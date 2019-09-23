We are officially halfway through the high school football regular season. And with that, enough games have been played to this point to get an idea as to what lies beyond. With that said, below is a look at where Lancaster-Lebanon League teams stand in the latest District 3 power ratings across the six classifications heading into Week Six action. As of now, twelve of the league’s 24 teams are in the playoff window, with two holding down top spots in their respective classes. The link to the full District 3 power ratings list is at the bottom of this page.
Class 6A:
Number of playoff spots: Eight
Top team: Wilson (5-0 overall, 0.842613 power rating)
L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 1 Wilson (5-0 overall, 0.842613 power rating), No. 2 Manheim Township (5-0, 0.837624), No. 4 Cedar Crest (5-0, 0.805455)
L-L League teams on the outside: No. 10 Lebanon (3-2, 0.568591), No. 13 Hempfield (1-4, 0.497070), No. 16 Penn Manor (1-4, 0.454023), No. 17 McCaskey (0-5, 0.346813)
Class 5A:
Number of playoff spots: 14
Top team: Warwick (5-0, 0.795825)
L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 1 Warwick (5-0, 0.795825), No. 4 Cocalico (4-1, 0.748249), No. 7 Manheim Central (3-2, 0.677785), No. 11 Solanco (3-2, 0.622454)
L-L League teams on the outside: No. 18 Elizabethtown (2-3, 0.505645), No. 20 Ephrata (2-3, 0.453282), No. 21 Conestoga Valley (1-4, 0.415209), No. 26 Garden Spot (0-5, 0.308237)
Class 4A:
Number of playoff spots: 10
Top team: Fleetwood (5-0, 0.758488)
L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 2 Lampeter-Strasburg (5-0, 0.758488), No. 9 Donegal (4-1, 0.638959)
L-L League teams on the outside: No. 16 Elco (2-3, 0.425771), No. 17 Octorara (2-3, 0.425547)
Class 3A:
Number of playoff spots: Six
Top team: Wyomissing (5-0, 0.788151)
L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 3 Lancaster Catholic (4-1, 0.634259), No. 4 Annville-Cleona (3-2, 0.548559)
L-L League teams on the outside: No. 13 Northern Lebanon (0-5, 0.234494)
Class 2A:
Number of playoff spots: Four
Top team: Upper Dauphin (5-0, 0.736000)
L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 4 Columbia (2-3, 0.412477)
L-L League teams on the outside: No. 9 Pequea Valley (0-5, 0.228309)
Class 1A:
Number of playoff spots: Two
Top team: Millersburg (2-3, 0.309278)
L-L League teams in the playoff window: None
L-L League teams on the outside: None