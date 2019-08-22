The Lancaster-Lebanon League has been around since 1972, and in football, there have been three sections of competition since 1975.
That’s about to change.
The upcoming 2019 season will be the final one contested with three sections — for now — because the league will go to four sections for the first time starting in 2020.
And yes, those league-mandated crossover games are back again this season, and they’ll continue moving forward in the next cycle.
This will be an end of an era, of sorts, for several longtime rivalries; next year, Garden Spot and Lampeter-Strasburg will depart Section Two, and Warwick will leave Section One. And Section Three as you know it will be broken in two for the new-look Section Four.
But that’s next year. How is this year going to shake down come late October?
All three section races have the potential to be classics. Heck, just last fall, Manheim Township, Warwick and Wilson shared the Section One championship, while Manheim Central, in Section Two, and Lancaster Catholic, in Section Three, went undefeated in league play and captured their respective section titles outright.
That three-way tie last fall was the first of its kind in Section One since 2000.
The Section One race is shaping up to be another beauty; Manheim Township, Warwick and Wilson are all set to return plenty of firepower, particularly the Blue Streaks, who will welcome back 10 of their top 11 tacklers on defense from last year, plus several key components from a high-powered offense, including Colgate commit QB Harrison Kirk.
Warwick, fresh of last year’s nine-win season and first District Three playoff win in program history, brings back 1,900-yard passer Joey McCracken, all-state receiver Trey Glass, and offensive tackle man-child Nolan Rucci — one of the most sought after recruits in the country — to spearhead the offense. And Wilson is, well, Wilson. West Lawn is a football factory, and the Bulldogs are pretty much always there at the finish line.
Hempfield was a playoff team last fall, and Cedar Crest is just a year removed from a postseason trip, so expect the Black Knights and Falcons to push. Meanwhile, Penn Manor and McCaskey, under first-year coach Sam London, hope to keep chipping away at the lead pack.
Can Manheim Central — fresh off a stinging loss to Penn Hills in the PIAA Class 5A state final last December — make it five Section Two championships in a row? And can the Barons do one better, and make it three District Three Class 5A crowns in a row? QB Evan Simon, a Rutgers pledge, is back to lead the offense, as Manheim Central tries to fend off uber rival Cocalico, with all-state picks Noah Palm and Brock Gingrich back in tow, in the section and district races.
The usual suspects — Elizabethtown, Solanco, Conestoga Valley — will no doubt chase. Garden Spot, under Matt Zamperini, who is back for his second stint as coach in New Holland, is looking to bounce back after a winless campaign last year. And L-S has the weaponry, and the motivation of jumping sections next year, to make a major push.
Lancaster Catholic went 9-0 in league play and ran away with the Section Three banner last fall, as Elco and Annville-Cleona finished two games behind the rampaging Crusaders, who went 10-0 overall before bowing out in the District Three Class 3A semifinals. So there should be plenty of motivation in Lancaster Catholic’s camp moving forward.
Elco and A-C both return several key cogs from last year’s run, when the Raiders and Little Dutchmen both went playoff dancing. Meanwhile, Ephrata and Lebanon both had successful Section Three debuts, with each earning five victories and plenty of respect from their new playmates.
Donegal was a six-win team a year ago, but must replace its entire starting backfield. Columbia will return all 22 starters from last fall, when the Crimson Tide went from 0-10 to 3-7 and knocking on the postseason door. And Octorara opens Year Two in the L-L League, and the Braves are now acclimated to their new digs.
Meanwhile, Northern Lebanon and Pequea Valley, under first-year skipper Jeff Werner, are poised for snap-back seasons after falling back in the pack a year ago.
L-L League football 2019 is teed up and ready to go. Enjoy this one last three-section look, because everything changes one year from now.