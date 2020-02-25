The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls’ basketball coaches have formed an association of their very own, and one of their first official acts of business was to vote for this season’s section all-stars, a section MVP, and a coach of the year.

Coaches voted for a first team and a second team — and ties counted — so there might be more than five players on a team.

Here are their selections, with players listed alphabetically:

SECTION ONE

FIRST TEAM

Katie Bushong, senior, Manheim Township (21.0 points, 28 3’s)

Lindsey Durkota, senior, Hempfield (9.9 points, 5 3’s)

Reese Glover, junior, Cedar Crest (13.4 points, 38 3’s)

Morgan Miller, sophomore, Penn Manor (12.2 points, 37 3’s)

Malia Taylor, senior, McCaskey (11.0 points, 30 3’s)

SECOND TEAM

Sarah Laney, junior, Cedar Crest (8.5 points, 24 3’s)

Ahni-yah Parker, senior, McCaskey (10.1 points)

Ali Quinn, senior, Manheim Township (5.5 points, 4 3’s)

Lily Sugra, sophomore, Penn Manor (9.8 points)

Jess Weinoldt, junior, Hempfield (4.3 points)

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Katie Bushong, Manheim Township

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kendra Merrifield, Hempfield

SECTION TWO

FIRST TEAM

Savannah Byers, senior, Conestoga Valley (6.3 points, 4 3’s)

Giahny Correa, junior, Lebanon (17.1 points, 22 3’s)

Gabbie Gerola-Hill, senior, Ephrata (15.0 points, 49 3’s)

Elise Hassinger, junior, Elizabethtown (6.4 points)

Lauren Pyle, junior, Warwick (14.1 points, 47 3’s)

Ainsley Raybold, sophomore, Elizabethtown (8.9 points, 43 3’s)

SECOND TEAM

Jasmine Griffin, freshman, Ephrata (11.9 points, 15 3’s)

Reagan McCarty, senior, Ephrata (4.0 points, 6 3’s)

Hannah Plowmaker, senior, Ephrata (1.8 points)

Jocelyn Umana, senior, Ephrata (7.4 points)

Jess Williamson, junior, Warwick (5.9 points, 24 3’s)

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Cerullo, Ephrata

SECTION THREE

FIRST TEAM

Hannah Custer, junior, Cocalico (11.9 points, 8 3’s)

Jenna Dombach, senior, Solanco (9.2 points, 32 3’s)

Emma Drouillard, junior, Lampeter-Strasburg (13.9 points, 19 3’s)

Maddie Knier, freshman, Manheim Central (16.8 points, 22 3’s)

Kassidy Michael, senior, Manheim Central (9.3 points, 9 3’s)

SECOND TEAM

Jade Eshelman, junior, Solanco (8.2 points, 3 3’s)

Laura Good, senior, Manheim Central (11.0 points)

Izzy Mack, junior, Cocalico (8.0 points, 33 3’s)

Kiersten Shipton, freshman, Cocalico (7.9 points, 32 3’s)

Karli Stoltzfus, senior, Garden Spot (6.8 points)

Nikki Trout, junior, Solanco (5.5 points)

Olivia Usner, senior, Garden Spot (10.5 points, 31 3’s)

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Maddie Knier, Manheim Central

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chad McDowell, Solanco

SECTION FOUR

FIRST TEAM

Kiera Baughman, senior, Donegal (23.7 points, 23 3’s)

Lindsay McFeaters, senior, Northern Lebanon (8.9 points)

Cassie Peris, senior, Lancaster Catholic (6.6 points)

Sommer Reeser, senior, Lancaster Catholic (12.7 points, 71 3’s)

Katelyn Rueppel, junior, Elco (5.1 points, 11 3’s)

Amanda Smith, junior, Elco (14.2 points, 7 3’s)

Zara Zerman, senior, Northern Lebanon (22.3 points, 47 3’s)

SECOND TEAM

Jamera Brown, senior, Octorara (9.6 points, 10 3’s)

Lydia DeBruin, senior, Donegal (3.4 points)

Kailey Eckhart, sophomore, Elco (11.3 points, 9 3’s)

Katie Haefner, senior, Lancaster Catholic (6.8 points, 9 3’s)

Marlia Matters, senior, Lancaster Catholic (3.4 points)

Naomi Zulueta, sophomore, Lancaster Catholic (8.8 points)

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Kiera Baughman, Donegal

COACH OF THE YEAR: Ashli Shay, Elco

SECTION FIVE

FIRST TEAM

Annabelle Copeland, senior, Lancaster Country Day (13.2 points, 16 3’s)

Ashanti Duncan, senior, Lancaster Country Day (15.2 points)

Caroline Horst, senior, Pequea Valley (16.9 points)

Abbey Leslie, senior, Pequea Valley (11.2 points, 49 3’s)

Mariah Wilson, junior, Lancaster Mennonite (26.0 points, 36 3’s)

SECOND TEAM

Bethany Bills, senior, Pequea Valley (10.6 points, 22 3’s)

MacKenzie Burke, sophomore, Columbia (10.7 points, 33 3’s)

Audreanna Frazier, senior, Columbia (11.4 points)

Sami Hatzfeld, senior, Lebanon Catholic (6.8 points, 3 3’s)

Clara Neff, senior, Pequea Valley (9.3 points, 27 3’s)

Kaela Stankiewicz, senior, Lancaster Country Day (9.9 points, 23 3’s)

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Caroline Horst, Lancaster Country Day

COACH OF THE YEAR: Hilary Waltman, Lancaster Country Day

