From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Saturday is scrimmage day. Hope you can get out and enjoy some of that action. For now, some L-L League nuggets as we barrel toward the Aug. 23 season-openers:

1. It’s tough to say who has the trickiest schedule this season, when nobody has taken a snap in a real, live Week 1 game. But on paper, it appears that distinction goes to … Cocalico. The Eagles have eight playoff teams from last fall on their slate, including an opening six-week gauntlet that looks a little something like this: D3-4A semifinalist Conrad Weiser; D3-5A semifinalist Cedar Cliff; D3-5A quarterfinalist Governor Mifflin; D3-5A qualifier Elizabethtown; D3-6A quarterfinalist Manheim Township; and then — just for kicks — D3-5A champ Manheim Central, which KO’d Cocalico in last year’s district championship tilt, and that’s probably the best rivalry going in the L-L League these days. That’s the Eagles’ first six weeks. So if vet skipper Dave Gingrich isn’t in a chipper mood, you’ll know why. Later, Cocalico gets D3-5A quarterfinalist Solanco and D3-4A semifinalist Lampeter-Strasburg in Section 2 contests. Tack on Saturday’s scrimmage against D3-5A quarterfinalist Warwick, and Cocalico will see more playoff-battled teams than any other squad in the L-L League this season — with just six full-time senior players due back from last year.

2. Four L-L League clubs have seven playoff teams from last year on their 2019 slate; two are in Section 1 and two are in Section 2. McCaskey gets Red Lion, York, Warwick, Solanco, Hempfield, Manheim Township and Wilson; Wilson gets Central Dauphin, Governor Mifflin, Spring-Ford (a District 1 playoff qualifier last year), Manheim Central, Manheim Township, Hempfield and Warwick; Garden Spot gets Warwick, Palmyra, Solanco, L-S, E-town, Cocalico and Manheim Central; and Manheim Central gets Hempfield, Warwick, Wilson, E-town, Cocalico, L-S and Solanco. … Speaking of L-S, the Pioneers must face six playoff qualifiers from last year, but check out their last four games in the regular season: Manheim Central, Solanco, E-town and Cocalico; a four-pack of playoff teams, all down the stretch with section and D3 playoff implications swirling.

3. So who has the easiest schedule on paper? Just three Section 3 teams qualified for the D3 playoffs last year: Lancaster Catholic and Annville-Cleona in 3A and Elco in 4A. And the Section 3 squads get just the one, Week 1 nonleague clash. Elco (vs. Catholic and A-C) and Catholic (vs. Elco and A-C) will see just two playoff teams each this season, the least in the L-L League. Obviously they have no control over this, it’s just what’s on paper. And the last we checked, football games aren’t played on paper.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Subscribe