We turn our attention today to three stick-machine tacklers who are due back in camp — and to chase down unsuspecting ball-carriers and quarterbacks over the next couple of months. They are the leading returning tacklers in each of the three sections. Here’s their story:

1. Sam Emge, rising senior linebacker, Manheim Township — Emge was a force from his outside ‘backer spot last fall, earning Section 1 all-star honors after piling up a section-best 89 tackles (44 were solo sticks) with 12 stops for losses, five sacks, a QB hurry, a pick and three forced fumbles. Twin brother Josh Emge took home Section 1 Linebacker of the Year honors for his stellar effort in 2018. But Sam also dominated, and those two will anchor Township’s defense, which is set to return 10 of its top 11 tacklers from last season, when the Blue Streaks won 10 games, shared the section title with Warwick and Wilson, and went to the D3-6A quarterfinals. Should be plenty of bull’s-eyes on Township — and the Emge boys — in the coming weeks.

2. Cody Shay, rising senior linebacker, Cocalico — Eagles’ swarmer had a real nose for the football last fall with 133 total tackles, including a whopping 94 assists, as Cocalico’s D excelled in the gang-tackling department. Those 133 sticks were third-most in Section 2, behind Elizabethtown’s Tyler Lanza (135) and Manheim Central’s Landan Moyer (134), and those guys graduated — leaving Shay as the top returning tackler in Section 2. And he should be a busy body from his inside ‘backer spot; last season Shay had 10 tackles for losses with one QB sack, and he forced a pair of fumbles while earning Section 2 second-team all-star status. He’ll double-up as Cocalico’s fullback in the Eagles’ potent Flexbone attack. Cody Shay, remember the name.

3. Erik Williams, rising senior linebacker, Elco — The Raiders had a big resurgence in 2018 with eight wins and a D3 playoff trip, and Williams was a key cog in Elco’s turnaround. The punishing inside ‘backer was in on 125 stops (48 of the solo variety) with 12 sticks for losses, three sacks, a pick and three pass breakups as the Raiders put together the third-stingiest defense in Section 3. Williams earned Section 3 second-team all-star honors for his efforts, and those 125 tackles were No. 2 in the section last fall; Annville-Cleona’s Gavin Stout had 135 tackles — on his way to a 400-tackle career for the Dutchmen — in his senior season. Williams and little brother Luke Williams, another LB, should do plenty of damage in the middle of Elco’s defense this fall.

