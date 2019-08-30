L-L League football picks & predictions: Our staff weighs in on this week's high school games

As Lancaster-Lebanon League football chugs into its second week, the LNP/LancasterOnline staff is back to offer another set of predictions about Friday night's gridiron action.

(This week’s two Thursday night games were not included in the weekly picks.)

The results are organized by game.

Want to know how each staffer picked (and what their record has been so far)? Scroll down to the bottom of the article.

All games start at 7 p.m.

Hershey at Cedar Crest

Consensus: Cedar Crest

Who picked Hershey?

No one.

Who picked Cedar Crest?

It was unanimous.

Hempfield at Manheim Central

Consensus: Manheim Central

Who picked Hempfield?

No one.

Who picked Manheim Central?

It was unanimous.

Manheim Township at Dallastown

Consensus: Manheim Township

Who picked Manheim Township?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Dallastown?

No one.

York at McCaskey

Consensus: York

Who picked York?

It was unanimous.

Who picked McCaskey?

No one.

Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg

Consensus: Lampeter-Strasburg

Who picked Penn Manor?

No one.

Who picked Lampeter-Strasburg?

It was unanimous.

Warwick at Garden Spot

Consensus: Warwick

Who picked Warwick?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Garden Spot?

No one.

Wilson at Governor Mifflin

Consensus: Wilson

Who picked Wilson?

Everyone except Dave Byrne.

Who picked Governor Mifflin?

Dave Byrne.

New Oxford at Conestoga Valley

Consensus: Conestoga Valley

Who picked New Oxford?

Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, John Walk

Who picked Conestoga Valley?

Dave Byrne, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf

Elizabethtown at Dover

Consensus: Elizabethtown

Who picked Elizabethtown?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Dover?

No one.

Solanco at Kennard-Dale

Consensus: Solanco

Who picked Solanco?

Everyone except Tim Gross.

Who picked Kennard-Dale?

Tim Gross.

Lancaster Catholic at Columbia

Consensus: Lancaster Catholic

Who picked Lancaster Catholic?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Columbia?

No one.

Donegal at Pequea Valley

Consensus: Donegal

Who picked Donegal?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Pequea Valley?

No one.

Elco at Lebanon

Consensus: Elco

Who picked Elco?

Everyone except John Walk.

Who picked Lebanon?

John Walk.

Ephrata at Northern Lebanon

Consensus: Ephrata

Who picked Ephrata?

It was unanimous.

Who picked Northern Lebanon?

No one.

STAFF PICKS:

DAVE BYRNE (Week 1, 15-5): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Governor Mifflin, Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata

TIM GROSS (Week 1, 14-6): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, New Oxford, Elizabethtown, Kennard-Dale, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata

TYLER HUBER (Week 1, 16-4): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, New Oxford, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata

DIANA PUGLIESE (Week 1, 1703): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, New Oxford, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata

JEFF REINHART (Week 1, 16-4): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata

LAURA ECKERT THOMPSON (Week 1, 15-5): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata

JOHN WALK (Week 1, 15-5): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, New Oxford, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Lebanon, Ephrata

BURT WILSON (Week 1, 17-3): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata

PAULA WOLF (Week 1, 14-6): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata

