Nine Lancaster-Lebanon League standouts earned Pennsylvania Football News Class 3A All-State honors, with four players from Lancaster Catholic and five from Annville-Cleona picking up nods.

The list includes Lancaster Catholic senior offensive tackle Trey Wells and A-C junior kicker Mac Plummer, who were tabbed Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State selections last week.

More than 250 prep football coaches from across the state nominated players and voted for the Pennsylvania Football News All-State teams in all six classifications.

In Class 3A, Wells (6-5, 250) was tabbed as a second-team offensive tackle after helping Lancaster Catholic successfully defend its Section 3 championship and go to the District 3 semifinals, and Plummer (5-9, 160) was named first-team kicker, after he booted the two longest field goals in L-L League history this past season: A 54-yarder and a 51-yarder. He connected on nine field goals in all.

Wells, who helped the Crusaders rush for 3,100 yards and average 362 yards and 35 points a game, was named L-L League Section 3 Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Three other L-L League Class 3A standouts earned first-team honors:

A-C senior fullback Trevor Porche (5-10, 190) rushed for 1,660 yards — most in the L-L League, including the playoffs — and 15 touchdowns, and he helped the Little Dutchmen win a playoff game for the first time in program history while earning a Mini Max Award in the process; Lancaster Catholic senior tight end Andrew Miklos (6-5, 230) had 29 catches for 437 yards with four TD grabs, and he’s a University of Delaware recruit; and Crusaders’ sophomore specialist Daniel Mueller (5-7, 175) was named at punter, after helping Lancaster Catholic win 10 games.

Four other L-L League Class 3A standouts earned second-team honors:

A-C senior Jaren Bombgardner (6-2, 240) was tabbed at offensive guard, after he helped the Dutchmen rush for 3,250 yards and average 35 points and 373 yards a game, tops in Section 3; A-C senior Caden Horning (6-4, 190) was named at long snapper, as he was a key cog in Plummer’s kicking success; A-C senior Daniel Tobias was named at inside linebacker after he piled up 151 tackles, most among L-L League defensive players, including the playoffs; and Lancaster Catholic junior Devin Atkinson (6-0, 220) made the list at defensive end, after he helped the Crusaders yield just 236 yards a game and 1,087 rushing yards — third-fewest in the L-L League, including the playoffs.

All nine players honored by the Pennsylvania Football News were L-L League Section 3 all-star selections.

