ANNVILLE — Pequea Valley and Annville-Cleona waited a couple of extra days to play their Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football game.

And with good reason.

When a trio of A-C’s players landed in the hospital after a car accident last Thursday night, school officials decided to postpone the Little Dutchmen’s game against Pequea Valley to Monday.

After a heartfelt pregame ceremony, A-C took care of business on the field, overcoming five lost fumbles — and a torrential downpour, as the game was played in a steady rain — for a dominating 45-0 victory over PV.

“When something like this happens,” A-C coach Matt Gingrich said, “you realize how insignificant football is. This is mental thing for all of our kids. We’ll get through this.”

The uniform numbers of the three players involved in the crash — seniors Dante Bonilla and Steven Colledge and junior Matt Nace — were painted on the grass playing surface at midfield. And Bonilla and Colledge joined their teammates on the sideline to cheer them on. Nace is still hospitalized.

After the game, A-C’s players joined PV’s players for a postgame pow-wow, giving the Braves’ players candy bars — and plenty of hugs and handshakes — in appreciation of PV agreeing to postpone the game until Monday.

“We haven’t really done anything with football since last Thursday,” A-C QB Junior Bours said. “We’ve spent the weekend just sort of getting our heads wrapped around all of this.”

As for the game, A-C (4-2 Section Three, 4-3 overall) did what it does best: Run the ball. With field conditions deteriorating, the Dutchmen earned all 305 of their offensive yards on the ground. Trevor Porche was the workhorse; he carried 22 times for 174 yards with a pair of touchdown rumbles.

Porche’s 44-yard run gave A-C a quick 6-0 lead, and when Bours darted 12 yards for a TD run with 2:11 to go in the first quarter — and then tacked on a 2-point run of his own — the Dutchmen were up 14-0 and never looked back.

Mac Plummer, who drilled an L-L League-record 51-yard field goal earlier this season, boomed a 40-yarder through the raindrops and it was 17-0. And Porche barreled 7 yards for another score, giving A-C a tidy 24-0 lead at the half.

Bours had a 14-yard third-quarter TD run, and in the fourth quarter, the Dutchmen iced it when Chase Maguire zoomed 19 yards for a TD, and Josh Speraw had a 2-yard plunge to cap it.

It wasn’t all roses for A-C, which lost five fumbles. But PV couldn’t capitalize; the Braves had just 67 total yards, as the Dutchmen’s defense held PV to 34 rushing yards on 31 carries with three sacks, as the Braves (0-6, 0-7) dropped their 17th game in a row.

“It was tough, but our kids are fighters,” PV coach Jeff Werner said. “We have a lot of inexperience here, and the rain only compounded that a little bit. We just don’t have the horses to compete right now, but we’re getting better every week. It may not reflect on the scoreboard, but we’re getting better.”

