The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball coaches have selected an all-defensive team and an all-academic team for the 2019-20 season.

One player from each team in each section were tabbed. Here are the honorees:

ALL DEFENSIVE TEAM

SECTION ONE

Elizabeth Knapp, Cedar Crest

Jess Weinoldt, Hempfield

Ali Quinn, Manheim Township

Teijhae Corbin, McCaskey

Ella Hart, Penn Manor

SECTION TWO

Rebecca Hartranft, Conestoga Valley

Jade Love-Morris, Elizabethtown

Reagan McCarty, Ephrata

Olivia Uffner, Lebanon

Jess Williamson, Warwick

SECTION THREE

Hannah Custer, Cocalico

Olivia Usner, Garden Spot

Maggie Visniski, Lampeter-Strasburg

Laura Good, Manheim Central

Nikki Trout, Solanco

SECTION FOUR

Kiera Baughman, Donegal

Katelyn Rueppel, Elco

Marlia Matters, Lancaster Catholic

Emily Hauck, Northern Lebanon

Haley Justice, Octorara

SECTION FIVE

Eric Schrader, Annville-Cleona

Morgan Bigler, Columbia

Kaela Stankiewicz, Lancaster Country Day

Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite

Sami Hatzfeld, Lebanon Catholic

Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley

ALL ACADEMIC TEAM

SECTION ONE

Sarah Batra, Cedar Crest

Sophie Herman, Hempfield

Gracie Martin, Manheim Township

Ahni-Yah Parker, McCaskey

Evelyn Weaver, Penn Manor

SECTION TWO

Kassie Horning, Conestoga Valley

Ainsley Raybold, Elizabethtown

Carly Holochuck, Ephrata

Olivia Uffner, Lebanon

Hailey Delgiacco, Warwick

SECTION THREE

Allyson Richwine, Cocalico

Karli Stoltzfus, Garden Spot

Olivia Vranich, Lampeter-Strasburg

Kassidy Michael, Manheim Central

Ilynd Rapant, Solanco

SECTION FOUR

Lydia DeBruin, Donegal

Olivia Balsbaugh, Elco

Katie Haefner, Lancaster Catholic

Isabella Aiello, Northern Lebanon

Rachel Gillenwater, Octorara

SECTION FIVE

Brittany Nye, Annville-Cleona

MacKenzie Burke, Columbia

Julia Mocny, Lancaster Country Day

Kaeleigh King, Lancaster Mennonite

Sami Hatzfeld, Lebanon Catholic

Clara Neff, Pequea Valley

