Jan. 8

25 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. Solanco, Dec. 12

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville, Dec. 6

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Dec. 18

25 points — Abbey Leslie, Pequea Valley vs. Hempfield, Feb. 8

25 points — Lauren Pyle, Warwick vs. Schuylkill Valley, Jan. 25

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Blue Mountain, Dec. 7

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Camp Hill, Jan. 9

25 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Annville-Cleona, Jan. 25