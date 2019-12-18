This is the last full week of L-L League girls' basketball action before the holiday break, and the races are already starting to heat up.

Section 1, 2, 3 and 4 teams are wrapping up a stretch of crossover games, while the Section 5 squads have already played multiple head-to-head matchups. Meanwhile, 24 of the league's 26 teams will be gearing up for holiday tournaments.

Sports reporter Jeff Reinhart drops by to chat everything L-L League girls' basketball, including a look at the crossover games and Section 5 matchups, plus a milestone update as the holiday break approaches.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage