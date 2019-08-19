If it’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 football, it starts at the tippy top with Manheim Central. And why not?

The rampaging Barons have won four section crowns in a row, and they are the back-to-back District 3 Class 5A champions.

Central opens this season riding a nifty 25-game regular-season unbeaten winning streak, and the Barons are out to get back to Hershey, where they fell to Penn Hills in last year’s exciting PIAA-5A state championship tilt.

So can the Barons make it five section titles and three district championships in a row this fall? The short answer is yes.

There is plenty of talent in Manheim — including blue-chip QB Evan Simon steering the ship — and the Barons never lack in the motivation and confidence departments.

But Cocalico, which fell to Central in last year’s D3-5A finale, returns a solid nucleus. Lampeter-Strasburg has a slew of skill kids in tow. And more usual suspects, like Elizabethtown, Conestoga Valley and Solanco, will surely push, while Garden Spot looks for some firm footing after a winless campaign last fall.

Hey, it’s L-L League Section 2 football. Never a dull a moment here. How will things look come late October? Here’s what I came up with …

1. Manheim Central: Rutgers commit QB Evan Simon is back to pilot the offense, as the reigning state-runner-up Barons go for their fifth section title and third D3 championship in a row. Some new line kids up front and a new feature running back for coach Dave Hahn, yes. But the front-four on defense is gnarly, there are some sure-handed wideouts on the flanks — welcome back, Wagner twins — and you know those new trench kids will figure it out quickly. Simon says Central is the section favorite, and probably the D3-5A favorite as well, as the Barons try and get back to the PIAA finale. Bull's-eye on the Barons.

2. Cocalico: Just six returning full-time seniors in tow, but three of them are studs: All-State QB-DB Noah Palm, All-State OL-DL Brock Gingrich and speedy RB-DB Ronald Zahm should all do plenty of damage. But coach Dave Gingrich and his Eagles have holes to plug all over the place. Still, the bar is very high in Denver. And like last year, in crunch time, Palm — a New Hampshire commit — isn’t going to let Cocalico lose.

3. Lampeter-Strasburg: Offensive weaponry galore returning in Lampeter, including ace QB Sean McTaggart and a stable of multi-purpose ball-carriers and pass-catchers. The O-line needs a re-tool, and coach John Manion must replace some hit-makers on defense. But L-S is going to light up plenty of scoreboards.

4. Elizabethtown: Record-smashing QB Cole Patrick is gone, but there’s still plenty to like in Bear Country, with soph Patrick Gilhool ready to slide into the signal-calling duties under QB whisperer coach Andy Breault. He’ll have some vet weapons around him, and E-town should have plenty of good vibes coming off last year’s playoff trip.

5. Conestoga Valley: Gunslinger QB Bradley Stoltzfus will have RB Booper Johnson and WR Derek Ulishney at his disposal, but skipper Gerad Novak and his Buckskins will be breaking in a bushel of new kids in the trenches and on the flanks. The quicker that new crew gets together, the better.

6. Solanco: Graduation was not kind to coach Tony Cox and his Golden Mules, who went to the D3-5A quarterfinals last fall, but then lost some big dudes in the trenches, 1,000-yard back Nafis Moore and dual-threat QB Joel McGuire, a 1,400-yard rusher who led the L-L League in rushing during the regular season. Grady Unger is set to step into McGuire’s big spikes, as Solanco hopes for a quick re-boot.

7. Garden Spot: Matt Zamperini returns for his second stint as Spartans’ skipper, after Garden Spot bottomed out at 0-10 last fall. So the only way to go is up in Sparty Nation, and Zamperini has taken Garden Spot to the playoffs six times in the not-so-distant past. Be patient, New Holland.

