The 19th annual PSFCA East/West all-star football game is set for Memorial Day weekend, and five Lancaster-Lebanon League senior standouts are set to suit up for the East squad.

Four of those players call Manheim Township home. Meanwhile, one L-L League player will represent Lancaster Catholic.

From the Blue Streaks, quarterback Harrison Kirk, wide receiver Mickey Stokes, tight end Ben Mann and defensive back Jon Engel made the team, while Lancaster Catholic interior lineman Trey Wells will also line up for the East team, which will be coached by Schuylkill Haven’s Mike Farr.

Kirk, a Colgate commit, went 153-for-245 through the air for 2,467 yards with 25 touchdown strikes last fall for Township, which won its third Section 1 title in a row and started the season 11-0 before falling in the district playoffs.

Stokes hauled in 23 catches for 402 yards (17.5 yards per reception) with six TD grabs, and Mann, a Yale recruit, had nine catches for 112 yards (12.4 yards per reception) with one TD grab for the Streaks.

Engel, a Lafayette commit, was in on 55 tackles, including four stops for losses, plus a pair of quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and two interceptions for Township, which featured the top-ranked defense in the L-L League this past season.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Wells, an all-star offensive lineman and West Chester recruit, is listed as a defensive tackle for the East team; he helped Lancaster Catholic defend its Section 3 championship and reach the district semifinals this past fall.

The East/West game is set for Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. at Landis Field in Harrisburg, the day before the Big 33 Classic, as Landis Field will play host to both games on back-to-back days on Memorial Day weekend.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage