A couple of items unearthed at L-L League Media Day on Friday in Manheim:

1. If you’re a Pennsylvania prep football fan, you’ve probably heard of the Eastern Conference playoffs. If you’re a team on this side of the state that doesn’t qualify for your respective district bracket, you can qualify for the Eastern Conference playoffs, based on a similar point-producing procedure. There are six classes: 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, a 5A/6A combo and a South class. Any District 3 team that applies for membership into the Eastern Conference, and qualifies for said playoff bracket, is slotted into the South class. There haven’t been too many L-L League teams participate in the Eastern Conference playoffs over the years; it’s mostly schools from the east and northeast regions — District 2, District 11, coal-region area, etc. — and occasionally a Berks County team will be in. That could change this season: Lebanon has applied to be in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Cedars are a 6A program, so should they qualify, they’d be slotted into the 5A/6A South region. Lebanon went 5-5 last fall and missed out on a D3-6A bid. Playing in Section 3 against smaller-sized schools, it could be difficult for the Cedars to gain a D3-6A spot because of power points, whereas a 5-5 season last fall might have put Lebanon in the Eastern Conference field. We’ll have our eyes on that when the calendar hits late October, as the Cedars go for a postseason berth.

2. Wilson coach Doug Dahms was mum about the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback situation. He listed three kids on his preseason depth chart, and said this trio will battle it out in camp for the starting role: Rising junior Kaleb Brown, rising junior Ryan Moseman and rising senior Nick Williams. Brown is the only QB in that group who took a varsity snap last season, and he went 0-for-2 through the air with a pick. After a week of camp, Wilson is set to host Parkland for a scrimmage next Saturday at 10 a.m. in West Lawn. The QB derby will likely be settled that day, as the Bulldogs gear up for their Week 1 nonleague opener at home against Central Dauphin.

3. Terrific news for Warwick senior Trey Glass, who has been cleared for full-contact duties, and he’s back on the field for the Warriors. The fleet wideout went down with a knee injury in the D3-5A quarterfinals last fall at Cedar Cliff, and he missed the lacrosse season last spring while rehabbing. Glass hauled in 72 catches for 1,331 yards with 15 TD grabs last season — all tops in the L-L League — and he was an all-state selection. “Feeling good,” Glass said Friday. “I’m pretty much a go. I was cleared two Thursdays ago.” That’s certainly great news all around for Warwick, which will scrimmage Cocalico at home in Lititz on Saturday at 10 a.m., before opening up in Week 1 at home in a nonleague clash against backyard rival Ephrata in the annual George Male Trophy throw-down.

