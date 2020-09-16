Previewing the L-L League Section 4 teams, which are listed alphabetically …

ANNVILLE-CLEONA LITTLE DUTCHMEN

PIAA: Class 3A

Coach: Matt Gingrich (6th season, 33-21)

2019: 6-3 Section 3, 7-5 overall

Base offense: Veer

Base defense: 4-3

Key players returning: RB-LB Rogan Harter, RB-DB Alex Long, RB-LB Chase Maguire, DT Hunter Nelson, K Mac Plummer, C Ethan Schriver, DT Logan Wagner

Outlook: A tad cloudy at the outset, after A-C lost 10 full-time offensive weapons to graduation. But there are plenty of good vibes in the program, after the Dutchmen won a district playoff game for the first time in school history last fall. The Harter-Long-Maguire trio is ready for prime-time — Long returns from a knee injury and he’s poised for a breakout season — and Plummer, who boomed a league-record 54-yard field goal last fall, is one of the top specialists in the state. The QB battle is between newbies Gavin Keller and Jake Mills.

COLUMBIA CRIMSON TIDE

PIAA: Class 2A

Coach: Bud Kyle (4th season, 7-23)

2019: 3-6 Section 3, 4-6 overall

Base offense: Multiple

Base defense: 4-3

Key players returning: DB J’von Collazo, WR Demetrius Diaz-Ellis, RB Justin Elliott, QB Robert Footman, C-DE Aidan Gladfelter, OG David Hershey, DB Dung Ly, OT-DE Colin McCarty, LB Derek Nell, OG-DT Dom Nell, OG-DT Joel Ober, WR Michael Poole, LB Steven Rivas, WR-LB Darnell Tucker, WR-LB Keegan Zink

Outlook: Strong-armed 2,000-yard all-star passer Matt McCleary graduated, but the Tide returns multiple sure-handed flank threats — Diaz-Ellis, Poole, Tucker and Zink are all wily route-running vets — for Footman, the new QB. Columbia will also benefit from the return of several trench kids and ball-hawkers, so look for the Tide to continue trending upward.

ELCO RAIDERS

PIAA: Class 4A

Coach: Bob Miller (9th season, 41-40)

2019: 7-2 Section 3, 7-4 overall

Base offense: Veer

Base defense: 4-4

Key players returning: QB-DB-P Braden Bohannon, LB Cameron Martin, K Reece Shuey, LB Cole Thomas, OG Logan Tice, OT Ben Wargo, RB-LB Jake Williams, RB-LB Luke Williams

Outlook: Back-to-back playoff trips for the Raiders, and with the cat-quick Bohannon, an all-state pick after rushing for 1,606 yards last fall, back for his fourth year behind center, Elco’s offense is certainly in good hands. And he’ll have Tice and Wargo, a couple of all-star trench vets, to help protect up front. There are some random holes to plug in Myerstown, but the Raiders should be thinking playoffs — again.

NORTHERN LEBANON VIKINGS

PIAA: Class 4A

Coach: Roy Wall (11th season, 46-57)

2019: 1-8 Section 3, 1-9 overall

Base offense: Spread

Base defense: 3-3 Stack

Key players returning: OL-DE Kalani Adams, OL-DL Sean Eisenhower, OL-LB Kris Frazier, OL-DL Tyler George, OL-DL Ryan Lutz, OL-DL Arthur Shirk, WR-LB Dominic Varvel, WR-DB Tyler Wolfe

Outlook: Graduation was not kind to the Vikings, who are just 2-18 in their last 20 games after winning section titles in 2014, 2015 and 2017. The good news is that at least six experienced two-way linemen are due back in Fredericksburg, including Adams, an all-star D-end last fall. But Wall needs to find a flock of new skill kids — including a QB — pronto.

OCTORARA BRAVES

PIAA: Class 4A

Coach: Jed King (13th season, 26-87)

2019: 2-7 Section 3, 2-8 overall

Base offense: Wing-T

Base defense: 4-3

Key players returning: RB-DB Devon DeJesus, WR-DB Ryan Kernan, DE Kaden King, OG-DE Angel Mauricio, WR-DB Brian Pennypacker, TE-DE Caleb Rising, OG-DE Aiden Ross, WR-DB James Taylor, RB-DB Mike Trainor, RB-LB Haydyn Wrigley

Outlook: It’s Year 3 in the L-L League for the Braves, who return a nice nucleus to build around, including Trainor, an absolute two-way terror. Keep an eye on the QB spot, where Weston Stoltzfus and Paul Murray have been battling it out for the starting job. And this: King tinkered with his offensive and defensive schemes during the offseason, so Octorara will show some new looks on both sides of the ball.

PEQUEA VALLEY BRAVES

PIAA: Class 3A

Coach: Jeff Werner (2nd season, 0-10)

2019: 0-9 Section 3, 0-10 overall

Base offense: Multiple

Base defense: 4-3

Key players returning: OT-DE Connor Brown, TE-LB Luke Brown, OG-DT Austin Butler, WR-DB Jon Carter, QB Nate Fisher, OG-DT Ian Hershey, LB Dustin Huber, WR-DB Billy Johnson, RB-LB Tony Lazar, RB-LB Xavier Padilla, WR-DB Carter Rohrer, WR-DB Collin Rohrer, WR-DB Dominic Wallace, OT-DT Drew White

Outlook: Top priority for the Braves is snapping a maddening 20-game losing skid, dating back to 2017. Werner has the weapons to do it; Fisher is a gritty, play-making QB, and he’ll have plenty of help on the flanks, plus Lazar is a vet ball-carrier. The keys in Kinzers will be line play up front, and stopping people defensively. Those are musts.

