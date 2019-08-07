From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

There are five players due back this season who pocketed season-ending Player of the Year awards in their respective sections last fall. Here’s a look at that group:

1. A pair of Section 1 playmakers …

Josh Emge, rising senior, Manheim Township, reigning L-L League Section 1 Linebacker of the Year — Emge was a hit machine from his inside ‘backer spot last fall, piling up 80 total tackles (33 solo sticks) with eight stops for losses, three sacks, a QB hurry and a fumble recovery. He was one of the catalysts of the Streaks’ stingy defense, which allowed just 225 yards per game, tops among Section 1 clubs. His twin brother Sam was also an all-star pick at outside ‘backer, and those two are set to return this fall to anchor Township’s defense, which will feature 10 of the team’s top 11 tacklers from 2018.

Trey Glass, rising senior, Warwick, reigning L-L League Section 1 Wide Receiver of the Year — What a whopper season for Glass on the flanks last fall; he set school records — and led the league — with 74 receptions for 1,326 yards and 15 TD grabs, and he also dominated in special teams, earning an all-state nod for his efforts. Glass also had an L-L single-game record 261 receiving yards (on just five catches) in the Warriors’ victory over Wilson. Just one bugaboo for Glass: He went down with a knee injury in the D3-5A quarterfinals at Cedar Cliff, and he needed a surgical procedure to fix it. Glass missed the lacrosse season last spring, but he’s been back with the football squad this summer, and all indications are that he’ll be a go for Week 1 vs. Ephrata in the annual George Male Trophy clash.

2. A pair of teammates …

Brock Gingrich, rising senior, Cocalico, reigning L-L League Section 2 Outstanding Lineman of the Year — Gingrich was a force on both sides of the ball last fall for the Eagles, helping blow open holes along the O-line, while clogging up the middle and making sticks along the D-line. He helped Cocalico’s Veer offense churn out 3,912 rushing yards, and average 366 yards per game, while winning 10 games and advancing to the D3-5A championship game opposite Section 2 uber rival Manheim Central. On D, Gingrich was in on 68 stops (seven for losses), with a forced fumble and seven QB sacks. He’s a force.

Noah Palm, rising senior, Cocalico, reigning L-L League Section 2 Outstanding Back of the Year, Offensive Back of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year — Palm was a triple-winner at the league’s annual banquet last December, taking home three major awards. And why not? His numbers — on both sides of the ball — were simply staggering: Palm passed for 773 yards and 12 TD against just one pick, and he rushed for 1,310 yards with 28 TD keepers. On defense, from his safety spot, he registered 100 tackles on the dot, including 13 stops for losses, with six pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a pair of forced fumbles — plus a bazillion jarring sticks. Palm and Gingrich both earned all-state nods last fall for their work.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. A Baron bruiser …

Troy Kolk, rising senior, OT-DT, Manheim Central, reigning L-L League Section 2 Defensive Lineman of the Year — The Barons’ run-stuffer and gap-plugger helped Central’s defense earn the No. 1 ranking among Section 2 clubs, yielding just 223 yards per game. Kolk was in on 78 tackles and he registered five sacks last fall for the Barons, who are set to return several key cogs from that D unit, including Kolk, who will be the ringleader up front — as well as at O-tackle, where he'll anchor the Barons' new-look O-line.

All of last year’s Section 3 Player of the Year award winners were seniors.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage