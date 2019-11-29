Two Lancaster-Lebanon League teams made their way into the state playoffs.

Lampeter-Strasburg will be competing against Thomas Jefferson in Hollidaysburg at 1 p.m. in a Class 4A game.

Cocalico will be up against Cheltenham in a Class 5A game, starting at 6 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium.

Read up on some of our past L-L coverage below:

Keep up to date with live updates from our reporters via the Twitter widget below.

