MOUNT GRETNA — Three section-championship-winning head coaches headlined the winners Wednesday night at the annual L-L League awards banquet at The Timbers.

Manheim Township coach Mark Evans, who guided the Blue Streaks to a 10-0 regular-season run and to the Section One title, Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn, who led the Barons to their fourth Section Two title in a row, and Todd Mealy, who guided Lancaster Catholic to its second outright Section Three title in a row, picked up Coach of the Year trophies.

Bob Miller, who led Elco into the district playoffs for the second year in a row, shared the Section Three honor with Mealy. Miller, Hahn and Evans were repeat winners.

Meanwhile, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Elco and Donegal players snagged the top individual awards:

Township senior QB Harrison Kirk, a 2,400-yard passer and Colgate recruit, was named Section One Outstanding Back of the Year, and Warwick blue-chip junior two-way interior lineman Nolan Rucci, was tabbed Section One Outstanding Linemen of the Year.

Cocalico senior QB-DB Noah Palm, a 1,000-yard passer and 1,600-yard rusher for the Eagles, was named Section Two Outstanding Back of the Year. And Palm’s teammate, rugged two-way interior senior lineman Brock Gingrich, was named Section Two Outstanding Lineman of the Year.

Palm, a University of New Hampshire recruit, and Gingrich helped lead Cocalico to the District Three Class 5A championship and into the PIAA semifinals. They were both unanimous selections.

Elco senior QB-DB Braden Bohannon, a 1,500-yard rusher in the Raiders’ Veer scheme, earned Section Three Outstanding Back of the Year honors, while Donegal senior Connor Ruhl was named Section Three Outstanding Lineman of the Year.

Kirk and Rucci also picked up other Section One honors; Kirk was named Offensive Back of the Year and Rucci snagged Offensive Lineman of the Year honors. He’s sifting through 20-plus major Division I offers, including Clemson, LSU and Alabama.

Also in Section One, Warwick wideout Conor Adams, a 1,000-yard receiver for the Warriors, was named Wide Receiver of the Year; Cedar Crest’s Eric Wawrzyniak was named Defensive Lineman of the Year; and Township teammates Jon Engel (Defensive Back of the Year) and Josh Emge (Linebacker of the Year) were honored.

Palm picked up two other Section Two awards: He was named Offensive Back of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year, after becoming just the ninth player in L-L League history to register 1,000 rushing and passing yards in the same season. He also had 109 tackles and six interceptions at safety.

Gingrich was named Offensive Lineman of the Year, and also in Section Two, Manheim Central’s Colby Wagner — a 1,400-yard receiver for the Barons — was named Wide Receiver of the Year; teammate Troy Kolk, a mainstay along Central’s offensive and defensive lines, was named Defensive Lineman of the Year; and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Christian Garver, who helped the Pioneers win the D3-4A championship and go to the state semifinals, was tabbed Linebacker of the Year.

Bohannon earned two other Section Three awards: He was tabbed Offensive Back of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year. Ruhl, meanwhile, snared Defensive Lineman of the Year honors.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Also in Section Three, Lebanon wideout Alex Rufe, who led the L-L League with 74 receptions this season, was named Wide Receiver of the Year; Lancaster Catholic trench vet Trey Wells was named Offensive Lineman of the Year; and Wells’ teammate, Alex Cruz, was named Linebacker of the Year, helping the Crusaders run the table in league play for the second year in a row.

The L-L League officials gave the Sportsmanship Award to Garden Spot for the 2019 season.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage