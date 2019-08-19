From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

No more heat acclimatization. No more training camp. And the scrimmages are also tucked away neatly into the vaults. From here on out, it’s all about prepping for game night, and that means the Week 1 season-openers on Friday. It’s time. … We’ll settle into a good groove here with the daily 3 facts as far as weekly previews, players to watch, matchups to keep an eye on, news, nuggets, stats and the return of the player-of-the-week Helmet Sticker Award winners, which will post on Sunday. … Up first this week, a look at three non-L-L players who will play in nonleague games against league teams on Friday. Familiarize yourself with these guys:

1. Nick Chimienti, senior WR-DB, Central Dauphin (at Wilson, Friday, 7 p.m.): Rams’ two-way force can make catches from his receiver spot, and he’ll stick you and mark opposing wideouts like glue on defense from his safety spot. Chimienti was a key cog for coach Glen McNamee in CD’s run to the D3-6A title game last fall — where the Rams lost to Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival Harrisburg — and he has six college scholarship offers in his back pocket; Air Force, Army, Long Island, Monmouth, New Hampshire and Robert Morris have offered. Check his stats: Chimienti had 39 catches for 599 yards (15.4 yards per grab) with four TD receptions, and on defense, he was in on 28 tackles, with four picks and nine big pass breakups. Last year against Wilson, Chimienti had two pass breakups and a pair of tackles, and in two games against Manheim Township, he had a pick and a pair of pass breakups — plus nine catches for 135 yards and a TD. Chimienti had seven catches for 87 yards with a couple of tackles in the D3 finale vs. Harrisburg. He’s a busy body, and he’ll keep Wilson’s secondary occupied — and keep the Bulldogs’ receivers on their toes.

2. Fatorma Mulbah, senior defensive tackle, Susquehanna Township (at Manheim Central, Friday, 7 p.m.): The Penn State verbal commit is a 6-3, 270-pound bundle of energy, and he’ll spend the better part of Friday evening chasing Barons’ QB Evan Simon around. Mulbah received nine offers before making a verbal pledge to the Nittany Lions. Rivals has him ranked No. 16 overall in the state, while 247sports has Mulbah at No. 9 overall in the state. Either way, he’s a handful, and he’ll keep Central’s new-look offensive line busy when coach Joe Headen and Hanna invades Manheim for the season-opener, as the Barons open defense of their D3-5A title — and go for their 26th regular-season victory in a row.

3. Gabe Iacavone, senior QB, Conrad Weiser (vs. Cocalico, Friday, 7 p.m.): The Scouts are coming off a 6-0 league run and a Berks Section 1 championship, and nine wins overall and a trip to the D3-4A semifinals. But Weiser must replace two key offensive contributors: WR Giovanni Pacheco (28-570, 8 TD) and dual-threat QB Alex MacKenzie, who passed for 1,067 yards and eight scores and rushed for another 730 yards with 14 TD keepers last fall. Enter Iacavone, who is expected to assume the QB duties for coach Al Moyer. Iacavone did not attempt a pass last season, and he had a pair of rushes for nine yards. So he’ll be learning on the fly when Cocalico pays a visit to Robesonia on Friday.

