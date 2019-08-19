Section 1 of Lancaster-Lebanon League football was a jumbled mess in 2018. The race was ultra exciting, sure. But when everyone hit the finish line, there was a funky, sister-kissing 3-way tie between Manheim Township, Warwick and Wilson at the tape.

It was the first 3-way tie in an L-L League Section 1 derby since 2000, after Wilson beat Township, Township beat Warwick and Warwick beat Wilson. Good times, indeed. And hey, a title is a title, shared or outright. All three schools hung banners in the gym, and that’s always a good thing.

Will there be another tie this season? Hey, it’s L-L League Section 1 big-boy football, so anything is possible, especially with the usual suspects like Township, Warwick and Wilson all bringing back ample talent. And you can never, ever count out Hempfield, and we fully expect Cedar Crest to challenge.

McCaskey has a new coach, which could lead to some good vibes in Tornado Alley, and Penn Manor should keep everyone honest, as the Comets continue their climb.

Honestly, another tie wouldn't surprise us in the least; it's that close.

So how will things look when late October rolls around? After throwing some darts and flipping some coins, here’s what I came up with …

1. Manheim Township: So, so much to like in Neffsville, where coach Mark Evans and his Blue Streaks are set to return 10 top tacklers on defense — how’s that for a start — and several key pieces from their high-powered, quick-strike offense, including Colgate commit QB Harrison Kirk. Insert bull’s-eye here.

2. Warwick: Gunslinger 1,900-yard-passing, 27-TD-throwing QB Joey McCracken, all-state record-breaking wideout Trey Glass (now healthy!) and offensive line blue-chipper Nolan Rucci — one of the most sought after recruits in the country — are all back, plus vet trench and skill kids aplenty for coach Bob Locker. Big, big expectations in Lititz. And rightfully so.

3. Wilson: A new QB to direct traffic in West Lawn, but plenty of key pieces are set to return, including some beef in the trenches and two-way heat-seeking missile Avanti Lockhart. Coach Doug Dahms and his Bulldogs don’t want a three-way piece of the pie this year. But they have some work to do, especially with a wicked early season schedule staring them directly in the mug.

4. Cedar Crest: Two names to remember in Falcons’ Country: Punishing rusher Tyler Cruz and punishing LB tackler Aadyn Richards. If newbie QB Chris Danz can learn quickly on the fly, and if Cedar Crest’s defense can rise to the occasion, watch out for skipper Rob Wildasin and his troops.

5. Hempfield: Coach Ron Zeiber and his Black Knights must replace some heavy duty thumpers in the trenches, and some speedy, reliable skill kids. But QB Colin Peters returns to steer the offense, and two-way threat Jackson Shand is a playmaker. Seems like I always pick Hempfield to finish in the middle of the pack, and they end up with the front-runners and in the playoffs.

6. McCaskey: First-year coach Sam London has his team’s attention, and the Red Tornado is poised to get back on track under his watch. Does that mean McCaskey will run with the lead pack this fall? Maybe not. But the Tornado will turn heads and keep everyone honest. Book that.

7. Penn Manor: Ditto for coach John Brubaker and his Comets, who took some baby steps last fall, and will return several key cogs from that unit, including QB Luke Braas. Defense has to be better in Millersville, and if Penn Manor can stop people and finish drives, the Comets will open some eyes.

