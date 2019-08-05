From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league ...

And away we go … Monday is Day 1 of heat acclimatization, and we’re back with another season of 3 daily L-L League football facts. Stay tuned for plenty of trends and stats, players to watch, game previews and breakdowns, predictions and the weekly helmet-sticker award winners. We’ll get this season started with a refresher course from 2018.

1. SECTION 1 RECAP

Manheim Township (5-1, 10-2), Warwick (5-1, 9-3) and Wilson (5-1, 8-4) shared the Section 1 title. It was the first time since 2000 that Section 1 ended in a 3-way tie. That year, Cedar Crest (6-1), Reading (6-1) and Wilson (6-1) shared the pie. The last time any L-L League section race ended in a 3-way tie was in 2015, when Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central and Solanco all earned a share of the Section 2 prize. … Hempfield (3-3, 5-6), Cedar Crest (2-4, 5-5), Penn Manor (1-5, 1-9) and McCaskey (0-6, 1-9) were in the chase pack, and Township, Warwick, Wilson and Hempfield all made the D3-6A playoffs. Township, Warwick and Wilson won first-round games before all three were eliminated in the quarterfinals. … Township won double-digit games for the second year in a row, and Warwick won a D3 playoff game — waffling Palmyra 64-0 in a 5A first-rounder — for the first time in program history, as Bob Locker shared Section 1 Coach of the Year honors with Township’s Mark Evans. … Hempfield and Wilson were both eliminated by eventual D3-6A champ Harrisburg, both on the Cougars’ home field. … One postseason coaching move: Eric Spencer resigned his post at McCaskey, and Sam London took over those duties.

2. SECTION 2 RECAP

Manheim Central (6-0, 14-1) won the outright section championship, the Barons’ fourth section title in a row, shared or solo. And Central went on to defend its D3-5A crown, beating section rival Cocalico (5-1, 10-3) in the finale. The Barons beat Upper Dublin in the state semifinals, before falling to Penn Hills 36-31 in a wildly entertaining PIAA title clash in December. It was Central’s fourth trip to a state title game, and skipper Dave Hahn shared Section 2 Coach of the Year kudos with Cocalico’s Dave Gingrich. … Cocalico overcame the loss of 10 defensive starters from 2017 to earn a second-place finish behind Central, and then reached the D3-5A championship game, falling to the Barons in the finale; it was the third year in a row Central eliminated Cocalico in the D3 playoffs. The previous two seasons were in the semifinals. … Elizabethtown (3-3, 6-5), Conestoga Valley (3-3, 5-5), Solanco (2-4, 7-5), Lampeter-Strasburg (2-4, 6-6) and Garden Spot (0-6, 0-10) rounded out the section standings. … E-town (under rookie coach Andy Breault), Solanco and L-S all qualified for the D3 playoffs, and CV just missed out after a hot 5-1 start. … Solanco, in 5A, and L-S, in 4A, won first-round games; the Golden Mules were then eliminated by Cocalico, and L-S, which blanked Elco in a first-round clash, was tripped up by eventual 4A runner-up Berks Catholic. … One postseason coaching move: Zach Fulmer stepped down at Garden Spot, and former Spartans’ skipper Matt Zamperini took his old job back. … In Section 1 and Section 2, it was the first time the league had mandated crossover games, with seven teams in each section. They’ll play the same crossover games this season, before the L-L League goes to four sections — with more crossover games — in 2020.

3. SECTION 3 RECAP

Lancaster Catholic (9-0, 10-1) was the outright section champ under first-year coach Todd Mealy, with a glittering 10-0 regular-season run thanks to a stingy, league-leading defense. Alas, the top-seeded Crusaders were upset by 5-seed Bermudian Springs in the D3-3A semifinals after a first-round bye. … Annville-Cleona (7-2, 8-3) and Elco (7-2, 8-3) shared second place, and the Little Dutchmen and the Raiders both made the D3 playoffs. A-C was tripped up by Bermudian Springs, which went on to KO Lancaster Catholic, and Elco, in the postseason for the first time in nine years, lost to L-S. But it was an excellent resurgence for the Raiders, as Bob Miller took home Section 3 Coach of the Year honors. … Donegal (6-3, 6-4), Lebanon (5-4, 5-5), Ephrata (5-4, 5-5), Columbia (3-6, 3-7), Octorara (2-7, 2-8), Northern Lebanon (1-8, 1-9) and Pequea Valley (0-9, 0-10) polished off the Section 3 standings. None of those squads made the D3 playoffs, but several of them pushed, including Columbia, which needed a Week 10 win to crash the D3-2A bracket. But it didn’t happen. However, the Crimson Tide rebounded nicely from a 0-10 campaign in 2017. … Lebanon and Ephrata were playing in Section 3 for the first of two years in the current cycle, and they were joined by Octorara, which was making its full-time L-L League debut. That meant 10 teams in the section, with just one nonleague game in Week 1, followed by nine league games. Same deal in 2019, before the league goes to four sections for 2020-21. After that? No clue. And don’t discount Berks County calling back. But that’s another story for another day. … Ephrata snapped its 52-game losing streak last year, dating back to 2012, with a Week 2 win over Northern Lebanon, which went from section champ in 2017 to just one win last fall. … One postseason coaching move: Mike Choi resigned his post at Pequea Valley, and longtime Cocalico and Ephrata assistant Jeff Werner is set to take over the Braves’ program.

