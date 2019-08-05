All 24 Lancaster-Lebanon League squads hit the field for the first day of heat acclimatization practices on Monday, as preseason activities begin ramping up for the Aug. 23 season-opening games.

Heat acclimatization practices were implemented by the PIAA and began in 2013. Teams will have heat acclimatization practices through Friday.

The annual L-L League Media Day event is also Friday, and teams will begin training camp next Monday.

After a week of camp, all 24 L-L League squads will play a scrimmage game on Aug. 17, leading up to the first full week of regular-season games, on Aug. 23.

Every L-L League team will be in action on Aug. 23 with nonleague games across the region. Section Three, which features 10 teams, will open league play on Aug. 30.

This will be the last season of a two-year cycle with the current section construction, with seven teams in Section One and Section Two, and the 10 teams in Section Three.

Starting next year, the L-L League will switch to four sections, with crossover games and four nonleague games.

But that’s next season. This season got started for keeps on Monday with heat acclimatization sessions around the area.

“I think the most important thing for us is just getting everyone adjusted, especially for the kids who haven’t been here all summer,” McCaskey rookie head coach Sam London said Monday afternoon, when temperatures inched toward 90 degrees and he gave his squad ample water breaks.

“This summer we were averaging around 40 kids for workouts,” London said. “Today, we had around 60 kids. So it’s important for them to be out here running around and getting acclimated. For me, I’m looking for effort. Who is finishing? Who is competing?”

Ditto over at Lampeter-Strasburg, where 22-year veteran coach John Manion put his players through their paces bright and early Monday morning on the Pioneers’ turf field in Lampeter.

“We use this like our first week of practice, so things start to get a little more intense, whether you’re in pads or not,” Manion said. “It’s really necessary. And with the earlier games, everything has gotten bumped up on us. So this week has become vital for us, especially for the younger kids to prove themselves. So it’s great. We can install things and get some extra reps in.”

While taking plenty of water breaks.

