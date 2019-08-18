From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Two very familiar names will be walking the sidelines and — more importantly — will be sharing their knowledge during practice time this season. Dan Kreider was a bullish FB-LB for Manheim Central, before playing at New Hampshire and then helping the Pittsburgh Steelers win a Super Bowl. He’s a legend in Manheim. And Diante Cherry was a sleek wideout — and a 1,000-point scorer on the basketball court — for McCaskey before playing at Delaware. He’s on a very impressive list of best athletes to ever walk the halls at McCaskey. Kreider and Cherry are now assistant coaches in L-L League circles. Kreider is on John Brubaker’s staff at Penn Manor, where he’s helping Brubaker — his former D coordinator at Manheim Central — with the Comets’ defense. And Cherry has joined first-year coach Sam London at McCaskey, where he’ll skipper the Red Tornado’s receiving corps.

2. One of Matt Zamperini’s first orders of business when he took back the Garden Spot job: Installing the offensive and defensive schemes that helped him guide the Spartans to a 56-52 record and four playoff appearances during his 10-year stint as coach. Garden Spot is going back to a straight Spread scheme on offense — with shifty, dual-threat junior QB Jesse Martin at the wheels — and will switch up from a 4-3 to a 3-4 look on defense under Zamperini, who is hoping to get things turned around in New Holland after a 0-10 finish in 2018. The Spartans finished at or near the bottom of practically every major statistical category last fall, and Zamperini is determined to get Garden Spot back on track.

3. Visited a pair of McCaskey workouts this summer, and knew things were different under first-year coach Sam London almost immediately. The Air Force veteran runs a tight ship, and preaches fundamentals and accountability. On Friday, he took his squad to Fort Indiantown Gap to go through some drills with the National Guard. That’s good stuff. Our Mike Gross was there to chronicle McCaskey’s visit:

