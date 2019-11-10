Here are the top L-L League rushers, passers and receivers from the second week of the District 3 playoffs:

RUSHING

Colton Miller, Warwick — 35 carries, 166 yards, 3 TD vs. Manheim Central

Noah Palm, Cocalico — 18 carries, 111 yards, 4 TD vs. Governor Mifflin

Evan Simon, Manheim Central — 19 carries, 102 yards, 1 TD vs. Warwick

Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg — 5 carries, 95 yards, 2 TD vs. York Suburban

Drew Harris, Lampeter-Strasburg — 19 carries, 80 yards, 0 TD vs. York Suburban

Ronald Zahm, Cocalico — 5 carries, 79 yards, 0 TD vs. Governor Mifflin

Joey McCracken, Warwick — 8 carries, 65 yards, 0 TD vs. Manheim Central

Avanti Lockhart, Wilson — 15 carries, 55 yards, 1 TD vs. Harrisburg

Mason Lenart, Wilson — 12 carries, 53 yards, 1 TD vs. Harrisburg

Jake Harbach, Manheim Central — 9 carries, 49 yards, 0 TD vs. Warwick

Steven Flinton, Cocalico — 5 carries, 46 yards, 1 TD vs. Governor Mifflin

Trevor Porche, Annville-Cleona — 15 carries for 45 yards, 0 TD vs. Wyomissing

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

PASSING

Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township — 19-of-28 for 233 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT vs. Central Dauphin

Evan Simon, Manheim Central — 12-of-22 for 214 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT vs. Warwick

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 13-of-23 for 196 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT vs. Harrisburg

Gavin Sullivan, Lancaster Catholic — 13-of-18 for 188 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT vs. Middletown

Joey McCracken, Warwick — 15-of-22 for 171 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT vs. Manheim Central

Tyler Long, Annville-Cleona — 3-of-3 for 152 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT vs. Wyomissing

Junior Bours, Annville-Cleona — 5-of-13 for 98 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT vs. Wyomissing

Conner Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg — 6-of-11 for 87 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT vs. York Suburban

Noah Palm, Cocalico — 3-of-5 for 64 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT vs. Governor Mifflin

RECEPTIONS

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 8 catches for 113 yards, 1 TD vs. Manheim Central

Brett Benjamin, Manheim Township — 6 catches for 42 yards, 0 TD vs. Central Dauphin

Avanti Lockhart, Wilson — 6 catches for 108 yards, 2 TD vs. Harrisburg

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Jaden Floyd, Manheim Township — 5 catches for 43 yards, 2 TD vs. Central Dauphin

Andrew Miklos, Lancaster Catholic — 5 catches for 47 yards, 0 TD vs. Middletown

Conor Adams, Warwick — 4 catches for 33 yards, 0 TD vs. Manheim Central

Mickey Stokes, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 37 yards, 0 TD vs. Central Dauphin

Austin Stoltzfus, Lampeter-Strasburg — 4 catches for 73 yards, 0 TD vs. York Suburban

Colby Wagner, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 48 yards, 0 TD vs. Warwick

Troy Corson, Wilson — 3 catches for 31 yards, 0 TD vs. Harrisburg

Alex Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 3 catches for 70 yards, 1 TD vs. Middletown

J.D. Grube, Manheim Central — 3 catches for 55 yards, 1 TD vs. Warwick

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 3 catches for 105 yards, 1 TD vs. Central Dauphin

Tyler Long, Annville-Cleona — 3 catches for 20 yards, 0 TD vs. Wyomissing

Quamir Parker, Annville-Cleona — 3 catches for 187 yards, 2 TD vs. Wyomissing

Ben Wagner, Manheim Central — 3 catches for 91 yards, 1 TD vs. Warwick

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage