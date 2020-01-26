The stretch drive has arrived.

With just a little over a week to go in the regular season, the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls’ basketball section races have reached a fevered pitch.

Heading into the week, just one team has clinched at least a tie for a section title — Lancaster Country Day in Section 5 — but several teams are close to clinching as the league’s playoff bracket starts to take shape.

Playoffs!?

Here are some key games to watch this week, plus some notables from around the league:

Hempfield at Manheim Township, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: The Black Knights are two games clear of the Blue Streaks in the Section 1 hunt, and Hempfield clinches at least a tie for its first section title since 2005 with a victory here. Township is also trying to fend off Cedar Crest for second place, so there will be plenty riding when the Knights and Streaks renew their rivalry; Hempfield won the first meeting earlier this month. … Key kid: Township’s Gracie Martin has been hot from the arc; she has 19 points and five 3’s in the last two games for the Streaks.

Berks Catholic at Lancaster Catholic, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.: A little midweek nonleague action sprinkled in for your viewing pleasure, featuring a pair of D3 heavyweights. This is a makeup game from the snow-out back on Jan. 18, and it pits a pair of teams that are familiar with one another; the Crusaders beat the Saints for district and PIAA gold back in 2018, and they’ve developed a nice nonleague rivalry here over the years. … Key kid: Last five games for Lancaster Catholic’s Bryanna Hicks: 7.2 points and seven 3’s; she’s been hot from the perimeter and in transition for the Crusaders.

Solanco at Manheim Central, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.: The Golden Mules start the week with a 1 1/2-game lead over the Barons, who have hiccuped with four straight losses. The Golden Mules can take a huge step toward defending their Section 3 title with a victory in Manheim. The Barons beat the Golden Mules in their first meeting earlier this month. … Key kid: Last eight games for Solanco sniper Paige Phillips: 8.8 points and 13 3’s; the Barons must mark Phillips at the 3-point line.

Elizabethtown at Hempfield, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.: The Bears are chasing Ephrata in the Section 2 race, so there could be a lot riding in this crossover clash. Pending Tuesday’s outcome against Township, Hempfield could be looking to lock up the Section 1 championship here. Stay tuned. … Key kid: E-town’s Carly Sedun is at 10.0 points over the last three games — including a season-high 15 points in a win over Donegal — and the Knights must keep her off the glass and out of the lane, where she can do damage.

Red Lion at Manheim Township, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.: Another intriguing nonleague game here, when the Lions come to Neffsville. This will be an ultra important game in D3-6A circles; Red Lion (17-2) opens the week at No. 3 and Township opens the week at No. 6 in the power rankings, so this could be a potential playoff preview clash. ... Key kid: Safe to say Red Lion must defend Township's Katie Bushong, who is scoring at a 24.0 clip over the last four games.

Lebanon Catholic at Lancaster Country Day, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Simple scenario in this one: The Cougars clinch the Section 5 title outright with a victory over the Beavers. In a scheduling quirk, this is Country Day’s only game this week, and the Cougars will be coming off an idle stretch of six days between games. … Key kid: Lebanon Catholic’s Avery Hupp is scoring at a 13.0 clip over the last four games, including a season-high 19-point night in a win over Columbia.

SCORING LEADERS: Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (26.1), Kiera Baughman, Donegal (22.5), Katie Bushong, Manheim Township (21.3), Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (20.6), Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley (18.5), Maddie Knier, Manheim Central (16.7), Giahny Correa, Lebanon (16.7), Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day (15.3), Amanda Smith, Elco (15.2), Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata (14.1), Lauren Pyle, Warwick (14.0).

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

3-POINT LEADERS: Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic (45), Arianna Newlin, Lancaster Mennonite (44), Ainsley Raybold, Elizabethtown (41), Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (34), Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (34), Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata (33), Reese Glover, Cedar Crest (33), Lauren Pyle, Warwick (31), MacKenzie Burke, Columbia (30).

POINT PRODUCERS: Heading into the week, here are the active career scoring leaders: Kiera Baughman, Donegal (1,683), Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (1,413), Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (1,281), Katie Bushong, Manheim Township (1,238), Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day (1,210), Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic (1,022), Annabelle Copeland, Lancaster Country Day (1,017). … They are all seniors, except Wilson, who is a junior. … Baughman’s mark is a school record, and she continues to tack on to that. Baughman is 17 points shy of joining the exclusive 1,700-point club; our records indicate just 15 girls’ players in L-L League history — dating to 1972 — have scored 1,700-plus points. … Zerman needs 7 points to pass older sister Zoe Zerman (1,419 points) for No. 2 on Northern Lebanon’s all-time list, and she needs 68 points to become the program’s all-time leading scorer (Pam Ollar had 1,480 points for the Vikings). … Wilson is up to No. 4 in Mennonite’s program history. She needs 23 points to leapfrog into the No. 3 spot. … Duncan is No. 2 in Country Day’s program history. She needs 76 points to become the school’s all-time leading scorer (Sydney Fasulo had 1,273 points for Country Day).

NOTES: Garden Spot skipper Kevin Gensemer picked up his 100th career coaching victory last week in the Spartans’ victory over Cocalico. … Lancaster Country Day senior Annabelle Copeland joined the 1,000-point club last Friday in the Cougars’ win over Lancaster County Christian. Country Day (17-0) is the league’s lone undefeated squad. … Other players approaching the 1,000-point plateau: Pequea Valley senior Caroline Horst (921), Ephrata senior Gabbie Gerola-Hill (907), Lancaster Country Day senior Kaela Stankiewicz (828), Lebanon junior Giahny Correa (778). … Lancaster Catholic senior Sommer Reeser hit her 200th career 3-pointer on Saturday against Bethlehem Catholic. She needs six more treys to set the L-L League career mark; Columbia grad Stacie Aston had 205 triples in her Crimson Tide career in the late 80s. … Northern Lebanon coach Ken Battistelli has 197 career victories — three shy of joining the 200-win club. Looks like the Vikings will only play 21 games this season; their PPD’d game vs. Tulpehocken likely won’t be made up.

SINGLE-GAME SCORING MARKS FOR 2019-20

35 points — Olivia Usner, Garden Spot vs. Columbia, Jan. 14

34 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Dec. 16

34 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lancaster Country Day, Dec. 13

32 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Trinity, Jan. 13

31 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Garden Spot, Dec. 20

31 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Conestoga Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Constitution, Dec. 21

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Cocalico, Jan. 4

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Dec. 10

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Elco, Jan. 9

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 7

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Jan. 14

30 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Dec. 27

30 points — Amanda Smith, Elco vs. Donegal, Jan. 24

30 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Brandywine Heights, Dec. 10

29 points — Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Jan. 21

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, Dec. 20

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Jan. 21

28 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 6

28 points — Amanda Smith, Elco vs. Donegal, Jan. 9

27 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Jan. 16

27 points — Giahny Correa, Lebanon vs. New Oxford, Dec. 28

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Octorara, Jan. 9

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Jan. 21

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Oley Valley, Dec. 9

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Jan. 17

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. McCaskey, Dec. 28

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Jan. 10

26 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. McCaskey, Jan. 25

26 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. York, Jan. 25

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Dec. 6

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Manheim Central, Jan. 23

25 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Elco, Jan. 24

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Wyomissing, Dec. 28

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Jan. 8

25 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. Solanco, Dec. 12

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville, Dec. 6

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Dec. 18

25 points — Lauren Pyle, Warwick vs. Schuylkill Valley, Jan. 25

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Blue Mountain, Dec. 7

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Camp Hill, Jan. 9

25 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Annville-Cleona, Jan. 25

