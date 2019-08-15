From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

There are a full slate of scrimmages on Saturday, with all 24 L-L League teams in action. Here are three scrimmages we’ll be watching closely …

1. Parkland at Wilson, 10 a.m. — Parkland, a District 11 Class 6A outfit, will be a good test for the Bulldogs. The Allentown-area Trojans had seven wins last year, including a 35-0 playoff victory over Stroudsburg, and they’ll bring a hefty roster to West Lawn. All eyes on Wilson’s quarterbacks in this matchup, as Bulldogs’ coach Doug Dahms lists juniors Kaleb Brown and Ryan Moseman and senior Nick Williams on his signal-caller depth chart. With only one scrimmage to iron things out and decide position battles, this get-together with Parkland will be mucho important in Wilson’s QB derby. Expect Brown, Moseman and Williams to get as many live reps as possible against the Trojans, as Dahms and his lieutenants try and figure out who will be taking snaps on Aug. 23, when Central Dauphin comes to West Lawn for a much-anticipated Week 1 nonleague showdown.

2. Cocalico at Warwick, 10 a.m. — Plenty to like here, as some of the L-L League’s biggest names will be on display. Like Warwick’s Joey McCracken, Trey Glass and Nolan Rucci. And Cocalico’s Noah Palm and Brock Gingrich. We’re anxious to see how much time Glass will get at wideout; he’s coming off a knee injury suffered in the D3-5A quarterfinals last fall, but he’s been cleared to play. Will coach Bob Locker cut Glass loose in a scrimmage? Both teams will be breaking in some new trench kids up front, so that will definitely be an area to watch. Warwick won’t see another Triple Option team this season, so the Warriors’ defense will certainly get a different look on Saturday. And Cocalico’s defenders — particularly the secondary unit, spearheaded by Palm and fellow safety Ronald Zahm — should get plenty of action, with McCracken going up top. He was a 1,900-yard passer last season, with 27 TD strikes against just three interceptions. And McCracken will have blue-chipper Rucci protecting his blindside.

3. Manheim Township at Manheim Central, 7 p.m. — Arguably the most intriguing scrimmage on the docket will feature a pair of teams with huge expectations — and rightfully so — for the 2019 season. Township brings back 10 top tacklers on defense from last year, plus QB Harrison Kirk, a Colgate commit, and his merry band of wideouts, like Brett Benjamin and sophomore phenom Anthony Ivey. Central counters with Rutgers verbal QB Evan Simon, the Wagner twins, trench vet Troy Kolk and hit-machine D-ends Jake Harbach and Tyler Hartl. It’s too bad this one won’t count. But it’s certainly a juicy matchup — under the lights at Elden Rettew — and this is a scrimmage the Streaks and the Barons should both get a ton out of moving forward.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Subscribe