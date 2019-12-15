It’s a busy week in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls’ basketball circles, with games set for Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as league play picks up the pace before the holiday break.

Through the first full week of the season, there are just two undefeated teams left standing in the league: Lancaster Country Day (5-0) and Northern Lebanon (4-0).

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Here are several key games to watch this week, as crossover play continues in Sections 1, 2, 3 and 4, and head-to-head Section 5 play presses on …

MONDAY, DEC. 20

Manheim Township at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.: The red-hot Blue Streaks are riding a 4-game winning tear, and Katie Bushong (978 points) is closing in fast on 1,000 career points. The Bears dropped their crossover opener against Cedar Crest, and in their quest to defend their Section 2 title, they don’t want to fall further behind in the pack, so circle this game for sure. … Key kid: E-town’s Jade Love-Morris (9.0 points per game) is a glue-kid defender, and she’ll likely chase Bushong around, making her 1,000-point chase a little tougher.

Lancaster Catholic at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.: In a battle of defending section champs, the Crusaders will gas up the bus and embark to Quarryville, where the Golden Mules are feeling better about things after snapping a 2-game slide with a crossover opener win vs. Donegal. However, Solanco is coping with some early season nagging injuries. … Key kid: Solanco’s Jenna Dombach drilled three 3’s and scored a season-high 13 points in the win over the Indians. She’ll need to make shots against Lancaster Catholic’s unrelenting defensive pressure.

Manheim Central at Elco, 7:30 p.m.: The Barons are cruising right along, and they’ll get a Raiders’ outfit jonesing to keep pace with Lancaster Catholic in the Section 4 standings. Intriguing game here for sure. … Key kid: Elco’s Amanda Smith (13.8) has firmly established herself as a legit, night-in, night-out, go-to, double-digit scorer; she’s off to a fast start, and the Barons must defend her on the wing/baseline area.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18

Pequea Valley at Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.: Both of these clubs dropped Section 5 openers against unbeaten Lancaster Country Day last week, so the winner here remains in the lead pack, while the loser potentially falls another game back in the chase, and the Blazers are out to defend their section hardware. Two sizzling-hot players to watch here: PV’s Caroline Horst (16.0) can score inside and out, and Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (26.8, 11 3-pointers) leads the league in scoring. She's had an unreal start for the Blazers. … Key kid: PV rookie Brooke Liney popped in a career-high 14 points and splashed four 3’s in a win over Lebanon Catholic last Friday, and she’s a jack-rabbit kid who can chase and defend. She’ll have to help out on defense with marking Wilson, who has been unstoppable to date.

Ephrata at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.: The Mountaineers picked up a nice win at Solanco last week, but then were held to just 29 points in the crossover opener and fell to Hempfield. The Falcons have played a tricky early season slate, and hit the week coming off a win over E-town, so Cedar Crest is building some mo while trying to stay atop the Section 1 charts another season. … Key kid: In the last three games, Ephrata’s Gabbie Gerola-Hill is scoring at a 14.3 clip with eight 3’s, including a 21-point, 4-trey night in a win over Garden Spot.

FRIDAY, DEC. 20

Manheim Central at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.: The Barons — with freshman sensation Maddie Knier (17.6, 8 3’s) doing damage — have everyone’s attention, and they’ll get the back-to-back reigning league champs in a statement game of sorts. It’s been a balanced attack so far for the Crusaders, with Sommer Reeser (13.0, 8 3’s) picking up the scoring pace. … Key kids: Lancaster Catholic has a pair of low-post vets in Cassie Peris (5.3) and Zaniah Banks (6.3); Central must keep tabs on them on the blocks.

Solanco at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.: Tricky clip for the Mules, who get Lancaster Catholic on Monday, reigning league runner-up Elco on Wednesday, and then face this long bus trip (pack plenty of snacks) to Fredericksburg to get the Vikings on Friday. Can Northern Lebanon keep this early season unbeaten streak going? The Vikes have Cocalico on Monday and Garden Spot on Wednesday, before Solanco comes to town to cap a busy week. … Key kid: Kutztown recruit Zara Zerman (19.0, 10 3’s) is doing her thing, but more importantly, the Vikes have found a reliable No. 2 scorer in Lindsay McFeaters (9.0), while Ashlyn Messinger continues rehabbing a cranky knee.

MILESTONE UPDATE: Lancaster Country Day’s Ashanti Duncan joined the 1,000-point club last Friday, and Manheim Township’s Katie Bushong, who needs 22 points for the mark, should be the next L-L League player to hit the plateau. … Three other players are at 800-plus points and closing in fast: Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (894 points), Lancaster Country Day’s Annabelle Copeland (862 points) and Lancaster Catholic’s Sommer Reeser (855 points); Reeser is up to 163 career 3-pointers, most among any active L-L League player. … Manheim Township coach Sean Burkhart has 149 career victories, and he’ll go for 150 on Monday when his Streaks meet E-town. … Lebanon Catholic coach Patti Hower is sitting on 747 career wins, and needs three more for 750, as she continues to inch toward Lamar Kauffman’s L-L League coaching-victory record of 764. … Garden Spot skipper Kevin Gensemer had 96 career wins, and needs four more for an even 100. … Columbia coach Karl Kreiser is up to 196 victories, and needs four more for 200 in his Crimson Tide career — in his second stint on Columbia’s bench. … Cedar Crest boss Jim Donmoyer is at 143 victories, and needs seven more 150 in his career.

SINGLE-GAME SCORING MARKS FOR 2019-20

34 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lancaster Country Day, Dec. 13

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Dec. 10

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 7

30 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Brandywine Heights, Dec. 10

28 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 6

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Oley Valley, Dec. 9

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Dec. 6

25 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. Solanco, Dec. 12

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville, Dec. 6

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Blue Mountain, Dec. 7

NEWS AND NOTES: Pequea Valley’s Abbey Leslie (13), Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (11), Northern Lebanon’s Zara Zerman (10), Cedar Crest’s Reese Glover (10), Ephrata’s Gabbie Gerola-Hill (10) and E-town’s Ainsley Raybold (10) lead the league in 3-pointers. … Manheim Township’s Katie Bushong (34-of-47) and Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (23-of-30) lead the league in free throws made. … Donegal’s Kiera Baughman (21.8; at 1,365 career points to open the week), Manheim Township’s Katie Bushong (20.4), Northern Lebanon’s Zara Zerman (19.0; at 1,118 career points to open the week), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (17.6) and Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller (16.5) are right behind Wilson for the scoring lead. … Lancaster Catholic caps a busy 4-game week on Saturday with a trip to Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell to square off against Downingtown East in the Crossover Hoops Classic. … We’ve spent a lot of time talking about this season’s crop of ninth-graders — Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier, Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin, Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck are all getting major minutes — and here a few more to add to the overflowing list of freshmen who are already making an immediate impact: Manheim Central’s Abbie Reed (4.2, 2 3’s; in Barons’ starting five as a ball-handler and defensive scrapper); Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (9.0, 4 3’s; already earned starting assignment in undefeated Cougars’ backcourt); Hempfield’s Lauren Moffatt (4.5, including a career-high 13 points in a win over Lower Dauphin on Saturday; plays AAU ball with Knier and Griffin); Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (4.8, 3 3’s; wing threat for Blazers); and Pequea Valley’s Brooke Liney (4.2, 4 3’s; getting plenty of bench rotation minutes for Braves). Remember all of their names moving forward. … And this: One housekeeping note for the next L-L League cycle, as there will be just one switch for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons — Yes, the league is sticking with the 5-section format, but Octorara will bump down from Section 4 to Section 5. No Section 5 team will move up; this will strictly be the Braves moving down, giving Section 5 a total of seven teams, and Section 4 will be at four teams. This will change the Section 5 head-to-head schedule, and the Section 4 vs. Section 3 crossover schedule, which the league is hammering out now. Octorara asked the league to drop down a section because the Braves are still retooling their girls’ basketball program, one year after joining the L-L League as full-time members. The league obliged, and will adjust the sections and schedules for the next 2-year cycle accordingly. FYI: The Octorara boys’ team will remain in Section 4; this is just for the girls’ program. ... One schedule change this week: Garden Spot at Octorara Section 3-4 crossover game, originally scheduled for Monday, is now Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Atglen because of a gym conflict.

