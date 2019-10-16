Below is an updated look at where Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams stand in the updated District Three football power ratings heading into Week Nine action.
There are currently 10 teams in the playoff window. Manheim Township holds down the top spot in Class 6A. And another team sits on the bubble in Class 4A.
Class 6A:
Number of playoff spots: Eight
Top team: Manheim Township (8-0 overall, 0.832022 power rating)
L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 1 Manheim Township (8-0 overall, 0.832022 power rating), No. 2 Wilson (7-1, 0.823304), No. 6 Cedar Crest (6-2, 0.710258)
L-L League teams on the outside: No. 10 Hempfield (3-5, 0.586651), No. 11 Lebanon (5-3, 0.576773), No. 13 Penn Manor (3-5, 0.544354), No. 17 McCaskey (0-8, 0.332877)
Notes: Manheim Township, Wilson and No. 3 Central Dauphin hold down the top-three spots for a consecutive week after picking up wins last Friday, while Cedar Crest dropped two spots and Lebanon dropped three spots after suffering losses. Hempfield and Penn Manor both moved up two spots. ...Among notable games this Friday, Wilson travels to Cedar Crest and Central Dauphin hosts No. 8 Chambersburg (5-3).
Class 5A:
Number of playoff spots: 14
Top team: Shippensburg (8-0, 0.754732)
L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 3 Manheim Central (6-2, 0.733493), No. 4 Cocalico (6-2, 0.731976), No. 6 Warwick (6-2, 0.713485), No. 11 Solanco (5-3, 0.624883)
L-L League teams on the outside: No. 17 Ephrata (4-4, 0.509076), No. 18 Elizabethtown (3-5, 0.493035), No. 19 Conestoga Valley (2-6, 0.443537), No. 27 Garden Spot (0-8, 0.285386)
Notes: There are seven Class 5A teams with identical 6-2 overall records. ...Shippensburg holds down the top spot for another consecutive week. ...Manheim Central, Cocalico and Ephrata each moved up two spots, while Warwick and Solanco both dropped three spots. ...Among notable games this Friday, Cocalico travels to Solanco, No. 2 York High (6-2) hosts No. 7 Northeastern (6-2), No. 5 Cedar Cliff (6-2) hosts Class 4A Susquehanna Township (7-1)
Class 4A:
Number of playoff spots: 10
Top team: Susquehanna Township (7-1, 0.748723)
L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 6 Lampeter-Strasburg (6-2, 0.653915)
L-L League teams on the outside: No. 11 Donegal (5-3, 0.555533), No. 12 Elco (5-3, 0.553266), No. 20 Octorara (2-6, 0.350608)
Notes: Susquehanna Township took over the spot, moving in front of No. 2 Berks Catholic (5-3). ...L-S moved up one spot and Elco each moved up one spot while Donegal slipped two spots and now sits on the bubble. ...Among notable games this Friday, Donegal travels to Lancaster Catholic, Elco hosts Annville-Cleona, Susquehanna Township travels to Class 5A Cedar Cliff (6-2), No. 2 Berks Catholic (5-3) hosts No. 5 Fleetwood (7-1), No. 7 Bishop McDevitt (5-3) hosts Class 5A Mechanicsburg (5-3).
Class 3A:
Number of playoff spots: Six
Top team: Wyomissing (8-0, 0.781073)
L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 3 Lancaster Catholic (7-1, 0.677700), No. 4 Annville-Cleona (5-3, 0.567297)
L-L League teams on the outside: No. 11 Northern Lebanon (1-7, 0.304664)
Notes: Lancaster Catholic, Annville-Cleona and Northern Lebanon all remained at the same spots since last week….Among notable games this Friday, Lancaster Catholic hosts Donegal (5-3) and A-C travels to Elco, Wyomissing hosts No. 7 Schuylkill Valley (3-5), No. 5 Bermudian Springs (5-3) travels to No. 6 Littlestown (5-3).
Class 2A:
Number of playoff spots: Four
Top team: Upper Dauphin (8-0, 0.781073)
L-L League teams in the playoff window: None
L-L League teams on the outside: No. 7 Columbia (3-5, 0.423895), No. 9 Pequea Valley (0-8, 0.234693)
Class 1A:
Number of playoff spots: Two
Top team: Millersburg (2-6, 0.309724)
L-L League teams in the playoff window: None
L-L League teams on the outside: None