Here are the L-L League football top statistical leaders heading into the Week 6 games …
RUSHING
Braden Bohannon, Elco — 100 carries for 706 yards, 7.1 avg., 13 TD
Colton Miller, Warwick — 75 carries for 573 yards, 7.6 avg., 18 TD
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 64 carries for 567 yards, 8.9 avg., 7 TD
Mike Trainor, Octorara — 84 carries for 511 yards, 6.1 avg., 8 TD
Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 76 carries for 479 yards, 6.3 avg., 8 TD
Tony Lazar, Pequea Valley — 64 carries for 455 yards, 7.1 avg., 4 TD
Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 66 carries for 448 yards, 6.8 avg., 7 TD
Jake Williams, Elco — 41 carries for 421 yards, 10.3 avg., 5 TD
Steven Rivas, Columbia — 56 carries for 393 yards, 7.0 avg., 6 TD
Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 96 carries for 393 yards, 4.1 avg., 9 TD
Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 27 carries for 381 yards, 14.1 avg., 6 TD
Matt Brown, Lebanon — 53 carries for 374 yards, 7.1 avg., 6 TD
Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 53 carries for 361 yards, 6.8 avg., 4 TD
John Dykie, Garden Spot — 81 carries for 341 yards, 4.2 avg., 4 TD
Carson Nash, Cocalico — 65 carries for 340 yards, 5.2 avg., 8 TD
Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 83 carries for 329 yards, 4.0 avg., 5 TD
Zach Turpen, Solanco — 64 carries for 329 yards, 5.1 avg., 2 TD
Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 30 carries for 305 yards, 10.2 avg., 4 TD
L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS
PASSER EFFICIENCY RATING
(Minimum 25 pass attempts)
Evan Clark, Manheim Township — 64 of 97 for 878 yards, 9 TD, 0 INT - 126 rating
Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 39 of 65 for 613 yards, 10 TD, 1 INT - 125 rating
Robert Footman, Columbia — 65 of 112 for 1,121 yards, 12 TD, 3 INT - 117 rating
Carson Nash, Cocalico — 13 of 32 for 338 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT - 111 rating
Joey McCracken, Warwick — 41 of 66 for 652 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT - 109 rating
Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 42 of 77 for 765 yards, 9 TD, 6 INT - 95 rating
Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon — 63 of 118 for 907 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT - 94 rating
Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 47 of 84 for 627 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT - 92 rating
Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 66 of 125 for 912 yards, 10 TD, 6 INT - 83 rating
Joey Gunzenhauser, Ephrata — 22 of 49 for 345 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT - 79 rating
Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 12 of 29 for 180 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT - 74 rating
Jack Reed, Warwick — 20 of 35 for 313 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT - 73 rating
Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 25 of 56 for 346 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT - 72 rating
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 22 of 48 for 400 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT - 72 rating
Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 14 of 30 for 121 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT - 66 rating
Luke Braas, Penn Manor — 50 of 94 for 563 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT - 64 rating
Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 42 of 88 for 419 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT - 64 rating
Nate Fisher, Pequea Valley — 31 of 66 for 415 yards, 5 TD, 7 INT - 53 rating
Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 28 of 61 for 402 yards, 2 TD, 4 INT - 51 rating
Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 9 of 27 for 229 yards, 2 TD, 4 INT - 50 rating
Chris Danz, Cedar Crest — 73 of 153 for 813 yards, 4 TD, 9 INT - 48 rating
Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 31 of 64 for 370 yards, 1 TD, 5 INT - 40 rating
Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 16 of 33 for 162 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT - 33 rating
Trent Weaver, Donegal — 17 of 45 for 160 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT - 21 rating
Nate Shirk, Northern Lebanon — 22 of 52 for 167 yards, 1 TD, 5 INT - 18 rating
Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 11 of 39 for 150 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT - 12 rating
RECEPTIONS
Nate Brightbill, Cedar Crest — 28 catches for 234 yards, 8.4 avg., 1 TD
Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 26 catches for 417 yards, 16.0 avg., 3 TD
Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 24 catches for 569 yards, 23.7 avg., 6 TD
Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 21 catches for 302 yards, 14.4 avg., 5 TD
Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield — 20 catches for 229 yards, 11.5 avg., 0 TD
Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest — 18 catches for 350 yards, 19.4 avg., 3 TD
Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 17 catches for 320 yards, 18.8 avg., 4 TD
Joel Martin, Garden Spot — 17 catches for 148 yards, 8.7 avg., 0 TD
Owen Pappas, Manheim Central — 15 catches for 244 yards, 16.3 avg., 1 TD
Isaac Hostetter, Penn Manor — 14 catches for 322 yards, 23.0 avg., 2 TD
Michael Johnson, Lebanon — 14 catches for 149 yards, 10.6 avg., 1 TD
Taj London, Ephrata — 14 catches for 201 yards, 14.4 avg., 2 TD
Thatcher Miller, Warwick — 14 catches for 205 yards, 14.6 avg., 0 TD
Nahjeir Aikens, Lancaster Catholic — 13 catches for 194 yards, 14.9 avg., 2 TD
Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 13 catches for 158 yards, 12.2 avg., 2 TD
Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley — 13 catches for 250 yards, 19.2 avg., 2 TD
Brayden Koehler, Cedar Crest — 13 catches for 128 yards, 9.9 avg., 0 TD
Eddie McDevitt, Manheim Township — 13 catches for 140 yards, 10.8 avg., 1 TD
TOUCHDOWNS
Colton Miller, Warwick — 18 TD runs
Braden Bohannon, Elco — 13 TD runs
Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 9 TD runs
Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 8 TD runs
Carson Nash, Cocalico — 8 TD runs
Mike Trainor, Octorara — 8 TD runs
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 7 TD runs
Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 7 TD runs
Matt Brown, Lebanon — 6 TD runs
Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 5 TD runs
Steven Rivas, Columbia — 6 TD runs
Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 6 TD catches
Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 5 TD runs
Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 5 TD catches
Jake Williams, Elco — 5 TD runs
FIELD GOALS
48 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Elco, Week 2
46 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Ephrata, Week 2
44 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2
43 yards — Reese Shuey, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 4
42 yards — Sam Hershey, McCaskey vs. Cedar Crest, Week 2
39 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cedar Crest, Week 4
39 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Manheim Central, Week 5
39 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Cedar Crest, Week 5
38 yards — Trent McDowell, Solanco vs. Cocalico, Week 3
37 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2
37 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2
35 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2
35 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2
34 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1
33 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1
33 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 3
33 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Juniata, Week 5
32 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 3
32 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 4
30 yards — Alex Mellinger, Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5
29 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Manheim Township, Week 2
29 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Juniata, Week 5
28 yards — Ryan Honberger, Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4
27 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1
27 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2
27 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3
27 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cedar Crest, Week 4
27 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Manheim Central, Week 5
25 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1
25 yards — Ryan Honberger, Ephrata vs. Sun Valley, Week 5
23 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cedar Crest, Week 4
20 yards — Nevin Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley vs. Columbia, Week 2
20 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Cedar Crest, Week 5
SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER
SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77