From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are four rising-junior quarterbacks to keep an eye on this season:

1. Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 2018 stat line: 111-of-218 (51 percent) for 1,714 yards and 13 TD against 11 INT. Also rushed for 706 yards with 11 TD keepers. … Dual-threat weapon made the rounds at plenty of camps this summer, including Delaware. … McTaggart will have a ton of returning weaponry at his disposal, including durable, multi-purpose backs Bryan McKim (776 rushing yards, 6 TD, plus 10-168, 1 TD receiving) and Alex Knapp (357 rushing yards, 4 TD, plus 14-265, 3 TD receiving), and pass-catchers Jacob Kopelman (13-325, 6 TD) and Austin Stoltzfus (22-324). … Coach John Manion compares McTaggart to former L-S standout QB Bear Shank, who is the second-leading passer in L-L League history. Same body type and strong arm. … L-S is set to return just one O-line vet (OT Zach Shelley); once the newbies get their feet wet in the trenches and give McTaggart more time, watch out.

2. Joey McCracken, Warwick — 2018 stat line: 92-of-158 (58 percent) for 1,970 yards and 27 TD against just three INT. He also added one TD keeper on the ground. … We heard some rumblings about McCracken last summer, but holdover senior Adam Ricketts won the starting job out of camp, and he passed for 1,000 yards by mid-season. That’s when McCracken stepped in and went bananas through the air; he threw for an L-L League single-game record 530 yards — with five TD strikes — in a win over Wilson, and guided the Warriors into the D3 playoffs, where Warwick beat Palmyra for the program’s first postseason victory. … Like McTaggart, McCracken is also a basketball standout, and those two are good friends off the field/court. … If all goes according to plan, McCracken could approach — or sail past — those passing numbers this season, as Warwick is set to return WR Trey Glass, who led the L-L League in catches (74), receiving yards (1,326) and TD grabs (15) last year. Plus hulking OT Nolan Rucci will be back to anchor the O-line, and to pass-protect for McCracken.

3. And this Lebanon County duo …

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 2018 stat line: 32-of 63 (51 percent) for 493 yards and five TD against just one pick. He also rushed for 691 yards with 15 TD keepers. … Mega dual-threat in Raiders’ Veer scheme. Knows when to pitch, when to keep, and throws a pretty good ball in a run-first offense. … Steered Elco to a second-place finish in Section 3, and into the D3 playoffs for the first time since 2009. And Bohannon will have plenty of familiar faces back surrounding him, including backs Luke Williams (800 yards, 4 TD) and Jordan Fernandez (349 yards, 5 TD), and receivers Erik Williams (17-288, 6 TD) and Evan Huey (5-98, 1 TD).

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon — 2018 stat line: 149-of-263 (57 percent) for 1,938 yards and 18 TD against nine picks. He also added one TD keeper on the ground. … Quite the debut season behind center for Rodriguez, who is a physical specimen at 6-foot-4. It didn’t take him very long to learn the intricacies of Lebanon’s Air Raid attack. … Rodriguez honed his skills this summer at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana. That’ll help. … More help: WR Alex Rufe (32-536, 6 TD) returns to the flank, and Rodriguez will have four returning O-line plow-horses to keep him upright, as OG Kaden Deitzler, O-tackles Matt Carvajal and Synsier Gonzalez and center Camren Eberhart are all due back in Cedars’ camp. … If he gets time in the pocket, there’s no reason Rodriguez can’t crack the 2,000-yard passing plateau this season.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage