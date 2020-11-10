Here are the L-L League football top statistical leaders through the Week 8 games, including the District 3 semifinals …

RUSHING

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 123 carries for 938 yards, 7.6 avg., 17 TD

Colton Miller, Warwick — 140 carries for 879 yards, 6.3 avg., 23 TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 122 carries for 817 yards, 6.7 avg., 12 TD

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 90 carries for 752 yards, 8.4 avg., 8 TD

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 66 carries for 746 yards, 11.3 avg., 7 TD

Tony Lazar, Pequea Valley — 102 carries for 677 yards, 6.6 avg., 5 TD

Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 116 carries for 663 yards, 5.7 avg., 11 TD

Jake Williams, Elco — 58 carries for 643 yards, 11.1 avg., 6 TD

Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 82 carries for 531 yards, 6.5 avg., 9 TD

Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 134 carries for 522 yards, 3.9 avg., 11 TD

Booper Johnson, Conestoga Valley — 107 carries for 519 yards, 4.9 avg., 4 TD

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 75 carries for 519 yards, 6.9 avg., 5 TD

Carson Nash, Cocalico — 108 carries for 511 yards, 47 avg., 11 TD

Riley Drager, Elizabethtown — 100 carries for 507 yards, 5.1 avg., 5 TD

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 39 carries for 493 yards, 12.6 avg., 7 TD

Matt Brown, Lebanon — 85 carries for 480 yards, 5.7 avg., 6 TD

Garrett Blake, Donegal — 82 carries for 479 yards, 5.8 avg., 6 TD

Isaiah Stoltzfus, Penn Manor — 120 carries for 469 yards, 3.9 avg., 3 TD

Steven Flinton, Cocalico — 58 carries for 468 yards, 8.1 avg., 2 TD

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 104 carries for 460 yards, 4.4 avg., 6 TD

Robert Castagna, Solanco — 92 carries for 435 yards, 4.7 avg., 1 TD

Steven Rivas, Columbia — 67 carries for 435 yards, 6.5 avg., 7 TD

Luke Williams, Elco — 53 carries for 411 yards, 7.8 avg., 5 TD

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 53 carries for 409 yards, 7.7 avg., 7 TD

Drew Harris, Lampeter-Strasburg — 78 carries for 406 yards, 5.2 avg., 5 TD

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 101 carrier’s for 390 yards, 3.9 avg., 6 TD

Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 78 carries for 369 yards, 4.7 avg., 3 TD

Haydyn Wrigley, Octorara — 60 carries for 366 yards, 6.1 avg., 1 TD

John Dykie, Garden Spot — 88 carries for 363 yards, 4.1 avg., 5 TD

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 72 carries for 354 yards, 4.9 avg., 7 TD

Ronnie Fulton, Solanco — 53 carries for 343 yards, 6.5 avg., 3 TD

Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest — 64 carries for 343 yards, 5.4 avg., 4 TD

Mason Ober, Donegal — 73 carries for 340 yards, 4.7 avg., 6 TD

Evan Clark, Manheim Township — 65 carries for 339 yards, 5.2 avg., 4 TD

Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg — 44 carries for 339 yards, 7.7 avg., 6 TD

Ryan Kernan, Octorara — 41 carries for 337 yards, 8.2 avg., 3 TD

Zach Turpen, Solanco — 64 carries for 329 yards, 5.1 avg., 2 TD

Richard Greer, Ephrata — 91 carries for 304 yards, 3.3 avg., 4 TD

Nevin Roman, Lancaster Catholic — 79 carries for 303 yards, 3.8 avg., 0 TD

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATS, STANDINGS

PASSER EFFICIENCY RATING

(Minimum 30 pass attempts)

Evan Clark, Manheim Township — 98 of 141 for 1,505 yards, 18 TD, 0 INT - 147 rating

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 64 of 106 for 1,122 yards, 21 TD, 2 INT - 128 rating

Joey McCracken, Warwick — 77 of 123 for 1,310 yards, 11 TD, 2 INT - 122 rating

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 97 of 179 for 1,580 yards, 21 TD, 7 INT - 107 rating

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 82 of 138 for 1,173 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT - 103 rating

Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon — 63 of 118 for 907 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT - 94 rating

Carson Nash, Cocalico — 23 of 52 for 454 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT - 91 rating

Robert Footman, Columbia — 88 of 160 for 1,417 yards, 14 TD, 10 INT - 88 rating

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 50 of 94 for 567 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT - 81 rating

Joey Gunzenhauser, Ephrata — 22 of 49 for 345 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT - 79 rating

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 62 of 116 for 1,098 yards, 10 TD, 10 INT - 79 rating

Luke Braas, Penn Manor — 96 of 171 for 996 yards, 7 TD, 7 INT - 70 rating

Jack Reed, Warwick — 21 of 3 for 320 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT - 70 rating

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 51 of 108 for 817 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT - 63 rating

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 51 of 96 for 684 yards, 5 TD, 7 INT - 63 ratting

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 12 of 35 for 180 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT - 62 rating

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 44 of 95 for 428 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT - 61 rating

Miracle Wratto, Ephrata — 26 of 52 for 368 yards, 4 TD, 6 INT - 59 rating

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 38 of 76 for 438 yards, 4 TD, 5 INT - 58 rating

Chris Danz, Cedar Crest — 94 of 193 for 1,167 yards, 6 TD, 10 INT - 57 rating

Nate Fisher, Pequea Valley — 49 of 112 for 634 yards, 7 TD, 8 INT - 53 rating

Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 12 of 37 for 301 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT - 50 rating

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 19 of 40 for 288 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT - 49 rating

Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 17 of 34 for 209 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT - 40 rating

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 31 of 65 for 370 yards, 1 TD, 5 INT - 39 rating

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 33 of 73 for 345 yards, 3 TD, 6 INT - 39 rating

Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 20 of 76 for 355 yards, 3 TD, 7 INT - 21 ratting

Nate Shirk, Northern Lebanon — 34 of 76 for 276 yards, 1 TD, 7 INT - 21 rating

Trent Weaver, Donegal — 36 of 80 for 313 yards, 0 TD, 7 INT - 19 rating

RECEPTIONS

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 43 catches for 777 yards, 18.1 avg., 6 TD

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 31 catches for 676 yards, 21.8 avg., 11 TD

Nate Brightbill, Cedar Crest — 30 catches for 308 yards, 10.3 avg., 1 TD

Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield — 28 catches for 326 yards, 11.6 avg., 1 TD

Hunter Hoffman, Penn Manor — 27 catches for 182 yards, 6.7 avg., 1 TD

Isaac Hostetter, Penn Manor — 26 catches for 469 yards, 18.0 avg., 4 TD

Thatcher Miller, Warwick — 26 catches for 415 yards, 15.9 avg., 4 TD

Keegin Zink, Columbia — 26 catches for 536 yards, 20.6 avg., 4 TD

Caleb Rising, Octorara — 25 catches for 375 yards, 15.0 avg., 4 TD

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 24 catches for 569 yards, 23.7 avg., 6 TD

David Almodovar, Hempfield — 23 catches for 485 yards, 21.1 avg., 4 TD

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 23 catches for 546 yards, 23.7 avg., 8 TD

Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest — 22 catches for 466 yards, 21.2 avg., 4 TD

Michael Poole, Columbia — 22 catches for 413 yards, 18.8 avg., 3 TD

Nahjeir Aikens, Lancaster Catholic — 21 catches for 336 yards, 16.0 avg., 2 TD

Wes Borden, Manheim Central — 20 catches for 365 yards, 18.3 avg., 6 TD

Darnell Tucker, Columbia — 20 catches for 277 yards, 13.9 avg., 6 TD

Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 19 catches for 233 yards, 12.3 avg., 4 TD

Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley — 19 catches for 397 yards, 21.0 avg., 3 TD

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Owen Pappas, Manheim Central — 19 catches for 283 yards, 15.0 avg., 1 TD

Eddie McDevitt, Manheim Township — 18 catches for 210 yards, 11.7 avg., 2 TD

Taj London, Ephrata — 17 catches for 257 yards, 15.1 avg., 2 TD

Joel Martin, Garden Spot — 17 catches for 148 yards, 8.7 avg., 0 TD

Isaac Burks, McCaskey — 16 catches for 351 yards, 21.9 avg., 3 TD

Brandonn Frey, Elizabethtown — 16 catches for 202 yards, 12.6 avg., 2 TD

Brady Harbach, Manheim Central — 16 catches for 179 yards, 11.2 avg., 1 TD

Michael Johnson, Lebanon — 16 catches for 258 yards, 16.1 avg., 2 TD

Tyler Wolfe, Northern Lebanon — 16 catches for 152 yards, 9.5 avg., 1 TD

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 15 catches for 235 yards, 15.7 avg., 2 TD

Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 15 catches for 228 yards, 15.2 avg., 1 TD

Bryan Pennypacker, Octorara — 15 catches for 282 yards, 18.8 avg., 2 TD

Steven Flinton, Cocalico — 14 catches for 353 yards, 25.2 avg., 4 TD

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

TOUCHDOWNS

Colton Miller, Warwick — 23 TD runs

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 17 TD runs

Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 9 TD runs, 4 TD catches - 13 total TD

Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 11 TD runs, 1 INT return TD - 12 total TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 12 TD runs

Carson Nash, Cocalico — 11 TD runs

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 11 TD catches

Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 11 TD runs

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 8 TD runs

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 8 TD catches

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 7 TD runs

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 7 TD runs

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 7 TD runs

Steven Rivas, Columbia — 7 TD runs

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 6 TD catches, 1 TD run - 7 total TD

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 7 TD runs

Garrett Blake, Donegal — 6 TD runs

Wes Borden, Manheim Central — 6 TD catches

Matt Brown, Lebanon — 6 TD runs

Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg — 6 TD runs

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 6 TD runs

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 6 TD runs

Mason Ober, Donegal — 6 TD runs

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 6 TD catches

Austin Stoltzfus, Lampeter-Strasburg — 6 TD catches

Darnell Tucker, Columbia — 6 TD catches

Jake Williams, Elco — 6 TD runs

FIELD GOALS

50 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 6

48 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Elco, Week 2

46 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Ephrata, Week 2

44 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2

43 yards — Reese Shuey, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 4

42 yards — Sam Hershey, McCaskey vs. Cedar Crest, Week 2

41 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Lebanon, Week 7

39 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cedar Crest, Week 4

39 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Manheim Central, Week 5

39 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Cedar Crest, Week 5

39 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Solanco, Week 6

39 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Hempfield, Week 6

38 yards — Trent McDowell, Solanco vs. Cocalico, Week 3

37 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

37 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2

35 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

35 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2

35 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Elizabethtown, Week 6

35 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cocalico, Week 8

34 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1

33 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1

33 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 3

33 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Juniata, Week 5

32 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 3

32 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 4

31 yards — Caiden Herr, Elizabethtown vs. Cedar Crest, Week 7

31 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Hershey, Week 8

30 yards — Alex Mellinger, Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5

30 yards — Andrew Reidenbaugh, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Ephrata, Week 6

30 yards — Connor Aitken, Cedar Crest vs. Penn Manor, Week 6

29 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Manheim Township, Week 2

29 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Juniata, Week 5

29 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 6

28 yards — Ryan Honberger, Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4

28 yards — Sam Hershey, McCaskey vs. Octorara, Week 8

27 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1

27 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2

27 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

27 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cedar Crest, Week 4

27 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Manheim Central, Week 5

25 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1

25 yards — Ryan Honberger, Ephrata vs. Sun Valley, Week 5

23 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cedar Crest, Week 4

23 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Lebanon, Week 7

23 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8

22 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Lebanon, Week 7

20 yards — Nevin Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley vs. Columbia, Week 2

20 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Cedar Crest, Week 5

19 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 6

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage