Some news and notes about the 2020 Lancaster-Lebanon League football schedules, and what could potentially lie ahead next season …

* This will be the first season in the league’s shiny new four-section format, with every team playing four nonleague games to open their season, then the league-mandated crossover games — Section 1 vs. Section 2 and Section 3 vs. Section 4 — in Week 5 on Sept. 25. Then five head-to-head section games to round it out.

* Yes, four nonleague games to get the season started, as opposed to the usual three nonleague tilts; that left a lot of teams scrambling to fill an extra nonleague date this past offseason. And this: With the addition of a fourth section, that means no more nine head-to-head league games for what was the former Section 3 crew.

* The first official play-date for the 2020 season is Friday, Aug. 28.

* The crossover games: Cedar Crest at Elizabethtown; Warwick at Hempfield; Cocalico at Manheim Township; McCaskey at Conestoga Valley; Solanco at Penn Manor; Wilson at Manheim Central; Ephrata at Columbia; Elco at Donegal; Pequea Valley at Garden Spot; Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona; Lebanon at Octorara; Northern Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg. … There are some new matchups here, because of the advent of the fourth section, and with Garden Spot and Lampeter-Strasburg exiting Section 2. Two matchups that remained the same: Cocalico vs. Manheim Township and Manheim Central vs. Wilson. Go ahead and circle those clashes awhile.

* Two Thursday games on the schedule, and it will certainly be a fun night for Elizabethtown, when the Bears journey to Hersheypark Stadium on Sept. 10 to take on Lower Dauphin in a nonleague clash at 6 p.m. under the bright lights in Chocolate Town. … Annville-Cleona also has a Thursday tilt, on Sept. 3 in Week 2 in a nonleague meeting at home vs. Fleetwood.

* Saturday games: There will be a Saturday matchup right out of the chute in Week 1, when backyard rivals Elizabethtown and Donegal will square off in E-town on Aug. 29 at high noon at Thompson Field. … The Quarryville Fair takes place in mid-September, and that means Solanco’s annual Saturday game. This year, the Golden Mules will host Lampeter-Strasburg for Milk Jug bragging rights in a nonleague tussle on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. … There are two Saturday games set for Sept. 12 in Week 3, and both are nonleague scraps: Northern Lebanon at York Tech at 1 p.m., and Octorara at Academy of the New Church, also at 1 p.m.

* Section 1: In a late addition just this winter, Wilson added Martin Luther King out of Philadelphia for a Week 4 nonleague date on Sept. 18 in Philly. … Exeter is playing Hempfield and Wilson; Governor Mifflin is playing Cedar Crest and Wilson. … Cedar Crest has added Gettysburg and Carlisle to its nonleague slate; those are new additions for the Falcons. … Wilson dropped Spring-Ford from its nonleague schedule after a home-and-home series in the last cycle, but S-F added Manheim Township; the Blue Streaks will visit Royersford in Week 4 on Sept. 18. … Central Dauphin will play Manheim Township and Wilson; those three are all mighty familiar with each other after nonleague and D3-6A battles the last couple of years. … Circle it: In the regular-season finale on Oct. 30, Wilson will be at Manheim Township. The Streaks have won or shared the last three section titles in a row; the league’s schedule-makers have the Streaks and Bulldogs duking it out in Week 10 in the grand finale this time around. … Township is facing a three-game road trip: Oct. 2 at Cedar Crest, Oct. 9 at Penn Manor and Oct. 16 at Hempfield.

* Section 2: Four of the six teams in this new-look section went to the District 3 playoffs last fall, including the champ (Cocalico) and a semifinalist (Warwick). Manheim Central and Solanco also went to the postseason, making Section 2 its usual grind. … Manheim Central struggled to fill its nonleague dates; the Barons ended up keeping Hempfield and Susquehanna Township, and added Mid-Penn power Cumberland Valley in Week 1 — how’s that for a season-opener? — and Perkiomen Valley out of the PAC-10 in District 1 in Week 4. … Conestoga Valley finishes up against Cocalico, Manheim Central, Solanco and Warwick — all playoff teams last fall. … Circle it: Manheim Central at Warwick in a rematch of last year’s D3-5A quarterfinals is Oct. 2 in Manheim. … Cocalico at Warwick in a rematch of last year’s D3-5A semifinals is Oct. 23 in Lititz. … Manheim Central is at Cocalico in the Week 10 finale on Oct. 30. Yes, Cocalico finishes up Warwick-Central. Wow. … And this intriguing season-opener: D3-4A champ Lampeter-Strasburg will host Warwick on Aug. 28.

* Section 3: It’s basically a whole new section here, with Garden Spot and L-S dipping down from Section 2, joining Ephrata and Lebanon — holdovers from the old Section 3 — plus Donegal and Lancaster Catholic, the back-to-back reigning section champ. … Lancaster Catholic still has one date to fill; the Crusaders have an open slot for Sept. 11 in Week 3, and they’re still searching for a nonleague opponent. … Garden Spot is kicking off Aug. 28 with a nonleague tilt against neighboring school district Twin Valley out of the Berks League. The Spartans are also playing Daniel Boone, another Berks outfit, on Sept. 11 in Week 3 in Birdsboro. … Circle it: Oct. 2 is Lancaster Catholic at L-S. … Ephrata kept its annual nonleague George Male Trophy Game date vs. Warwick, on Sept. 11 in Week 3.

* Section 4: Two nonleague matchups that jumped off the page: Octorara at Academy of the New Church on Sept. 12, a Saturday, at 1 p.m. And Maryland Christian out of Bel Air (MD) on Sept. 18 in Kinzers, at 7 p.m.. … Academy of the New Church is situated in Bryn Athyn in Montgomery County, and last year the Lions played teams from Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey and went 8-2 overall. … Maryland Christian’s team consists of student-athletes who are home-schooled or attend private schools in the Bel Air area, and have no school-sponsored squad to suit up for. The Saints play in the Eastern Christian Conference, and the program started in 2004. … York Tech will get back-to-back L-L League foes: Sept. 4 at Octorara, and then Sept. 12 at home vs. Northern Lebanon. … Schuylkill Valley will get back-to-back L-L League foes: Aug. 28 at home against Annville-Cleona, and then Sept. 4 at Elco. … Northern Lebanon is facing a four-game road trip: Week 3 at York Tech, Week 4 at Lebanon, Week 5 at L-S in the crossover game, and Week 6 at Annville-Cleona in the Section 4 opener. Pack snacks. The Vikings will follow that up with three straight home games in Fredericksburg, against Columbia, Elco and Pequea Valley. … Circle it: Annville-Cleona at Elco will cap the regular season on Oct. 30 in Myerstown; the Dutchmen and Raiders were playoff teams last fall.

