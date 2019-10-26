Eleven L-L League football teams will play in the District 3 playoffs.

The district posted its final power rankings on Saturday afternoon, and will release official brackets on Monday, with sites and times for next weekend’s first-round matchups.

But the participants are set, and that includes 11 L-L League squads, two of which earned a No. 1 seed: Wilson in Class 6A and Cocalico in Class 5A.

Here are the 11 league squads that made the district cut, with their opening-round opponents:

* In Class 6A, Wilson (9-1) earned the No. 1 seed and will host No. 8 Chambersburg (6-4); Manheim Township (10-0) is the 2-seed and will welcome No. 7 Cumberland Valley (5-5); and Cedar Crest (7-3) is the No. 6 seed and will play at No. 3 Central Dauphin (8-2). CD’s two losses are against Wilson and Manheim Township.

* In Class 5A, Cocalico (8-2) earned the No. 1 seed and will have a first-round bye; back-to-back champ Manheim Central (8-2) is the No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 Waynesboro (5-5); Warwick (8-2) is the No. 5 seed and will welcome No. 12 Mechanicsburg (6-4); and Solanco (5-5) snared the 14th and final seed — edging out Ephrata by mere percentage points — and will travel to No. 3 Shippensburg (10-0).

* In Class 4A, Lampeter-Strasburg (7-3) is the No. 8 seed, and the Pioneers will host the No. 9 seed, Elco (7-3), in an all-L-L-League showdown. L-S and Elco also met in the first round last year; the Pioneers won 37-0. Elco comes into the rematch riding a 7-game winning streak.

* And in Class 3A, Lancaster Catholic (9-1) earned the No. 3 seed — and an intriguing rematch at home against No. 6 Bermudian Springs (6-4) — and Annville-Cleona (6-4) earned the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Littlestown (7-3). Bermudian Springs beat A-C and Lancaster Catholic last year, when the Crusaders were undefeated and the No. 1 seed.

FINAL DISTRICT 3 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

