3 L-L League football facts for Aug. 10: Top interception artists to watch this season

When it comes to sure-handed, playmaking defensive backs and secondary types, multiple experienced, pick-machine artists are due back around the L-L League this fall … including the player who shared the league-lead in interceptions last season. Here’s the list and some notables:

1. Section 1 returning performers

Matt Mikulka, rising senior DB, Manheim Township — Blue Streaks’ cover-corner pilfered eight interceptions last fall, tied for first in the L-L League with Manheim Central DB Isaac Perron, who also picked off eight passes while helping the Barons reach the D3-5A state championship game. Last fall, Mikulka added 37 tackles, he forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and he broke up seven passes — on top of the eight picks. Safe to say he’ll be marking the opposition’s go-to wideout in the coming months.

Justin Gerhart, rising senior DB, Warwick — Another hands-of-glue cover-corner, Gerhart picked off six passes last season, when the Warriors won nine games, and earned the first D3 playoff win in program history. He chipped in with 36 tackles — a pair for losses — and Gerhart will part of a strong returning secondary for Warwick, along with …

Caleb Schmitz, rising junior safety, Warwick — Schmitz also picked off six passes last season for the Warriors, who shared the Section 1 championship with Manheim Township and Wilson. Warwick had 18 interceptions in all last season — 12 between Gerhart and Schmitz, who will roam the strong safety position this fall for the Warriors, who are also set to return free safety Conor Adams, who had a pick and 35 tackles last year. That trio should give opposing receivers fits.

Kaleb Brown, rising junior DB, Wilson — Brown had a breakout sophomore season on the corner last fall with five interceptions, plus 28 tackles, including three stops for losses. He’s also in the mix to win the Bulldogs’ starting QB job in camp. Like Warwick, Wilson is also set to return ample talent in the secondary, including safeties Troy Corson and Matt Fry and corner Brady Gibble.

2. Section 2 returning performers

Jesse Martin, rising junior DB, Garden Spot — Martin was quite the dual-threat for the Spartans last fall, piloting Garden Spot’s offense from his QB spot, while intercepting three passes, making 36 tackles and breaking up another pass on the edge. We’re anxious to see how Martin and his teammates will benefit from the return of coach Matt Zamperini, who is set for his second sting as Spartans’ skipper.

Colby Wagner, rising senior DB, Manheim Central — Wagner also picked off three passes in 2018, when the Barons successfully defended their Section 2 and D3-5A championships and went to the PIAA finals for the fourth time in program history. Wagner also piled up 47 tackles and a sack, and he broke up a pair of passes. And he was an absolute blur at wideout, averaging an eye-popping 30.6 yards per catch (27-826, 12 TD). He and twin brother Ben are set to return to man the corners in Central’s secondary.

3. Section 3 returning performers

Evan Huey, rising senior DB, Elco — Perhaps no team turned more heads last year than the Raiders, who ran with the lead pack in Section 3, won eight games and went to the D3 playoffs for the first time in nine years. Huey was a key cog in the back with four picks, plus 28 tackles, a pair of fumble recoveries and nine big pass breakups. He’s a weapon on the corner, and Huey will be joined in the secondary by returning free safety Braden Bohannon, another returning all-star in the back.

Joe Fox, rising senior free safety, Donegal — The Indians usually get pub for their vaunted Wing-T offensive attack. But they played some pretty mean defense last fall, with the fourth-ranked D in Section 3, yielding just a tick over 300 yards a game. Fox was a hound in the secondary with three picks, plus 79 tackles, a sack and eight pass breakups. He can go up and get it, and will anchor Donegal’s secondary in the coming months.

Luke Williams, rising sophomore LB, Elco — The only non-DB/safety on the list, Williams was among the Section 3 leaders with three interceptions last year in his breakout, hello-world ninth-grade season. That speaks well to his athleticism, and ability to pivot and jump back into pass coverage, helping out Huey and Bohannon. The all-star LB added 105 tackles — six for losses — with a sack and a pass breakup, to go along with those three picks.

