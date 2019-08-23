It's time for high school football again in the Lancaster-Lebanon League.
The LNP/LancasterOnline staff each week will offer their picks and predictions on Friday night's games.
The results are organized by game. Want to know how each staffer picked (and what their record has been so far)? Scroll down to the bottom of the article.
All games start at 7 p.m.
Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley
Consensus: Conestoga Valley
Who picked Penn Manor?
Tim Gross
Who picked Conestoga Valley?
Dave Byrne, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf
Susquehanna Township at Manheim Central
Consensus: Manheim Central
Who picked Susquehanna Township?
No one.
Who picked Manheim Central?
It's unanimous.
Red Lion at McCaskey
Consensus: Red Lion
Who picked Red Lion?
Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf
Who picked McCaskey?
Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson
Lebanon at Cedar Crest
Consensus: Cedar Crest
Who picked Lebanon?
No one.
Who picked Cedar Crest?
It's unanimous.
Elizabethtown at Donegal
Consensus: Elizabethtown
Who picked Etown?
Dave Byrne, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf
Who picked Donegal?
Tim Gross
Ephrata at Warwick
Consensus: Warwick
Who picked Ephrata?
No one.
Who picked Warwick?
It's unanimous.
Cocalico at Conrad Weiser
Consensus: Cocalico
Who picked Cocalico?
Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson
Who picked Conrad Weiser?
Paula Wolf
Dallastown at Hempfield
Consensus: Hempfield
Who picked Dallastown?
No one.
Who picked Hempfield?
It's unanimous.
Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township
Consensus: Manheim Township
Who picked Central Dauphin East?
No one.
Who picked Manheim Township?
It's unanimous.
Central Dauphin at Wilson
Consensus: Central Dauphin
Who picked Central Dauphin?
Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, Jeff Reinhart, Paula Wolf
Who picked Wilson?
Diana Pugliese, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson
Garden Spot at Daniel Boone
Consensus: Daniel Boone
Who picked Garden Spot?
No one.
Who picked Daniel Boone?
It's unanimous.
Spring Grove at Lampeter-Strasburg
Consensus: L-S
Who picked Spring Grove?
No one.
Who picked Lampeter-Strasburg?
It's unanimous.
Northeastern at Solanco
Consensus: Northeastern
Who picked Northeastern?
Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliesee, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf
Who picked Solanco?
Dave Byrne, Tim Gross
Annville-Cleona at Milton Hershey
Consensus: Annville-Cleona
Who picked Annville-Cleona?
Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk
Who picked Milton Hershey?
Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf
Columbia at Eastern York
Consensus: Columbia
Who picked Columbia?
Dave Byrne, Tim Gross, Diana Pugliese, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson.
Who picked Eastern York?
Tyler Huber, John Walk, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf.
Elco at Susquenita
Consensus: Elco
Who picked Elco?
It's unanimous.
Who picked Susquenita?
No one.
Camp Hill at Lancaster Catholic
Consensus: Lancaster Catholic
Who picked Camp Hill?
No one.
Who picked Lancaster Catholic?
It's unanimous.
Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon
Consensus: Pine Grove
Who picked Pine Grove?
It's unanimous.
Who picked Northern Lebanon?
No one.
Pottstown at Octorara
Consensus: Octorara
Who picked Pottstown?
Dave Byrne, Tyler Huber, Jeff Reinhart, Burt Wilson
Who picked Octorara?
Tim Gross, Diana Pugliese, Laura Eckert Thompson, John Walk, Paula Wolf
Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley
Consensus: Kennard-Dale
Who picked Kennard-Dale?
It's unanimous.
Who picked Pequea Valley?
No one.
STAFF PICKS:
Dave Byrne (112-25 in 2018): Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Red Lion, Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Warwick, Cocalico, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Central Dauphin, Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Pottstown, Kennard-Dale
Tim Gross (108-29 in 2018): Penn Manor, Manheim Central, Red Lion, Cedar Crest, Donegal, Warwick, Cocalico, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Central Dauphin, Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Octorara, Kennard-Dale
Tyler Huber (new for 2019): Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Red Lion, Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Warwick, Cocalico, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Central Dauphin Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Northeastern Milton Hershey, Eastern York, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Pottstown, Kennard-Dale
Diana Pugliese (112-25 in 2018): Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Red Lion, Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Warwick, Cocalico, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Wilson, Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Northeastern, Milton Hershey, Columbia, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Octorara, Kennard-Dale
Jeff Reinhart (110-27 in 2018): Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, McCaskey, Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Warwick, Cocalico, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Central Dauphin, Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Northeastern, Milton Hershey, Columbia, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Pottstown, Kennard-Dale
Laura Eckert Thompson (113-24 in 2018): Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, McCaskey, Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Warwick, Cocalico, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Wilson, Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Northeastern, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Octorara, Kennard-Dale
John Walk (115-22 in 2018): Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Red Lion, Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Warwick, Cocalico, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Wilson, Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Northeastern, Annville-Cleona, Eastern York, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Octorara, Kennard-Dale
Burt Wilson (111-26 in 2018): Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Red Lion, Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Warwick, Conrad Weiser, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Central Dauphin, Wilson, Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Northeastern, Milton Hershey, Eastern York, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Pottstown, Kennard-Dale
Paula Wolf (110-27 in 2018): Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central, Red Lion, Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Warwick, Conrad Weiser, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Central Dauphin, Daniel Boone, Lampeter-Strasburg, Northeastern, Milton Hershey, Eastern York, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Pine Grove, Octorara, Kennard-Dale