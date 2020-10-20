Here are the L-L League football top statistical leaders heading into the Week 6 games …

RUSHING

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 100 carries for 706 yards, 7.1 avg., 13 TD

Colton Miller, Warwick — 75 carries for 573 yards, 7.6 avg., 18 TD

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 64 carries for 567 yards, 8.9 avg., 7 TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 84 carries for 511 yards, 6.1 avg., 8 TD

Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 76 carries for 479 yards, 6.3 avg., 8 TD

Tony Lazar, Pequea Valley — 64 carries for 455 yards, 7.1 avg., 4 TD

Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 66 carries for 448 yards, 6.8 avg., 7 TD

Jake Williams, Elco — 41 carries for 421 yards, 10.3 avg., 5 TD

Steven Rivas, Columbia — 56 carries for 393 yards, 7.0 avg., 6 TD

Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 96 carries for 393 yards, 4.1 avg., 9 TD

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 27 carries for 381 yards, 14.1 avg., 6 TD

Matt Brown, Lebanon — 53 carries for 374 yards, 7.1 avg., 6 TD

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 53 carries for 361 yards, 6.8 avg., 4 TD

John Dykie, Garden Spot — 81 carries for 341 yards, 4.2 avg., 4 TD

Carson Nash, Cocalico — 65 carries for 340 yards, 5.2 avg., 8 TD

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 83 carries for 329 yards, 4.0 avg., 5 TD

Zach Turpen, Solanco — 64 carries for 329 yards, 5.1 avg., 2 TD

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 30 carries for 305 yards, 10.2 avg., 4 TD

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

PASSER EFFICIENCY RATING

(Minimum 25 pass attempts)

Evan Clark, Manheim Township — 64 of 97 for 878 yards, 9 TD, 0 INT - 126 rating

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 39 of 65 for 613 yards, 10 TD, 1 INT - 125 rating

Robert Footman, Columbia — 65 of 112 for 1,121 yards, 12 TD, 3 INT - 117 rating

Carson Nash, Cocalico — 13 of 32 for 338 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT - 111 rating

Joey McCracken, Warwick — 41 of 66 for 652 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT - 109 rating

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 42 of 77 for 765 yards, 9 TD, 6 INT - 95 rating

Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon — 63 of 118 for 907 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT - 94 rating

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 47 of 84 for 627 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT - 92 rating

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 66 of 125 for 912 yards, 10 TD, 6 INT - 83 rating

Joey Gunzenhauser, Ephrata — 22 of 49 for 345 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT - 79 rating

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 12 of 29 for 180 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT - 74 rating

Jack Reed, Warwick — 20 of 35 for 313 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT - 73 rating

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 25 of 56 for 346 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT - 72 rating

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 22 of 48 for 400 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT - 72 rating

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 14 of 30 for 121 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT - 66 rating

Luke Braas, Penn Manor — 50 of 94 for 563 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT - 64 rating

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 42 of 88 for 419 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT - 64 rating

Nate Fisher, Pequea Valley — 31 of 66 for 415 yards, 5 TD, 7 INT - 53 rating

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 28 of 61 for 402 yards, 2 TD, 4 INT - 51 rating

Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 9 of 27 for 229 yards, 2 TD, 4 INT - 50 rating

Chris Danz, Cedar Crest — 73 of 153 for 813 yards, 4 TD, 9 INT - 48 rating

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 31 of 64 for 370 yards, 1 TD, 5 INT - 40 rating

Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 16 of 33 for 162 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT - 33 rating

Trent Weaver, Donegal — 17 of 45 for 160 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT - 21 rating

Nate Shirk, Northern Lebanon — 22 of 52 for 167 yards, 1 TD, 5 INT - 18 rating

Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 11 of 39 for 150 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT - 12 rating

RECEPTIONS

Nate Brightbill, Cedar Crest — 28 catches for 234 yards, 8.4 avg., 1 TD

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 26 catches for 417 yards, 16.0 avg., 3 TD

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 24 catches for 569 yards, 23.7 avg., 6 TD

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 21 catches for 302 yards, 14.4 avg., 5 TD

Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield — 20 catches for 229 yards, 11.5 avg., 0 TD

Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest — 18 catches for 350 yards, 19.4 avg., 3 TD

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 17 catches for 320 yards, 18.8 avg., 4 TD

Joel Martin, Garden Spot — 17 catches for 148 yards, 8.7 avg., 0 TD

Owen Pappas, Manheim Central — 15 catches for 244 yards, 16.3 avg., 1 TD

Isaac Hostetter, Penn Manor — 14 catches for 322 yards, 23.0 avg., 2 TD

Michael Johnson, Lebanon — 14 catches for 149 yards, 10.6 avg., 1 TD

Taj London, Ephrata — 14 catches for 201 yards, 14.4 avg., 2 TD

Thatcher Miller, Warwick — 14 catches for 205 yards, 14.6 avg., 0 TD

Nahjeir Aikens, Lancaster Catholic — 13 catches for 194 yards, 14.9 avg., 2 TD

Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 13 catches for 158 yards, 12.2 avg., 2 TD

Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley — 13 catches for 250 yards, 19.2 avg., 2 TD

Brayden Koehler, Cedar Crest — 13 catches for 128 yards, 9.9 avg., 0 TD

Eddie McDevitt, Manheim Township — 13 catches for 140 yards, 10.8 avg., 1 TD

TOUCHDOWNS

Colton Miller, Warwick — 18 TD runs

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 13 TD runs

Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 9 TD runs

Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 8 TD runs

Carson Nash, Cocalico — 8 TD runs

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 8 TD runs

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 7 TD runs

Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 7 TD runs

Matt Brown, Lebanon — 6 TD runs

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 5 TD runs

Steven Rivas, Columbia — 6 TD runs

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 6 TD catches

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 5 TD runs

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 5 TD catches

Jake Williams, Elco — 5 TD runs

FIELD GOALS

48 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Elco, Week 2

46 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Ephrata, Week 2

44 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2

43 yards — Reese Shuey, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 4

42 yards — Sam Hershey, McCaskey vs. Cedar Crest, Week 2

39 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cedar Crest, Week 4

39 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Manheim Central, Week 5

39 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Cedar Crest, Week 5

38 yards — Trent McDowell, Solanco vs. Cocalico, Week 3

37 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

37 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2

35 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

35 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2

34 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1

33 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1

33 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 3

33 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Juniata, Week 5

32 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 3

32 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 4

30 yards — Alex Mellinger, Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5

29 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Manheim Township, Week 2

29 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Juniata, Week 5

28 yards — Ryan Honberger, Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4

27 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1

27 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2

27 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

27 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cedar Crest, Week 4

27 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Manheim Central, Week 5

25 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1

25 yards — Ryan Honberger, Ephrata vs. Sun Valley, Week 5

23 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cedar Crest, Week 4

20 yards — Nevin Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley vs. Columbia, Week 2

20 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Cedar Crest, Week 5

