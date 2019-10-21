We’re heading into the final week of the regular season for high school football. And with that, teams are jockey for potential postseason berths. Below is a look at where the Lancaster-Lebanon League teams stand in the latest District Three power ratings entering Week 10 action. There are currently 12 L-L teams in the district playoff window, as two of those have now moved into postseason contention following victories last Friday. There has also been shakeup at the top of three of the six classifications...

Full District Three football power ratings

Class 6A:

Number of playoff spots: Eight

Top team: Wilson (8-1 overall, 0.832914 power rating)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 1 Wilson (8-1, 0.832914), No. 2 Manheim Township (9-0, 0.831563), No. 6 Cedar Crest (6-3, 0.685962), No. 8 Hempfield (4-5, 0.627088)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 11 Lebanon (6-3, 0.597577), No. 13 Penn Manor (3-6, 0.519087), No. 17 McCaskey (0-9,0.330525)

Notes: One-loss Wilson jumped undefeated Manheim Township for the top spot, despite the fact the Blue Streaks beat the Bulldogs earlier this season. Perhaps the strength of schedule is one of the reasons: Wilson’s non-league opponents this season have a combined record of 28-9, while Manheim Township’s non-league opponents have a combined record of 20-17. Perhaps that flips again after Friday if Wilson takes care of winless McCaskey while Manheim Township can top Hempfield. ...After a 1-4 start, the Black Knights have won three of their last four games and are now in the playoff window for the first time this season. ...Among notable games this Friday, Manheim Township hosts Hempfield, No. 5 Central York (8-1) hosts Class 5A No. 4 York High (7-2), No. 7 Cumberland Valley (5-4) travels to State College (8-1).

Class 5A:

Number of playoff spots: 14

Top team: Shippensburg (9-0, 0.748837)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 2 Cocalico (7-2, 0.745922), No. 3 Manheim Central (7-2, 0.742919), No. 6 Warwick (7-2, 0.725472), No. 13 Solanco (5-4, 0.591237)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 15 Ephrata (5-4, 0.536204), No. 18 Elizabethtown (3-6, 0.461480), No. 22 Conestoga Valley (2-7, 0.424686), No. 27 Garden Spot (0-9, 0.281928)

Notes: A week ago, there were seven Class 5A teams with identical 6-2 overall records. Now, there are five teams with 7-2 records, five teams with 6-3 records and four teams with 5-4 records. ...Cocalico jumped Manheim Central after the Week 9 results. Both have identical 7-2 records, but Manheim Central beat Cocalico earlier this season. Perhaps the strength of schedule is playing a factor in the power ratings: Cocalico’s non-league opponents have a combined record of 27-9, while Manheim Central’s non-league opponents have a combined record of 26-10. ...Solanco slipped two spots after last Friday’s loss to Cocalico ...Ephrata moved up two spots and now sits on the bubble ...Among notable games this Friday, Manheim Central travels to Solanco, Cocalico hosts Class 4A No. 6 Lampeter-Strasburg (7-2), No. 4 York High (7-2) travels to Class 6A No. 5 Central York (8-1), No. 7 Northeastern (6-3) hosts No. 8 New Oxford (6-3), No. 9 Governor Mifflin (6-3) hosts Class 4A No. 9 Conrad Weiser (5-4), No. 10 Northern York (6-3) hosts No. 12 Waynesboro (5-4).

Class 4A:

Number of playoff spots: 10

Top team: Berks Catholic (6-1, 0.746629)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 6 Lampeter-Strasburg (7-2, 0.661933), No. 10 Elco (6-3, 0.572019)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 13 Donegal (5-4, 0.517576), No. 20 Octorara (2-7, 0.344869)

Notes: Susquehanna Township (7-2) dropped from the top spot down to No. 3 after a loss to Cedar Cliff. ...After an 0-3 start, Elco has won six in a row and has now moved into the playoff window for the first time this season. ...Donegal dropped two spots. ...Among notable games this Friday, Lampeter-Strasburg travels to Class 5A No. 2 Cocalico (7-2), Elco hosts Class 2A No. 6 Columbia (4-5), No. 3 Susquehanna Township (7-2) hosts No. 5 Bishop McDevitt (6-3), No. 9 Conrad Weiser (5-4) travels to Class 5A No. 9 Governor Mifflin (6-3).

Class 3A:

Number of playoff spots: Six

Top team: Wyomissing (9-0, 0.781399)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 3 Lancaster Catholic (8-1, 0.684073), No. 4 Annville-Cleona (5-4, 0.534180)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 11 Northern Lebanon (1-8, 0.294707)

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Notes: Lancaster Catholic, A-C and Northern Lebanon all remained in the same spot for another consecutive week. ...Among notable games this Friday, Wyomissing travels to Class 4A Berks Catholic (6-3), A-C hosts Class 6A No. 11 Lebanon (6-3, 0.597577)

Class 2A:

Number of playoff spots: Four

Top team: Upper Dauphin (9-0, 0.721141)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: None

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 6 Columbia (4-5, 0.458470), No. 9 Pequea Valley (0-9, 0.238802)

Notes: Columbia moved up one spot. ...Among notable games this Friday, Columbia travels Class 4A No. 10 Elco (6-3), Upper Dauphin hosts No. 4 Newport (6-3), No. 2 Steel-High (8-1) travels to Class 4A No. 4 Milton Hershey (8-1).

Class 1A:

Number of playoff spots: Two

Top team: Fairfield (2-7, 0.312092)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: None

L-L League teams on the outside: None