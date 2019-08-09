From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Some random factoids, as teams continue the heat acclimatization grind, and gear up for Friday’s Media Day festivities:

1. When it comes to all-time program victories among L-L League outfits, it’s tight at the top for that distinction. Heading into the 2019 campaign, Manheim Central leads the way with 562. Wilson is right on the Barons’ heels with 560. Those squads will clash in Week 4 in West Lawn for their L-L-mandated crossover game. Central rallied past Wilson 20-10 in Manheim last year. The rematch is in Bulldog Country this time around — as Wilson continues to chase Central in the race for career program wins.

2. Four L-L League coaches will begin the 2019 season with 100 or more career victories under their belts. The list …

John Manion, Lampeter-Strasburg — Set to begin his 22nd year with the Pioneers, the longest-tenured skipper in the L-L League is 157-78 at L-S. And he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Doug Dahms, Wilson — Set to begin his 14th year as the Bulldogs’ head man, the Bulldogs are 145-28 under Dahms. He’s inching closer to the program’s mark of 151 career coaching victories, held by John Gurski — whose name is on the school’s stadium. Dahms Field at Gurski Stadium, perhaps?

Mark Evans, Manheim Township — Evans spent 14 seasons at Elco, where his squads won 74 games. Tack on his 48-24 record in his first six seasons at Township, and Evans’ teams are 122-95 under his watch.

Dave Gingrich, Cocalico — Set to begin his 16th season in Denver, Gingrich’s clubs are 119-57, and the Eagles will be out to earn a return trip to the D3-5A championship game this fall.

The next three on the list: Bob Locker at Warwick (88 wins through 18 seasons); Gerad Novak at Conestoga Valley (79 wins in his two stints, including 13 since he returned four years ago); and Todd Mealy at Lancaster Catholic (66 wins, including his 56 at Penn Manor before he joined the Crusaders).

The winningest coach in L-L League history: Former Manheim Central skipper Mike Williams, who guided the Barons to a 338-75-3 mark over 35 seasons, before retiring after the 2014 campaign. Thinking that record might stay atop the local leaderboard for a long, long time.

3. Perhaps the best news we’ve heard during heat acclimatization week: Columbia, which annually struggles with roster size and depth, is set to return every starter from last year’s team. Every. Single. One. Coach Bud Kyle broke camp with just three seniors in 2018, playing almost all juniors and sophomores — and a freshman or two — the whole season. All of those guys are back, and they should be plenty motivated: Yes, the Tide went 3-7 last year. But they were 0-10 in 2017, and a Week 10 victory last fall would have put Columbia in the D3-2A playoff bracket. It didn’t happen, but it was certainly a nice snap-back season for the Tide. That should drive this group, especially with so many familiar faces in tow.

Football: Here at Columbia High School for Day 1 of heat acc practice. Tide bring back every starter from last year's team that finished a spot shy of making district playoffs @LancasterSports pic.twitter.com/GgbTvgqTFO — John Walk (@JWalkLNP) August 5, 2019

