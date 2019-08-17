From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …
Saturday is scrimmage day. Hope you can get out and enjoy some of that action. For now, some L-L League nuggets as we barrel toward the Aug. 23 season-openers:
1. It’s tough to say who has the trickiest schedule this season, when nobody has taken a snap in a real, live Week 1 game. But on paper, it appears that distinction goes to … Cocalico. The Eagles have eight playoff teams from last fall on their slate, including an opening six-week gauntlet that looks a little something like this: D3-4A semifinalist Conrad Weiser; D3-5A semifinalist Cedar Cliff; D3-5A quarterfinalist Governor Mifflin; D3-5A qualifier Elizabethtown; D3-6A quarterfinalist Manheim Township; and then — just for kicks — D3-5A champ Manheim Central, which KO’d Cocalico in last year’s district championship tilt, and that’s probably the best rivalry going in the L-L League these days. That’s the Eagles’ first six weeks. So if vet skipper Dave Gingrich isn’t in a chipper mood, you’ll know why. Later, Cocalico gets D3-5A quarterfinalist Solanco and D3-4A semifinalist Lampeter-Strasburg in Section 2 contests. Tack on Saturday’s scrimmage against D3-5A quarterfinalist Warwick, and Cocalico will see more playoff-battled teams than any other squad in the L-L League this season — with just six full-time senior players due back from last year.
2. Four L-L League clubs have seven playoff teams from last year on their 2019 slate; two are in Section 1 and two are in Section 2. McCaskey gets Red Lion, York, Warwick, Solanco, Hempfield, Manheim Township and Wilson; Wilson gets Central Dauphin, Governor Mifflin, Spring-Ford (a District 1 playoff qualifier last year), Manheim Central, Manheim Township, Hempfield and Warwick; Garden Spot gets Warwick, Palmyra, Solanco, L-S, E-town, Cocalico and Manheim Central; and Manheim Central gets Hempfield, Warwick, Wilson, E-town, Cocalico, L-S and Solanco. … Speaking of L-S, the Pioneers must face six playoff qualifiers from last year, but check out their last four games in the regular season: Manheim Central, Solanco, E-town and Cocalico; a four-pack of playoff teams, all down the stretch with section and D3 playoff implications swirling.
3. So who has the easiest schedule on paper? Just three Section 3 teams qualified for the D3 playoffs last year: Lancaster Catholic and Annville-Cleona in 3A and Elco in 4A. And the Section 3 squads get just the one, Week 1 nonleague clash. Elco (vs. Catholic and A-C) and Catholic (vs. Elco and A-C) will see just two playoff teams each this season, the least in the L-L League. Obviously they have no control over this, it’s just what’s on paper. And the last we checked, football games aren’t played on paper.
