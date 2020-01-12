As the calendar hits mid-January, the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls’ basketball section races are taking shape, with key games dotting the schedule over the upcoming stretch-drive to the finish line.

That finish line, by the way, is Feb. 4, which is the last night of league play. And that will be here before you know it.

Here are some key games to watch this week, plus some news and notables from around the league ...

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg, Monday, 7:30 p.m.: The Golden Mules and the Pioneers have been duking it out for section supremacy over the last couple of years, and here they are yet again. Solanco starts the week tied atop the Section 3 race with Manheim Central. L-S is a game off the pace in the loss column, and well within shouting distance of the leaders, so the Pioneers can make up some ground with a win here. And this is the start of a very important 24-hour clip for Solanco, which gets Manheim Central on Tuesday. … Key kids: L-S’s Emma Drouillard drilled three treys and scored 17 points in a nonleague win at Warwick on Saturday, as the Pioneers picked up some momentum for this week. Solanco must guard Drouillard at the arc. Meanwhile, L-S must be wary of Golden Mules’ shooter Paige Phillips; back and healthy after a stint in concussion protocol, she has 24 points and four treys in the last three games. Plenty of snipers on display in this matchup.

Warwick at Ephrata, Monday, 7:30 p.m.: No shocker here; the Section 2 race is already jumbled up, as the Mountaineers start the week in first place, ahead of defending champ Elizabethtown and the Warriors, who already rallied valiantly to stun the Bears, and they’ll get a shot here to knock Ephrata off sole possession of the 1-line. … Key kids: Ephrata’s Gabbie Gerola-Hill (12.2, 22 3’s) has 11 double-digit scoring games in a row; Warwick’s Lauren Pyle (13.2, 18 3’s) is scoring at a 14.8 clip with 12 treys in the last five games. Perimeter defense will be key here.

Linden Hall at Columbia, Monday, 7 p.m.: A tasty nonleague matchup as the 1-loss Lions get a crack at an L-L League squad. … Key kid: Columbia floor general MacKenzie Burke is at 14.0 points with eight 3’s in the last five games, and Linden Hall must fluster Burke in the backcourt.

Manheim Central at Solanco, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: The Barons and the Golden Mules start the week tied atop the Section 3 heap, so the winner here could grab sole possession of first place, as Solanco tries to defend its crown — while coming off a tester the night before at L-S. Big, big week for the Golden Mules. … Key kids: Central’s Maddie Knier (17.4, 13 3’s) continues to shine in her breakout ninth-grade season. We’re anxious to see her battle with Solanco’s Jade Eshelman (7.5) on the blocks.

Donegal at Hempfield, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.: The Indians have everyone’s attention; Donegal is 3-1 in its last four games, including a Section 4 victory over reigning L-L League runner-up Elco. And Kiera Baughman is having a dynamic senior season; she’s up to 1,557 career points — 33rd in L-L League history. The Black Knights start the week alone atop the Section 1 race, and they’ll get a nonleague tester here, with a few more mega section battles coming up around the bend. … Key kids: Donegal’s Victoria Burton exploded for a career-high 20 points in a win over Octorara on Friday. Hempfield must keep her off the glass. Meanwhile, Knights’ ninth-grade ace Autumn Cook is scoring at an 8.8 clip with 13 3’s in the last eight games; Hempfield is 6-2 over that stretch, and the Knights have captured sole possession of first place in Section 1 in the process, as Hempfield seeks its first section championship since 2004-05.

Cedar Crest at Manheim Township, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.: The Falcons and the Blue Streaks have dominated the Section 1 standings over the last decade, and they’ll begin the week looking up at first-place Hempfield, which has a one-game lead over Cedar Crest and a two-game cushion over Township. With league and district playoff jostling heating up, Falcons vs. Streaks is a key matchup. As always. … Key kids: Cedar Crest’s Sarah Laney lit up Hempfield for a career-high 20 points last Wednesday, and she’s at 8.8 points with six 3’s in the last four games. Meanwhile, the Falcons must keep Township jumping-jack Katie Bushong off the boards.

Elizabethtown at Ephrata, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: The Mountaineers begin the week at the top of the Section 2 standings, and the defending-champ Bears are a game back, so there should be plenty of implications riding come Friday when E-town heads to Ephrata. The Mounts also face a showdown against third-place Warwick on Monday, so it’s a key week in Section Two circles. Be ready for anything. … Key kids: E-town’s Jade Love-Morris (28 points in two wins last week) and Macy Seaman (26 points in two wins last week) have both picked it up in the scoring department. And keep an eye on Love-Morris, a defensive ace, to chase Ephrata scorers Gabbie Gerola-Hill and Jasmine Griffin (11.2, 8 3’s) in this one.

Elco at Lancaster Catholic, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: The Raiders and the Crusaders will finally clash for the first time this season, after they met in the L-L League finale and in the D3-4A semifinals last winter. Catholic opens the week alone atop the Section 4 hunt, and Elco has fallen three games off the pace, with Northern Lebanon just a game behind the Crusaders. … Key kids: Elco’s Amanda Smith (14.8) is at 21.3 points with three treys in the last three games; keep an eye on Catholic’s defensive wizard, Marlia Matters, to mark Smith on the wing. Smith has been on an absolute tear, with three double-double games in a row: 28 points and 13 rebounds against Donegal; 16 points and 14 boards against Northern Lebanon; and 20 points and 10 rebounds against Lebanon.

Berks Catholic at Lancaster Catholic, Saturday, 5 p.m.: Plenty of familiarity between the Saints and the Crusaders, who tangled for D3-4A and PIAA-4A gold a couple of years back. Lancaster Catholic won both, and the Crusaders KO’d the Saints in a nonleague game last year in Reading. Berks Catholic visits Lancaster this time around, for an intriguing clash — as part of a girls/boys doubleheader, so it should be a raucous evening in Berger Gym. … Key kid: Lancaster Catholic’s Naomi Zuleuta (10.0) has been tough on the boards; the Saints must contain her in the lane. … It’ll be a busy week for Lancaster Catholic: The Crusaders have Octorara on Monday, Donegal on Tuesday, Elco on Friday and Berks Catholic on Saturday, for a 4-game week, as they look to rebound after falling to Trinity on Saturday in the Catholic Shootout at York Catholic, snapping the Crusaders’ 9-game winning streak.

MORE SATURDAY GOODNESS: Two L-L League teams are playing in showcase events on Saturday, including Lancaster Mennonite, which is traveling across the state. The Blazers are playing in the MLK Stand Against Violence Showcase at Woodland Hills in Pittsburgh. Mennonite plays host Woodland Hills on Saturday, and then the Blazers get Mount Zion Christian Academy from Durham, North Carolina, on Sunday. … Meanwhile, Pequea Valley is playing in a York/Adams showcase event on Saturday at Gettysburg vs. Waynesboro out of the Mid-Penn Colonial. The Braves open the week riding a 6-game winning streak, and they’ve been doing it minus jitterbug guard Abbey Leslie, who has been out nursing a knee injury. A lot of injuries — sadly — around the league this winter.

SCORING LEADERS: Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (27.1), Kiera Baughman, Donegal (23.2), Katie Bushong, Manheim Township (20.5), Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (19.9), Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley (18.2), Maddie Knier, Manheim Central (17.4), Giahny Correa, Lebanon (17.3), Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day (16.5), Amanda Smith, Elco (14.8), Abbey Leslie, Pequea Valley (14.3), Reese Glover, Cedar Crest (14.3).

3-POINT LEADERS: Arianna Newlin, Lancaster Mennonite (30), Ainsley Raybold, E-town (29), Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic (28), Reese Glover, Cedar Crest (27), Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (25), Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (25), Morgan Miller, Penn Manor (23), Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata (22), Malia Taylor, McCaskey (22), MacKenzie Burke, Columbia (21), Izzy Mack, Cocalico (21).

MILESTONE UPDATE: Five current L-L League players are in the 1,000-point club. Here’s the list at the start of the week: Kiera Baughman, senior, Donegal (1,557; school record), Zara Zerman, senior, Northern Lebanon (1,301), Katie Bushong, senior, Manheim Township (1,142), Ashanti Duncan, senior, Lancaster Country Day (1,131), Mariah Wilson, junior, Lancaster Mennonite (1,112). … And this: OK, so there was a scorebook discrepancy this past week. In Northern Lebanon’s 53-45 Section 4 win over Elco, the Raiders’ book — Elco was the home team, making that book official — had Zerman for 31 points. However, Northern Lebanon’s book — and three reporters who covered the game — had Zerman for 27 points, with two buckets being awarded to Lindsay McFeaters. The home book is the official book, agreed. But when Northern Lebanon’s book, and three reporters, confirm 27 for Zerman, then I’m going 27 for Zerman. I’m certainly not the end-all, be-all person for stats. But I’ll go 4-against-1 in this one — until someone tells me otherwise. So I have Zerman (after all of that) at 1,301. … Zerman needs 180 points to snap Northern Lebanon’s all-time mark (Pam Ollar had 1,480), and she needs 119 points to pass big sister Zoe Zerman, who is second on the Vikings’ all-time chart with 1,419 points. … Meanwhile, Duncan needs 143 points to snap Country Day’s scoring mark of 1,273 points, held by Sydney Fasulo. … Wilson is just a junior, so if she stays healthy, she’s a safe bet to become Mennonite’s all-time leading scorer; Missy Hostetter holds the Blazers’ mark of 1,652 points; Wilson needs 541 points to snap that record, with another full season to go.

MORE MILESTONES: When Columbia topped Mount Calvary 49-44 in a nonleague clash last Friday, Crimson Tide skipper Karl Kreiser earned his 200th career coaching victory. This is Kreiser’s second stint as the Tide’s coach. … Garden Spot coach Kevin Gensemer needs three wins for 100 in his career. … Cedar Crest coach Jim Donmoyer needs one more victory for 150 in his career; the Falcons will go for that on Tuesday at home vs. McCaskey. … Lancaster Catholic coach Charlie Detz needs four wins for 150 in his career; it’s a 4-game week for the Crusaders, so if they run the table, he’ll hit that milestone. … Northern Lebanon coach Ken Battistelli needs seven wins for 200 in his career. … I’m still searching for career records for McCaskey coach Brian McCloud and Lancaster Country Day coach Hilary Waltman. Any help with that, I appreciate it.

NOTABLES: Two players start the week closing in fast on the 1,000-point plateau; Lancaster Catholic senior Sommer Reeser (945) and Lancaster Country Day senior Annabelle Copeland (919) are approaching the milestone. Copeland and the Cougars (11-0) are the league’s lone undefeated team. … Country Day, in Class 1A, and Linden Hall, in Class 2A, open the week atop their respective classes in the District 3 power rankings. They are both reigning district champs. … District 3 power rankings are here. ... Tip of the cap to Lancaster Catholic's Katie Haefner, who recently committed to play basketball for Elizabethtown College. ... A fun scoring oddity for E-town last week: In the Bears’ 67-39 victory over Lebanon on Friday, all five of E-town’s starters scored in double-figures — Jade Love-Morris (season-high 15 points), Macy Seaman (season-high 14 points), Elise Hassinger (13 points), Carly Sedun (12 points) and Ainsley Raybold (11 points). … Bombs away: Most 3-pointers made, by team — Lancaster Mennonite (78), L-S (64), Cedar Crest (63), Pequea Valley (61), Cocalico (53), Lebanon (50). … Annville-Cleona, conversely, has a league-low four 3-pointers. … Wearing out a path: So who gets to the foul line the most in the L-L League? Manheim Township’s Katie Bushong (81-of-117), Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (73-of-102), Cedar Crest’s Reese Glover (59-of-84), Northern Lebanon’s Zara Zerman (60-of-77) and Pequea Valley’s Caroline Horst (26-of-74) all have 70-plus attempts already. … Plenty of coverage coming this week, with LNP stops at Columbia, Solanco, Manheim Township, Ephrata and Lancaster Catholic — plus a couple of feature stories in the hopper. Also, the weekly Podcast should drop on Monday, and John Walk and I will record the L-L Basketball Update show this week at … Columbia’s boys practice. Stay tuned.

SINGLE-GAME SCORING MARKS FOR 2019-20

34 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Dec. 16

34 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lancaster Country Day, Dec. 13

32 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Dec. 16

31 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Garden Spot, Dec. 20

31 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Conestoga Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Constitution, Dec. 21

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Cocalico, Jan. 4

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Dec. 10

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Elco, Jan. 9

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 7

30 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Dec. 27

30 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Brandywine Heights, Dec. 10

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, Dec. 20

28 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 6

28 points — Amanda Smith, Elco vs. Donegal, Jan. 9

27 points — Giahny Correa, Lebanon vs. New Oxford, Dec. 28

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Octorara, Jan. 9

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Oley Valley, Dec. 9

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. McCaskey, Dec. 28

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Jan. 10

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Dec. 6

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Wyomissing, Dec. 28

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Jan. 8

25 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. Solanco, Dec. 12

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville, Dec. 6

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Dec. 18

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Blue Mountain, Dec. 7

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Camp Hill, Jan. 9

