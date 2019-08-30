L-L League football picks & predictions: Our staff weighs in on this week's high school games

As Lancaster-Lebanon League football chugs into its second week, the LNP/LancasterOnline staff is back to offer another set of predictions about Friday night's gridiron action. 

(This week’s two Thursday night games were not included in the weekly picks.)

The results are organized by game.

Want to know how each staffer picked (and what their record has been so far)? Scroll down to the bottom of the article. 

All games start at 7 p.m. 

The Huddle Week 2

L-L Football Media Day
From left, Cedar Crest’s Tyler Cruz, Eric Wawrzyniak and Andrew Foltz pose at L-L Football Media Day on Aug. 9.

Hershey at Cedar Crest

Consensus: Cedar Crest

Who picked Hershey? 

No one.

Who picked Cedar Crest? 

It was unanimous.

2019 Susquehanna Township at Manheim Central Football
Manheim Central is introduced before the game against Susquehanna Township during week 1 high school football action at Manheim Central's Elden Rettew Field in Manheim on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Hempfield at Manheim Central 

Consensus: Manheim Central

Who picked Hempfield?

No one.

Who picked Manheim Central? 

It was unanimous.

L-L Football Media Day
LNP sports reporter John Walk, interviews Manheim Twp. quatreback Harrison Kirk, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League Football Media Day at Enck's Catering in Manheim August 9, 2019.

Manheim Township at Dallastown

Consensus: Manheim Township

Who picked Manheim Township? 

It was unanimous.

Who picked Dallastown? 

No one.

Red_Lion_McCaskey_FB_011.jpg
McCaskey head coach Samuel London III talks to his players during the timeout in the second quarter during the football game at McCaskey high school in Lancaster on Friday, August 23, 2019.

York at McCaskey

Consensus: York

Who picked York? 

It was unanimous.

Who picked McCaskey? 

No one.

LS vs Solanco Football 101218-7871.jpg
The Solanco student section, known as the "Black Hole" was ramped up as Solanco beat Lampeter-Strasburg 48-27 in Quarryville Friday evening October 12, 2018.

Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg

Consensus: Lampeter-Strasburg

Who picked Penn Manor? 

No one.

Who picked Lampeter-Strasburg? 

It was unanimous.

Warwick vs Palmyra-D3 5A Football
Warwick captains Hilron Michael (5) Hayden Rucci (32) Nick Coomer (60) and Nick Fucci (10) get ready to go out for the coin toss before taking on Palmyra in a District 3 5A playoff game at Warwick High School Friday Nov. 2, 2018.

Warwick at Garden Spot

Consensus: Warwick

Who picked Warwick?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Garden Spot? 

No one.

Wilson at Governor Mifflin

Consensus: Wilson

Who picked Wilson?

Everyone except Dave Byrne.

Who picked Governor Mifflin? 

Dave Byrne.

Conestoga Valley vs Penn Manor-LL Football
Conestoga Valley's Zach Fisher (4) hauls in a pass and runs it in for a touchdown against Penn Manor during first half action of the opening night of high school football at Conestoga Valley High School Friday August 23, 2019.

New Oxford at Conestoga Valley

Consensus: Conestoga Valley

Who picked New Oxford? 

Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, John Walk

Who picked Conestoga Valley? 

Dave Byrne, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf

Penn Manor vs Elizabethtown-LL Football
Elizabethtown's Alex Diahn (11) takes off after a catch against Penn Manor during first half action of an LL League section 2 football game at Elizabethtown High School Friday Oct. 12, 2018.

Elizabethtown at Dover

Consensus: Elizabethtown

Who picked Elizabethtown?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Dover?

No one.

Solanco at Kennard-Dale

Consensus: Solanco

Who picked Solanco?

Everyone except Tim Gross.

Who picked Kennard-Dale?

Tim Gross.

Donegal vs Lancaster Catholic-LL Football
Lancaster Catholic's Jeffrey Harley (5) celebrates a touchdown with lineman Trey Wells (62) against Donegal during first half action of an LL League section 3 football game at Donegal High School in Mt. Joy Friday Oct. 19, 2018.

Lancaster Catholic at Columbia

Consensus: Lancaster Catholic

Who picked Lancaster Catholic? 

It was unanimous.

Who picked Columbia? 

No one.

Donegal_Football_Heat_003.jpg
Head Coach Chad Risberg instructs a football player during the practice at Donegal Senior High School in Mount Joy on Sunday, August 5, 2019.

Donegal at Pequea Valley

Consensus: Donegal

Who picked Donegal?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Pequea Valley? 

No one.

L-L League High School Football Preview: Elco
Elco at Lebanon

Consensus: Elco

Who picked Elco?

Everyone except John Walk.

Who picked Lebanon?

John Walk.

Ephrata vs Octorara-LL Football
Ephrata quarterback Caden Keefer (6) avoids the tackle by Octorara's Bryan Pennypacker (6) during first half action of an LL League Section 3 football game at War Memorial Field in Ephrata Oct. 26, 2018.

Ephrata at Northern Lebanon

Consensus: Ephrata

Who picked Ephrata? 

It was unanimous.

Who picked Northern Lebanon? 

No one.

STAFF PICKS: 

DAVE BYRNE (Week 1, 15-5): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Governor Mifflin, Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata

TIM GROSS (Week 1, 14-6): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, New Oxford, Elizabethtown, Kennard-Dale, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata

TYLER HUBER (Week 1, 16-4): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, New Oxford, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata

DIANA PUGLIESE (Week 1, 1703): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, New Oxford, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata

JEFF REINHART (Week 1, 16-4): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata

LAURA ECKERT THOMPSON (Week 1, 15-5): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata

JOHN WALK (Week 1, 15-5): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, New Oxford, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Lebanon, Ephrata

BURT WILSON (Week 1, 17-3): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township,  York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata

PAULA WOLF (Week 1, 14-6): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata

