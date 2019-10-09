Below is a look at where Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams stand in the updated District Three power ratings heading into Friday’s games.

Manheim Township is the lone L-L squad to hold down a No. 1 rating, as the Blue Streaks are one of 11 teams currently in the district playoff window across the six classifications. Another is on the bubble.

Link to complete District 3 power ratings

Class 6A:

Number of playoff spots: Eight

Top team: Manheim Township (7-0 overall, 0.820971 power rating)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 1 Manheim Township (7-0 overall, 0.820971 power rating), No. 2 Wilson (6-1, 0.811396), No. 4 Cedar Crest (6-1, 0.750899)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 9 Lebanon (5-2, 0.623157), No. 12 Hempfield (2-5, 0.524972), No. 15 Penn Manor (2-5, 0.493378), No. 17 McCaskey (0-7, 0.342610)

Notes: Manheim Township, Wilson and Cedar Crest hold down the same spots as they did a week ago, while Lebanon moved up two spots and is now on the bubble. And now there’s a bunch of interesting games coming up that will likely result in quite a shakeup to the ratings: Manheim Township hosts Cedar Crest, Wilson hosts Warwick (6-1), No. 3 Central Dauphin (5-2) is at undefeated State College (7-0), No. 5 Central York (6-1) hosts Northeastern (6-1) and No. 6 Harrisburg (4-2) hosts No. 7 Chambersburg (5-2).

Class 5A:

Number of playoff spots: 14

Top team: Shippensburg (7-0, 0.754454)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 3 Warwick (6-1, 0.748438), No. 5 Manheim Central (5-2, 0.720393), No. 6 Cocalico (5-2, 0.712782), No. 8 Solanco (5-2, 0.670281)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 17 Elizabethtown (3-4, 0.518833), No. 18 Conestoga Valley (2-5, 0.466665), No. 19 Ephrata (3-4, 0.464506), No. 27 Garden Spot (0-7, 0.294688)

Notes: Warwick moved out of the top spot after last Friday’s loss to Manheim Township, while Manheim Central, Cocalico and Solanco all stayed put at their current spots. ...Among notable matchups this Friday: Warwick travels to Wilson (6-1), Solanco travels to Lampeter-Strasburg (6-1), Shippensburg is at No. 10 Northern York (5-2), No. 2 Northeastern (6-1) goes to Central York (6-1) and No. 7 Cedar Cliff (5-2) is travels to No. 9 Mechanicsburg (5-2).

Class 4A:

Number of playoff spots: 10

Top team: Berks Catholic (4-3, 0.735096)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 7 Lampeter-Strasburg (5-2, 0.636494), No. 9 Donegal (5-2, 0.604176)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 13 Elco (4-3, 0.528618), No. 20 Octorara (2-5, 0.371331)

Notes: L-S dropped three spots after last Friday’s loss to Manheim Central, while Donegal fell one spot with the loss to Elco, who moved up one spot. ...L-S hosts Solanco (5-2) this Friday, while Donegal travels to Annville-Cleona (4-3). Another notable game to keep an on here is No. 3 York Suburban (7-0) hosting No. 5 Gettysburg (6-1).

Class 3A:

Number of playoff spots: Six

Top team: Wyomissing (7-0, 0.787904)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 3 Lancaster Catholic (6-1, 0.662672), No. 4 Annville-Cleona (4-3, 0.533340)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 11 Northern Lebanon (1-6, 0.310656)

Notes: Lancaster Catholic holds steady at No. 3, while Annville-Cleona moved up two spots after a lopsided win over Pequea Valley. ...Among notable games this Friday: A-C hosts Donegal (5-2) and No. 2 Middletown (6-1) is at Trinity (5-2).

Class 2A:

Number of playoff spots: Four

Top team: Upper Dauphin (7-0, 0.730573)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: None

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 7 Columbia (2-5, 0.374132), No. 9 Pequea Valley (0-7, 0.229072)

Class 1A:

Number of playoff spots: Two

Top team: Millersburg (2-5, 0.323857)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: None

L-L League teams on the outside: None