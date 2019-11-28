From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours. Enjoy your family time. Enjoy your turkey and all the trimmings. Enjoy Bears-Lions, Bills-Cowboys and Saints-Falcons. Enjoy your post-feast naps. And we hope Cocalico and Lampeter-Strasburg enjoy their holiday practices. To still be out playing football — and practicing on Thanksgiving Day — in Pennsylvania in late November is a really big deal. So take a bow Eagles and Pioneers. More preview items now as Cocalico preps for Cheltenham (Class 5A) and L-S gears up for Thomas Jefferson (Class 4A) in Friday’s state-semifinal round:

1. Key L-S stat — 32. That’s how many turnovers the Pioneers have forced, and they are a nifty plus-16 in turnover margin through 14 games this season. Turnovers will be huge when L-S squares off against undefeated TJ on Friday at 1 p.m. in Hollidaysburg. The Jaguars can score lickety-split, averaging 396 yards and 46 points a game. That means ultra-clean drives for the Pioneers: Move the ball, keep the chains cranking, get points — even 3 — as often as possible, and absolutely, positively no turnovers. If there’s one team out there that you do not want to give a short field, it’s TJ.

2. Key Cocalico stat — 341. That’s how many first-half points the Eagles have scored this season. And they’ve only given up 122 first-half points. That means Cocalico has been playing with leads, and that’s mucho important for the Eagles because they’re not going to air it out up top very often. Yes, QB Noah Palm is a 1,000-yard passer. But a bulk of those yards have come with Cocalico playing with a lead, running their sets, as the Eagles almost always stick to their guns and go ground-and-pound Veer, regardless of the score or down and distance. Even when they trailed Warwick 13-0 in the D3-5A semifinals, Cocalico kept doing what it does best — and it worked. Safe to say the Eagles need a fast start against Cheltenham on Friday at 6 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium. They’d love to play with yet another first-half lead, and make the Panthers chase. … Another fun Cocalico stat — 7. The Eagles have turned the ball over just seven times all season; two picks and just five fumbles lost. That’s an incredible number, considering Cocalico has 539 rushing attempts — 42 per game. That’s 534 clean rushes, which says a ton about the Eagles’ ball-control abilities. Cocalico is plus-14 in turnover margin.

BONUS NUGGET: Cocalico and L-S will both be playing in a PIAA state-playoff game for the second time in their respective program histories. The Pioneers' previous trip was in 2007, and L-S dropped that 3A semifinal 27-20 against Garnet Valley (also, like TJ, the Jaguars). Cocalico's previous trip came back in 1994, and the Eagles fell to Mount Carmel 35-14 in the 2A semifinals.

3. NOTABLES

L-S has had a penchant for crashing the backfield and making opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable; the Pioneers have 72 QB hurries and 26 sacks, and they’ll need that kind of pressure vs. TJ QB Shane Stump, who has picked apart opposition DB’s for 2,300 passing yards and 33 TD strikes against just one interception. L-S can’t let Stump get cozy in the pocket, make his progressions and find open targets. Or else. L-S has also picked off 15 passes, and broken up 60 others on jumped routes and tipped passes, so the Pioneers’ DB’s — Alex Knapp, Logan Bradley, Jacob Kopelman, Austin Stoltzfus — have been ball-hawkers. They’ll need an ‘A’ game against Stump and TJ’s quick-strike offense. … Cocalico QB Noah Palm has only been intercepted three times in his career — as a three-year starter behind center. Zero times in his sophomore season, just one last year, and only two times this season. … Cocalico’s senior class is 40-11, with four district semifinal appearances in a row, including title-game trips the last two years — and D3 gold this fall. Palm started at safety in his ninth-grade season in 2016, so he’s been a part of all 40 of those victories. FYI: Seven of those losses are against Manheim Central: Four in the regular season, and three agonizing times in the D3 playoffs. Take away those games, and Cocalico is 40-4 against everyone else over the last four seasons. … L-S super-back Alex Knapp has hauled in the longest TD catch among L-L League players this season: He caught a 94-yarder from QB Conner Nolt in the Pioneers’ win over Bishop McDevitt in the D3-4A semifinals. … Cocalico’s Ronald Zahm has two of the L-L League’s longest plays this season: He returned a punt 90 yards for a TD against Garden Spot back in Week 8, and he returned a kickoff 98 yards for a TD against Manheim Central back in Week 6. Palm has the longest fumble return for a TD in the league this season, with a 90-yard scoop and score against Cedar Cliff back in a Week 2 nonleague game. … L-S coach John Manion (168 wins) and Cocalico coach Dave Gingrich (130) have 298 victories between them. ... Manion is a Charleroi grad, from western PA. He grew up around and played in the WPIAL, so he's familiar with TJ's rich football history, which includes three PIAA titles and nine District 7 championships.

