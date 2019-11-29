Two Lancaster-Lebanon League teams made their way into the state playoffs. 

Lampeter-Strasburg will be competing against Thomas Jefferson in Hollidaysburg at 1 p.m. in a Class 4A game.

Cocalico will be up against Cheltenham in a Class 5A game, starting at 6 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium.

Read up on some of our past L-L coverage below:

3 L-L League football facts for Nov. 28: Happy Thanksgiving edition
From baseball diamond to gridiron, Lampeter-Strasburg's Alex Knapp fueling state-semifinalist Pioneers
Previewing Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg state-playoff showdowns in 'The Huddle' [podcast]

Keep up to date with live updates from our reporters via the Twitter widget below.

