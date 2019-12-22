The holiday break is upon us, and L-L League girls’ basketball teams will take a quick breather before playing in holiday tournaments later in the week. Elco has one last nonleague clash on Monday — when perennial D3 power York Catholic comes to Myerstown — and 24 of the league’s 26 teams will play in a holiday tourney; Garden Spot will get that party started the day after Christmas, when the Spartans face Spring Grove in Eastern York’s event on Thursday. Here are a pile of notables — section by section — as the season reaches its first checkpoint …

SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST was humming right along with five wins in a row before Saturday’s backyard-scrap nonleague setback against Palmyra, when the reigning D3-5A-champ Cougars rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to stun the Falcons. Still, a solid start for Cedar Crest, which hit the break tied atop the Section 1 proceedings with upstart Hempfield. … We had an inkling that Reese Glover was going to deliver for the Falcons, and she has. Glover (15.3 points a game, 19 3-pointers) has hit for double-digits in all but one game. She’s been superb from the wing. … Four more wins and Cedar Crest skipper Jim Donmoyer will be at 150 for his career. … Ninth-graders Kaya Camasta, Brooke Shutter and Nickole Wise are getting ample varsity run for Donmoyer; Wise had 10 points in a win over Warwick on Dec. 20; Shutter had 7 points and a trey in the same game, as there is a league-wide trend of freshmen already getting key varsity minutes (keep reading). … Cedar Crest heads to Hummelstown to play in Lower Dauphin’s holiday event; the Falcons’ first-round foe: Waynesboro out of the Mid-Penn Colonial. … HEMPFIELD was also cruising along with a 5-game winning streak before Saturday, when Wilson rode into Landisville and edged the Black Knights 48-40. So the streak is over, but it’s safe to say that Hempfield — relegated to the middle of the Section 1 pack the last couple of years, while Cedar Crest and Manheim Township have dominated in the standings — has everyone’s attention. A big reason why: Freshmen (there’s that word again) Autumn Cook (8.1, 7 3’s) and Lauren Moffatt (6.4) have stepped right into key roles, and key holdover Lindsey Durkota (10.9, 2 3’s) is having her best all-around season to date. … Hempfield will gas up the bus to play in State College’s holiday event; the Knights get the host Little Lions out of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth in the first round; Freire Charter out of Philadelphia gets District 11 kingpin North Schuylkill in the other opening-round game. … MANHEIM TOWNSHIP was sailing right along with a 6-game winning streak, before the Blue Streaks were tripped up by Ephrata on Gabbie Gerola-Hill’s buzzer-beater on Dec. 20. The setback knocked Township out of a first-place tie, as Cedar Crest and Hempfield share those honors at the break. … As expected, Wilmington University volleyball recruit Katie Bushong has been her usual pogo-stick self, popping in 21.6 points a game. Bushong hit the break with 1,049 career points; she hit the scoring milestone at Elizabethtown on Dec. 16. … Gianna Smith (7.6) and Gracie Martin (4.9, 5 3’s) are becoming reliable scorers, and Ali Quinn (5.5) continues to defend like mad in the half-court for the Streaks. … Interesting holiday tourney for Township, which will host on Dec. 27, then take a few days off, and then finish off the tourney on Dec. 30. The other combatants are reigning D3-5A champ Palmyra, Berks County heavyweight Twin Valley, and West York. Those Dec. 30 games will be the only one’s in town, so head to Neffsville if you have a hoops jones that night. … McCASKEY has picked up a few victories, and that’s a good thing; the Red Tornado saw its losing skid hit 30 in a row before it beat Red Land 43-37 in the consolation-round game of E-town’s tip-off tourney on Dec. 7. … McCaskey then beat Conestoga Valley 48-29 in a crossover game on Dec. 16 for a much-needed league W. … The usual suspects — Ahni-yah Parker (10.5) and Malia Taylor (10.0, 9 3’s) — have keyed the Tornado, and Alijah Thornton-Bey (6.6) has been crashing with authority. … PENN MANOR has been up and down at the outset; the Comets lost two in a row, then won two in a row, and then hit the break on a 3-game slide. … No sophomore slump for Morgan Miller (14.1, 12 3’s), who has been steady from deep. Ditto for Ella Hart (7.3), who continues to be a leader on both ends of the court. And Lily Sugra (7.0) has been hot, averaging 10.3 points over the last four games. But more than anything, Penn Manor is looking for some consistency heading into Solanco’s holiday event; the top of the Section 1 race is crowded, and the Comets are hoping to wedge themselves into the lead back once the calendar flips.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL ACTIVE CAREER SCORING LEADERS: Kiera Baughman, Donegal (1,441 points; a new program record), Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (1,170 points), Katie Bushong, Manheim Township (1,049 points), Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day (1,049 points), Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (1,017 points), Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic (907 points), Annabelle Copeland, Lancaster Country Day (869 points), Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley (740 points), Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata (735 points), Kaela Stankiewicz, Lancaster Country Day (730 points).

SECTION 2

CONESTOGA VALLEY is still looking to find its groove under first-year skipper Bill Moore, as the Buckskins hit the holiday break on a 6-game slide. CV’s lone win was a 50-31 triumph over Kutztown in the third-place game of Fleetwood’s tip-off tourney, and Laela Robinson (5.2, 4 3’s) popped in 16 points that night. … Glad to see Taylor Hehnly (8.4, 5 3’s) back and healthy after missing a good chunk of last season with a knee injury. She’s been the Bucks’ leading scorer so far, as CV looks for some firmer footing heading into Solanco’s local-flare holiday tourney. … ELIZABETHTOWN is in a familiar spot: In first place. Yes, the Bears share the Section 2 lead with Ephrata and Lebanon, but E-town is in pretty good shape as it tries to defend its crown. … The Bears roared to a 3-0 getaway, but then hit speed-bumps against Section 1 heavyweights Cedar Crest and Manheim Township, before finishing strong against Penn Manor and McCaskey. … Ainsley Raybold (11.3, 21 3’s) has been the consummate floor general, and she’s been deadly from the arc. … Elise Hassinger (7.6) has also picked up the scoring slack, and glue kids like Jade Love-Morris (6.9), Macy Seaman (6.4) and Carly Sedun (5.3) have all chipped in a ton on the glass and especially on defense; Love-Morris is a real jumping-jack and pick-pocket artist. … E-town is bound for Northeastern York’s holiday event, and starts head-to-head section play on Jan. 3 with a much-anticipated clash against Warwick. … EPHRATA picked up its signature win on Dec. 20, when the Mountaineers stunned first-place Manheim Township 42-40 on Gabbie Gerola-Hill’s stick-back buzzer-beater. Gerola-Hill (11.9, 14 3’s) has been steady from the perimeter, and freshman sensation Jasmine Griffin (10.8, 7 3’s) has made her presence felt; she burned Solanco for 25 points in a win on Dec. 12, and she splashed four 3’s and scored 18 points in the win over Township. … Ephrata will play Lancaster Catholic in the Crusaders’ holiday event, which also includes Red Land — coached by former Catholic and F&M standout Beth (Holt) Cook — and District 1 power Central Bucks West, which features Penn State recruit and 1,000-point scorer Maddie Burke. … Ephrata comes out of the break on Jan. 3 with a first-place showdown game at Lebanon. … LEBANON has just two wins, but they’re both crossover victories — against McCaskey and Penn Manor — putting the Cedars in a first-place knot with E-town and Ephrata. … Jitterbug guard Giahny Correa (16.4, 12 3’s) has been superb in the open court and from the arc, and running mates Olivia Uffner (7.1, 7 3’s) and Sophia Blouch (6.2, 6 3’s) have also flashed some range, as Lebanon will host its own holiday tourney, with McCaskey, New Oxford and undefeated Northern Lebanon coming to Cedar Country for that event. … WARWICK has been tough to figure out; the Warriors have a win over Cocalico in the Eagles’ tip-tourney, and a crossover W against McCaskey. But there was a 4-game slide mixed in there, including a gut-punch OT setback against Governor Mifflin in Cocalico’s tip title game. … Warwick will see where its at on Jan. 3, when E-town visits Lititz. Circle that one. … A one-day holiday event for the Warriors, who will host Wilson on Dec. 27. … Lauren Pyle (12.0, 8 3’s) leads the Warriors’ scoring brigade, and Lailani Batty (6.7, 4 3’s) and Jess Williamson (5.1, 8 3’s) have also made shots, but you get the feeling that Warwick, which had some big expectations in early December, wants more.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORING LEADERS: Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (28.6), Kiera Baughman, Donegal (23.1), Katie Bushong, Manheim Township (21.6), Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (18.3), Maddie Knier, Manheim Central (17.8), Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley (16.8), Giahny Correa, Lebanon (16.4), Reese Glover, Cedar Crest (15.3) , Amanda Smith, Elco (14.9), Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg (14.6), Abbey Leslie, Pequea Valley (14.3), Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day (14.1), Morgan Miller, Penn Manor (14.1).

SECTION 3

COCALICO will have the longest holiday break of any L-L League team; after knocking off Octorara on Dec. 20, the Eagles will be idle until Jan. 3. Cocalico will not play in a holiday tourney, but the Eagles have five nonleague tilts on their schedule in January and February. … The win over Octorara snapped a 5-game slide, but the Eagles’ highlight so far might be their game vs. Lancaster Catholic, when Cocalico was all tied up with the Crusaders in the fourth quarter, before Catholic broke away late for an 8-point win. … Maturation of freshman sniper Kiersten Shipton (6.8, 10 3’s) has been a good story so far; she hit the court running, and has a pair of double-digit scoring efforts so far, including 13 points and three treys in her varsity debut against Warwick in the season-opener. … Izzy Mack (8.1, 12 3’s) has become a legit 3-point threat at the arc, and Hannah Custer (10.4, 4 3’s) has been directing traffic and making buckets for the Eagles, who will have a say in who wins this crowded race, with Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central and Solanco all bunched at the top in Section 3. … GARDEN SPOT certainly didn’t need a flu bug going around the locker room, that’s for sure; ace post threat Karli Stoltzfus (6.0) missed some time, and the Spartans fell to Octorara — which snapped a 25-game L-L League losing skid — on Dec. 17. … Two bright spots in Sparty Nation: Olivia Usner (8.5, 6 3’s) has made a triumphant return to the floor after missing a good chunk of last season, and Erin Gonzalez (9.0, 9 3’s) has been her usual defensive terror, and she’s picked up the scoring pace. … As mentioned, Garden Spot will play Thursday in Eastern York’s holiday event vs. Spring Grove; that will be the only game in town on the night after Christmas. … LAMPETER-STRASBURG suffered a gut-punch 58-53 setback at Elco on Dec. 20, but the Pioneers remained on the 1-line in the section race with Manheim Central and Solanco, which also lost the same night. … How’s this for mega showdowns: L-S’s first two games back after the holiday respite: Jan. 3 at Manheim Central and Jan. 7 at home vs. Solanco. So there will be some separation in Section 3 early in the new year. … Minus post threat Olivia Vranich — who is still on the shelf with a gimpy ankle — the Pioneers have been perimeter heavy to date; Emma Drouillard (14.6, 4 3’s), Nora Holmes (9.9, 12 3’s), Jackie Martin (9.7, 15 3’s), newbie Katie Ranck (5.1) and Annabeth Groff (4.4, 4 3’s) can all shoot from deep. … Drouillard had a 34-point night in a win over Donegal on Dec. 16; Holmes had 33 points and five 3’s in the last two games; and Martin is at 10.5 points with eight treys in the last four games, as L-S gears up for Hershey’s holiday event, and a first-round clash vs. tricky Gettysburg out of the YAIAA. … MANHEIM CENTRAL has everyone’s attention. The Barons hit the break with five wins, and had Lancaster Catholic on the ropes on Dec. 20 before the Crusaders earned a buzzer-beater victory. … Plenty to like at Central: Senior leaders Laura Good (13.3, 2 3’s) and Kassidy Michael (7.4, 2 3’s) are chiseled vets; sophomore Rachel Nolt (9.3, 9 3’s) picked up right where she left off from her breakout ninth-grade season; and freshman Maddie Knier — hello, world — is with the L-L League scoring leaders at 17.8, with 10 3’s already. She and fellow freshman Abbie Reed (3.5, 3 3’s) cracked first-year coach Tyson Hayes’ starting lineup, and they’ll be pretty hard to pry out of those spots for the next four years. … Barons will go all the way to York Suburban to play neighbor Donegal in the first round of YS’s holiday event. … Told you in the preseason: Don’t sleep on Central. And here are the Barons, in a 3-way tie for first place, with a bundle of big games coming up in early January. … FYI: Check the Christmas-morning edition of LNP for a story about Central’s hot start. … SOLANCO has been all over the charts, but the good news for the Golden Mules is that they’re part of a 3-way tie for first with L-S and Central. … Solanco has tough losses against E-town, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon, but the Mules have a victory over Elco, which knocked the Raiders out of a first-place tie in Section 4. And Solanco beat Hempfield in the Knights’ holiday event, and that’s a big win, considering Hempfield recently strung together a 5-game winning tear. … Scuttlebutt around the league is that Solanco has a ton of size and is physical in the paint and at the rim. Mules are also a young bunch, so skipper Chad McDowell is preaching patience in Quarryville. … Key injury early on for Solanco has been the loss of sniper Paige Phillips (7.8, 4 3’s), who is still in concussion protocol. … Jenna Dombach (8.1, 9 3’s) has picked up the pace from the perimeter. … Mules will host their own holiday event, with CV, Penn Manor and Red Lion coming to town. … DONEGAL had a milestone moment on Dec. 20, when senior sniper Kiera Baughman bucketed 31 points in a win at Garden Spot to become the program’s all-time leading scorer. Baughman (23.1, 4 3’s) is up to 1,441 career points, as she passed Nicky Hess on the program’s all-time leader chart. … The win over the Spartans snapped a 4-game slide for the Indians, who are hoping to play spoiler in a Section 4 race that includes undefeated Northern Lebanon, Elco and back-to-back league and D3-4A champ Lancaster Catholic. … On a team full of newbies, Catie Weber (5.4, 8 3’s) is making a name for herself for Donegal. … ELCO will play the final game before the break, when the Raiders welcome York Catholic for a nonleague game on Monday. The Raiders should have plenty of mo from electrifying win over L-S on Dec. 20, when Elco dug out of an early 11-0 hole. … Once again, Amanda Smith (14.9) has been a reliable mid-range scorer; soph Kailey Eckhart (11.0, 2 3’s) has been tough to stop in the lane and from the wing; and Ashley Yoh (8.9) has stepped up her game in the scoring department. … After the York Catholic game, Elco heads to Pine Grove for the Cardinals’ holiday event; Raiders vs. Blue Mountain in the opener. … Two dates to circle: Jan. 10 is Northern Lebanon at Elco ; Jan. 17 is Elco at Lancaster Catholic. … LANCASTER CATHOLIC seems to be picking up speed after a herky-jerky start, when the Crusaders dropped their season-opener vs. Bermudian Springs, and saw the flu-bug ravage their locker room. … The Crusaders hit the break riding a 6-game winning streak — they’re now 68-2 in their last 70 games, and life, indeed, has gone on since 2,500-point scorer Kiki Jefferson graduated — including a gut-check, buzzer-beater victory over Manheim Central on Dec. 20, and then a momentum-building 68-59 win over D1 heavyweight Downingtown East in the Crossover Hoops Classic on Saturday in Bell Blue. … Sommer Reeser (13.0, 19 3’s) has fit right into the lineup, along with a gaggle of holdovers like Naomi Zulueta (9.4), Bryanna Hicks (8.2, 5 3’s), Cassie Paris (6.9), Zaniah Banks (6.6, 4 3’s), Katie Haefner (6.4; scored buzzer-beater basket to top Manheim Central) and floor general Marlia Matters (4.4). It has looked a little different, but there’s still plenty to like in Crusaders’ Country, as they hit the break tied atop the Section 4 hunt with undefeated Northern Lebanon. … Catholic will host its own holiday tournament, and it should be a good one: Crusaders get L-L League foe Ephrata in the first round, while Red Land will square off against D1 heavyweight Central Bucks West. LNP coverage coming from that event on Friday. … NORTHERN LEBANON is scorching; the Vikings hit the break at 7-0 overall and atop the Section 4 race with Lancaster Catholic. FYI: The first game back out of the break on Jan. 3 is Catholic at NL. Circle it. … Defense, defense, defense for the Vikes; they’re allowing just 26 points a game. They gave up 19 against West Perry, 17 against Garden Spot and 19 against Section 3 co-leader Solanco. And the win over reigning D3-5A champ Palmyra on Dec. 7 really kick-started this group. … Kutztown recruit Zara Zerman (18.3, 14 3’s) has been stupendous at both ends of the floor, and Lindsay McFeaters (8.7) and Tabitha Hubbard (5.6, 8 3’s) have become reliable secondary scorers, as the Vikes are still minus Ashlyn Messinger (knee). … NL will look to stay unbeaten in Lebanon’s holiday event, with a first-rounder vs. New Oxford. … OCTORARA finally broke through on Dec. 17, when the Braves beat Garden Spot 43-29 for their first L-L League victory in 26 tries. It was an exciting moment for this retooling program. … Jamera Brown (13.8, 4 3’s) and Haley Justice (7.8, 2 3’s) have keyed Octorara offensively. … Braves will play in Annville-Cleona’s holiday event, with a first-round matchup vs. the host Little Dutchmen.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL 3-POINT LEADERS: Arianna Newlin, Lancaster Mennonite (22), Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (22), Ainsley Raybold, E-town (21), Reese Glover, Cedar Crest (19), Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic (19), MacKenzie Burke, Columbia (16), Abbey Leslie, Pequea Valley (15), Jackie Martin, L-S (15), Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata (14), Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (14).

FYI: The complete L-L League holiday tournament schedule will be posted on Monday. Stay tuned.

SECTION 5

ANNVILLE-CLEONA is the lone winless L-L League team at the holiday checkpoint, as the Little Dutchmen slipped to 0-8 on Saturday after a setback against Hanover. … Emily Brightbill (9.5), Alyssa Ulrich (6.6), Brittney Nye (6.6) and Makenzie Drane (4.4) have all been scoring threats, but here’s the stat that grabbed our attention: Through eight games, A-C has made just four 3-pointers. … Dutchmen will stay home for the holidays, hosting their own tourney; A-C vs. L-L League neighbor Octorara in the first round. … COLUMBIA is in the thick of the Section 5 race, which has been hotly contested so far. … It’s been a numbers game for the Crimson Tide; coach Karl Kreider — three wins shy of 200 for his career — started the season with 11 players on his roster, and his rotation has been at six or seven most nights. … Still, the Tide is hanging tough behind soph holdovers MacKenzie Burke (12.6, 16 3’s) and Morgan Bigler (11.3), and Audreanna Frazier (9.7) has also chipped in offensively as the Tide chips away at the lead pack and a D3-2A seed. … Columbia will play in Northeastern York’s holiday event; E-town is also in that bracket. … LANCASTER COUNTRY DAY is sailing right along at 7-0 overall and atop the Section 5 hunt at the break. … Ashanti Duncan (14.1) joined the 1,000-point club; Annabelle Copeland (12.7, 6 3’s) is at 869 career points; Genesis Meadows (9.1, 8 3’s) has earned a starting backcourt role in her ninth-grade season; Kaela Stankiewicz (8.3, 10 3’s) is back healthy after last season’s knee injury, and she’s up to 730 career points; and another newbie, Kiana Wakefield (3.7, 4 3’s), is delivering key minutes off the bench. … Beat Pequea Valley and defending champ Lancaster Mennonite right out of the chute to grab the section lead, and Cougars are at Mennonite when they come out of the holiday break on Jan. 7. The Pequea Valley rematch is Feb. 4 in Kinzers. … Country Day is venturing over to Berks County to play in Wyomissing’s holiday tourney, with a first-round clash against Schuylkill Valley on tap. … LANCASTER MENNONITE is definitely figuring out some things. The Blazers were 0-2 and 2-3, but have punched back with a 4-game winning streak, including a 52-51 win over Constitution on Saturday in the Cream of the Crop Showcase at Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia. … Mennonite is just a game behind front-runner Lancaster Country Day in the Section 5 race after a key win over Pequea Valley on Dec. 18, as the Blazers try and defend their title. … Mariah Wilson has dominated the scoring charts around the league so far; she’s averaging 28.6 points with 22 3’s — and she’s wearing out a path to the line with 74 free-throw attempts already — and Wilson joined the 1,000-point club on Saturday vs. Constitution, when she bucketed 31 points for 1,017 in her career. … Here are two more kids making a splash for Mennonite: Arianna Newlin (7.8, 22 3’s) and Jayla Rivera (6.3, 5 3’s) have become wing threats for a Blazers’ team that has played some really stingy, in-your-face defense during this winning streak. … No holiday tourney for Mennonite, which is idle until Jan. 3. … LEBANON CATHOLIC still can’t buy a Section 5 win, but the Beavers hit the break at 4-4 with four nonleague victories. … A trio of scoring standouts so far for Lebanon Catholic, including Avery Hupp (11.9), Alyssa Loser (10.8, 8 3’s) and Maria Pastal (8.9, 4 3’s). … Beavers will host their own holiday event, and it’s a nice tourney: Lebanon Catholic gets Mount Calvary, while defending D3-2A champ Linden Hall squares off against Marian Catholic; the Fillies are a long-time District 11 power. … PEQUEA VALLEY suffered a tough break when sharpshooter Abbey Leslie (14.3, 15 3’s) went down with a knee injury; her status is unknown moving forward, but it’s safe to say the Braves will miss her ball-handling and shooting prowess. … Caroline Horst (16.8) has been dynamite in the paint; she had 25 points in a win over Brandywine Heights, and 25 points in a tough setback against Lancaster Mennonite — plus two other 20-point outings. … Bethany Bills (12.3, 10 3’s) and Clara Neff (10.6, 9 3’s) also average double-digits, giving PV four players (including the injured Leslie) who average double-figures. … Newbie Brooke Liney (5.5, 8 3’s) has already made a big splash. Remember her name. And Rebecca Cox (4.3) has really helped out on the boards, as the Braves find themselves in the thick of the section race, despite setbacks against Country Day and Mennonite. … PV is headed to Brandywine Heights’ holiday event, where the Braves will get Daniel Boone in the first round.

SINGLE-GAME SCORING MARKS FOR 2019-20

34 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Dec. 16

34 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lancaster Country Day, Dec. 13

32 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Dec. 16

31 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Garden Spot, Dec. 20

31 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Conestoga Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Constitution, Dec. 21

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Dec. 10

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 7

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

30 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Brandywine Heights, Dec. 10

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, Dec. 20

28 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 6

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Oley Valley, Dec. 9

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Dec. 6

25 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. Solanco, Dec. 12

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville, Dec. 6

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Dec. 18

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Blue Mountain, Dec. 7

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage