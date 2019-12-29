The first four weeks of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball season are in the books, and over the holiday break, six local teams won tournament championships:

Elizabethtown, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day, Manheim Central, Northern Lebanon and Pequea Valley pocketed holiday crowns, and Northern Lebanon and Lancaster Country Day both improved to 9-0 overall with their victories.

E-town won the Northeastern York title; Lancaster Catholic won its own holiday event; Lancaster Country Day won the Wyomissing crown; Manheim Central captured the York Suburban title; Northern Lebanon won the Lebanon crown; and Pequea Valley took the Brandywine Heights tourney.

There is still one holiday tournament to be decided; Manheim Township wraps up its event on Monday. Keep reading.

Northern Lebanon and Lancaster Country Day are the league’s lone undefeated teams coming out of the break.

L-L League section play resumes in full force on Friday. Here are some games to watch, plus some notes, milestone updates and stats coming out of the holiday breather …

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

MONDAY, DEC. 30

Twin Valley at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.: It’s the last holiday tournament to unwrap, and the host Blue Streaks will tangle with Berks County power TV for the tourney title. Two 1,000-point scorers will duke it out in this clash; Township’s Katie Bushong and TV’s Peyton McDaniel — a James Madison University recruit — both average 21 points a game. We'll have LNP coverage from this showdown.

FRIDAY, JAN. 3

Lancaster Catholic at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.: The Crusaders and the Vikings will resume their rivalry as Section 4 co-leaders, so sole possession of first place will be on the line when Catholic arrives in Fredericksburg. Two snipers to watch in this showdown: Crusaders’ shooter Sommer Reeser (12.7, 24 3’s) and Vikes’ combo guard Zara Zerman (19.3, 19 3’s) can both make buckets. Zerman is a Kutztown commit.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.: The Pioneers and the Barons will begin the night in a three-way tie for first place in Section 3 with Solanco, so the winner here will remain in the lead pack. For L-S, Emma Drouillard (14.9, 7 3’s) has been a shooting sensation, and Central ninth-grader Maddie Knier (17.0, 10 3’s) continues to shine in her debut season.

Ephrata at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.: The Mountaineers and the Cedars share the Section 2 lead with defending champ Elizabethtown, making this a key early season showdown for section positioning. A pair of backcourt scorers to keep an eye on in this clash are Ephrata freshman Jasmine Griffin (11.7, 8 3’s) and Lebanon ace Giahny Correa (18.0, 13 3’s), who can both dribble-drive and shoot from the arc.

Elizabethtown at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.: We had an inkling that the Section 2 race could get clouded, and E-town, Ephrata and Lebanon hit the break in a three-way tie for the lead. Meanwhile, the Warriors still very much expect to be in the lead pack, and they’re coming off a solid holiday win over Wilson. With Ephrata and Lebanon also squaring off Friday, this race will get an early facelift. Two players to watch here: E-town glue-kid Carly Sedun (6.9) had a season-high 17 points in the Bears’ title-clinching 1-point OT holiday win over Northeastern, and Warwick sniper Lauren Pyle (13.7, 12 3’s) had a season-high 22 points in the dub over Wilson; the Warriors needed that one for some mo heading into head-to-head section play.

Miss any of the holiday tournament action? Here are all of those roundups ...

CAREER SCORING LEADERS

Five current L-L League players are already in the 1,000-point club, one player is closing in fast on that milestone, and five local players are at 700-plus points coming out of the holiday break:

Donegal’s Kiera Baughman (1,482; a program record), Northern Lebanon’s Zara Zerman (1,216), Lancaster Country Day’s Ashanti Duncan (1,098), Manheim Township’s Katie Bushong (1,065), Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (1,017), Lancaster Catholic’s Sommer Reeser (930), Lancaster Country Day’s Annabelle Copeland (882), Pequea Valley’s Caroline Horst (790), Ephrata’s Gabbie Gerola-Hill (760), Lancaster Country Day’s Kaela Stankiewicz (753).

* Everyone on that list is a senior except Wilson, who is a junior. And speaking of Lancaster Mennonite’s standout, we’re hearing her recruiting process is starting to pick up; Delaware and Albany have been in touch with Wilson. Stay tuned.

NEWS AND NOTABLES

L-L League scoring leaders at the break: Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (28.6), Donegal’s Kiera Baughman (22.6), Manheim Township’s Katie Bushong (21.0), Northern Lebanon’s Zara Zerman (19.3), Pequea Valley’s Caroline Horst (18.4), Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (18.0), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (17.0), Lancaster Country Day’s Ashanti Duncan (16.4), L-S’s Emma Drouillard (14.9), Cedar Crest’s Reese Glover (14.6), Pequea Valley’s Abbey Leslie (14.3), Manheim Central’s Laura Good (14.2). … L-L League 3-point leaders at the break: Elizabethtown’s Ainsley Raybold (25), Lancaster Catholic’s Sommer Reeser (24), Cedar Crest’s Reese Glover (23), Lancaster Mennonite’s Arianna Newlin (22), Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (22), Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (19), L-S’s Jackie Martin (19), Northern Lebanon’s Zara Zerman (19), Ephrata’s Gabbie Gerola-Hill (17). … Including her first two seasons at Pequea Valley, Reeser is now up to 179 career 3-pointers. We'll have to do some digging to see where that ranks in L-L League history. But it’s up there for sure. … A few coaching milestones on the horizon: Lebanon Catholic’s Patti Hower needs one win for 750; Columbia’s Karl Kreiser needs two wins for 200; Cedar Crest’s Jim Donmoyer needs three wins for 150; Garden Spot’s Kevin Gensemer needs four wins for 100; and Lancaster Catholic’s Charlie Detz needs five wins for 150. … A fun event to cap this coming week, with three L-L League teams participating in West York’s showcase event on Saturday: Manheim Central vs. Red Lion at 11:15 a.m.; Solanco vs. New Oxford at 1 p.m.; Conestoga Valley vs. Eastern York at 2:45 p.m. … Central is coming off the York Suburban holiday title, and the Barons will have a key game Friday vs. L-S, and then they’ll get a Red Lion club fresh off winning Solanco’s holiday event with a championship-round victory over the host Golden Mules. Vet Red Lion skipper Don Dimoff picked up his 500th career coaching win in that one. … After taking on Garden Spot in a Section 3 game on Friday, Solanco will be right back at it against New Oxford, which finished fourth in Lebanon’s holiday event; the Colonials fell to the host Cedars in the third-place game. … Conestoga Valley returns to action on Thursday with a trip to Cedar Crest for a Section 1-2 crossover game. It’ll be the only game in town on Thursday, and we’ll have LNP coverage from The Cage. The Bucks will face Eastern York on Saturday, and the Golden Knights are coming off a win over Spring Grove to win their own Eastern holiday event. ... We'll have LNP coverage from West York's showcase on Saturday. … It’s probably a tad too early to start dissecting the District 3 power ratings, but a pair of local teams will come out of the break with a No. 1 ranking. And they’re both defending champs in their respective classes: Lancaster Country Day is No. 1 in Class 1A, and Linden Hall (8-1) is No. 1 in Class 2A. Linden Hall won Lebanon Catholic’s holiday tourney in convincing fashion, topping the host Beavers 83-43 on Saturday. ... You can find the complete District 3 power ratings here. … Cedar Crest and Hempfield come out of the break in a first-place tie atop Section 1. The Falcons fell to host Lower Dauphin in LD’s holiday event title game, and the Black Knights are back safe and sound in Landisville after a holiday trip to State College, where Hempfield earned a third-place finish in the Little Lions’ event, compliments of a 53-8 win over Freire Charter in the consolation-round game. The Knights didn’t allow a single field goal in the win, holding Freire Charter to eight foul shots. Here’s a Section 1 game to watch: Cedar Crest is at Hempfield on Jan. 7. Three days later, on Jan. 10, Manheim Township visits Hempfield, so that will be an interesting week in Section 1 circles. … Longest L-L League idle time: Cocalico has been off since Dec. 20; Lancaster Mennonite has been off since Dec. 21.

SINGLE-GAME SCORING MARKS FOR 2019-20

34 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Dec. 16

34 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lancaster Country Day, Dec. 13

32 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Dec. 16

31 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Garden Spot, Dec. 20

31 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Conestoga Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Constitution, Dec. 21

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Dec. 10

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 7

30 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Dec. 27

30 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Brandywine Heights, Dec. 10

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, Dec. 20

28 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 6

27 points — Giahny Correa, Lebanon vs. New Oxford, Dec. 28

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Oley Valley, Dec. 9

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. McCaskey, Dec. 28

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Dec. 6

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Wyomissing, Dec. 28

25 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. Solanco, Dec. 12

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville, Dec. 6

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Dec. 18

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Blue Mountain, Dec. 7

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

