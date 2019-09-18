Three Lancaster-Lebanon League football alums earned Specialist of the Week honors in their respective conferences after standout performances in last Saturday's college football games.

Eastern Michigan University sophomore kicker Chad Ryland (Cedar Crest) earned Mid-American Conference West Division Special Teams Player of the Week honors after nailing a career-best 52-yard field goal and later hitting he game-winning, last-second 24-yard field goal in last Saturday’s 34-31 at Illinois. The 54-yarder is tied for the second-longest in school history.

For the second time in three weeks, Kent State University redshirt junior Derek Adams (Manheim Central) was named the Mid-American Conference East Division Special Teams Player of the Week after averaging 43 yards on seven punts, with three going 50-plus yards and two landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line in last Saturday’s 55-16 loss at No. 8 Auburn.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Franklin & Marshall College freshman kicker Jack Rodenberger (Manheim Township) was named the Centennial Conference special teams Player of the Week after making a 26-yard field goal, converting five of six point-after attempts, and averaging 60.4 yards on seven kickoffs with four touchbacks in Saturday’s 54-0 win over Juniata to help the Diplomats improve to 2-0 overall.