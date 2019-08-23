It's time for high school football again in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. 

The LNP/LancasterOnline staff each week will offer their picks and predictions on Friday night's games. 

The results are organized by game. Want to know how each staffer picked (and what their record has been so far)? Scroll down to the bottom of the article. 

All games start at 7 p.m. 

Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley

Consensus: Conestoga Valley

Who picked Penn Manor? 

Tim Gross

Who picked Conestoga Valley? 

Dave Byrne, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf

Susquehanna Township at Manheim Central

Consensus: Manheim Central

Who picked Susquehanna Township? 

No one.

Who picked Manheim Central? 

It's unanimous.

Red Lion at McCaskey

Consensus: Red Lion

Who picked Red Lion?

Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf

Who picked McCaskey?

Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson

Lebanon at Cedar Crest

Consensus: Cedar Crest

Who picked Lebanon? 

No one.

Who picked Cedar Crest? 

It's unanimous.

 

Elizabethtown at Donegal

Consensus: Elizabethtown

Who picked Etown?

Dave Byrne, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf

Who picked Donegal?

Tim Gross

Ephrata at Warwick

Consensus: Warwick

Who picked Ephrata? 

No one.

Who picked Warwick? 

It's unanimous.

Cocalico at Conrad Weiser

Consensus: Cocalico

Who picked Cocalico?

Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson

Who picked Conrad Weiser?

Paula Wolf

Dallastown at Hempfield

Consensus: Hempfield

Who picked Dallastown? 

No one.

Who picked Hempfield? 

It's unanimous.

Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township

Consensus: Manheim Township

Who picked Central Dauphin East? 

No one.

Who picked Manheim Township? 

It's unanimous.

Central Dauphin at Wilson

Consensus: Central Dauphin

Who picked Central Dauphin? 

Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, Jeff Reinhart, Paula Wolf

Who picked Wilson? 

Diana Pugliese, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson

Garden Spot at Daniel Boone

Consensus: Daniel Boone

Who picked Garden Spot? 

No one. 

Who picked Daniel Boone? 

It's unanimous.

Spring Grove at Lampeter-Strasburg

Consensus: L-S

Who picked Spring Grove? 

No one.

Who picked Lampeter-Strasburg?

It's unanimous.

Northeastern at Solanco

Consensus: Northeastern

Who picked Northeastern?

Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliesee, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf

Who picked Solanco? 

Dave Byrne, Tim Gross

Annville-Cleona at Milton Hershey

Consensus: Annville-Cleona

Who picked Annville-Cleona?

Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk

Who picked Milton Hershey? 

Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf

Columbia at Eastern York

Consensus: Columbia

Who picked Columbia? 

Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson.

Who picked Eastern York? 

Tyler Huber, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf.

Elco at Susquenita

Consensus: Elco

Who picked Elco?

It's unanimous.

Who picked Susquenita?  

No one.

Camp Hill at Lancaster Catholic

Consensus: Lancaster Catholic

Who picked Camp Hill? 

No one.

Who picked Lancaster Catholic?

It's unanimous. 

Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon

Consensus: Pine Grove

Who picked Pine Grove? 

It's unanimous.

Who picked Northern Lebanon? 

No one.

Pottstown at Octorara

Consensus: Octorara

Who picked Pottstown?

Dave Byrne, Tyler Huber, Jeff Reinhart, Burt Wilson

Who picked Octorara?

Tim Gross, Diana Pugliese, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Paula Wolf

Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley

Consensus: Kennard-Dale

Who picked Kennard-Dale?

It's unanimous.

Who picked Pequea Valley?

No one.

 

STAFF PICKS: 

Dave Byrne (112-25 in 2018): Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Red Lion, Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Warwick, Cocalico, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Central Dauphin, Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Pottstown, Kennard-Dale

Tim Gross (108-29 in 2018): Penn Manor, Manheim Central, Red Lion, Cedar Crest, Donegal, Warwick, Cocalico, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Central Dauphin, Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Octorara, Kennard-Dale

Tyler Huber (new for 2019): Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Red Lion, Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Warwick, Cocalico, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Central Dauphin Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Northeastern Milton Hershey, Eastern York, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Pottstown, Kennard-Dale

Diana Pugliese (112-25 in 2018): Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Red Lion, Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Warwick, Cocalico, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Wilson, Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Northeastern, Milton Hershey, Columbia, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Octorara, Kennard-Dale

Jeff Reinhart (110-27 in 2018): Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, McCaskey, Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Warwick, Cocalico, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Central Dauphin, Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Northeastern, Milton Hershey, Columbia, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Pottstown, Kennard-Dale

Laura Eckert Thompson (113-24 in 2018): Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, McCaskey, Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Warwick, Cocalico, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Wilson, Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Northeastern, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Octorara, Kennard-Dale

John Walk (115-22 in 2018): Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Red Lion, Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Warwick, Cocalico, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Wilson, Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Northeastern, Annville-Cleona, Eastern York, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Octorara, Kennard-Dale

Burt Wilson (111-26 in 2018): Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Red Lion, Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Warwick, Conrad Weiser, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Central Dauphin, Wilson, Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Northeastern, Milton Hershey, Eastern York, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Pottstown, Kennard-Dale

Paula Wolf (110-27 in 2018): Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Red Lion, Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Warwick, Conrad Weiser, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Central Dauphin, Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Northeastern, Milton Hershey, Eastern York, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Octorara, Kennard-Dale

 