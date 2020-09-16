Previewing the L-L League Section 1 teams, which are listed alphabetically ...

CEDAR CREST FALCONS

PIAA: Class 6A

Coach: Rob Wildasin (7th season, 34-29)

2019: 3-3 Section 1, 7-4 overall

Base offense: Spread Zone Option

Base defense: 4-3

Key players returning: WR Nate Brightbill, DT Zak Claman, QB Chris Danz, LB Kyle Flowers, DB Brayden Koehler, DB Christian Morales, OL Cole Pennington, WR Dalton Reinhart, RB-LB Aadyn Richards, DB Tyrese Stewart, LB Dylan Stiver

Outlook: One of the Falcons’ top priorities will be replacing 1,300-yard rusher Tyler Cruz. Keep an eye on Richards to pick up that slack; he’s also one of the top linebackers in the section, and is poised to become a household name around the league, coming off an injury plagued sophomore season. Danz, a 1,600-yard passer last fall, also returns at QB. But he’ll have a revamped O-line in front of him, with only Pennington due back in the trenches.

HEMPFIELD BLACK KNIGHTS

PIAA: Class 6A

Coach: George Eager (1st season)

2019: 2-4 Section 1, 4-6 overall

Base offense: Pro Style

Base defense: Multiple Front

Key players returning: OT Will Alexander, WR-DB David Almodovar, RB Anthony Droege, DE Max Grube, WR-DB Shaun Hammer, QB Cam Harbaugh, RB-DB Tanner Hess, TE Gordy Hoover, DB Luke Kreider, WR Jadin Jimenez, WR-LB Thomas Minnich, C-NG Aidan Power, WR-LB Nate Roeder, RB Devon Shorter

Outlook: Eager, the former Manheim Township and F&M standout, is the new sheriff in town, and at age 33, he’s the youngest skipper in the league. He inherits a team ready to get back in the race, with several key pieces due back. Definitely keep an eye on Hess, a multi-purpose player and 900-yard rusher last fall. Jimenez is also a playmaker on the flanks and in special teams, and the powerful Power-Alexander duo are back to anchor the trenches. Harbaugh took a few snaps last year; he’s got a big arm, and is poised to take over the QB duties.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP BLUE STREAKS

PIAA: Class 6A

Coach: Mark Evans (9th season, 68-29)

2019: 6-0 Section 1, 11-1 overall

Base offense: Spread

Base defense: 3-5

Key players returning: RB-LB Shamir Alberto, RB-LB Cade Clancy, QB Evan Clark, DE Zeke Concepcion, WR-DB Dan Engle, WR-DB Elijah Fonseca, WR Anthony Ivey, RB Isiah Jones, DE Luke Kelley, OT-DT Charlie Newman, DB-K-P Matt O’Gorman, LB Aaron Paul, RB Matt Torres

Outlook: The Streaks have pocketed three section titles in a row, but suffered some graduation hits last spring. But Evans is excited about his team’s athleticism and depth, and while there will be plenty of new starters sprinkled in all over the place, a lot of those players got on the field last year, like Clark, the new QB. All eyes on Ivey and his jaw-dropping pass-catching talent; the junior continues to pile up major-college offers. Can he and the Streaks make it four section titles in a row? It might look different, but the short answer is yes.

McCASKEY RED TORNADO

PIAA: Class 6A

Coach: Sam London (2nd season, 0-10)

2019: 0-6 Section 1, 0-10 overall

Base offense: Multiple

Base defense: 5-3

Key players returning: RB-LB Jose Garcia, K-P Sam Hershey, RB Cameron Hiller, OT-DT Ethan Lane, RB-DB Donovan McAllister, LB Ruben Pabon, OG-DT Raul Ramos, QB Matthew Remash, WR-DB Davion Scarborough, DB Jah’Cire Williams

Outlook: Now in Year 2 under London, the Tornado is itching to snap a 17-game losing streak. The talent is here to make it happen; keep an eye on Lane to anchor the O-line and D-line, and super soph Garcia, a real ball-hawker ‘backer, will be one to watch. Ditto for Williams on the corner; he’s a solid cover-man. Remash, a sophomore, is the only QB on the roster who attempted a pass last fall, and he looks to earn the keys to the offense — with some returning talent around him. And in Hershey, McCaskey has an ultra reliable kicker.

PENN MANOR COMETS

PIAA: Class 6A

Coach: John Brubaker (6th season, 9-41)

2019: 1-5 Section 1, 3-7 overall

Base offense: Spread Gun

Base defense: Odd Front

Key players returning: LB Colt Barley, QB Luke Braas, OT-DE Pedro Gomez, WR-DB Erik Hinkle, WR-DB Isaac Hostetter, TE-LB Max Jesberger, WR-DB Kyle Murr, DT Matt Ruiz, RB Isaiah Stoltzfus, OG-LB Peyton Suydam, DE Ben Weaver

Outlook: The Comets are jonesing to make some noise and start muscling their way up the section charts. They’ll have plenty of muscle in the trenches with Gomez and Suydam returning to spearhead that group. And the offense is in good hands with Braas, a 1,200-yard passer last fall, and vet weapons like Hostetter, Jesberger, Murr and Stoltzfus all returning. Barley and Weaver are two to watch defensively, as Penn Manor continues to throw haymakers and get everyone’s attention.

WILSON BULLDOGS

PIAA: Class 6A

Coach: Doug Dahms (15th season, 155-30)

2019: 5-1 Section 1, 10-2 overall

Base offense: Zone Read

Base defense: 4-4

Key players returning: QB-DB-P Kaleb Brown, DE Ethan Capitano, DT Jeff Colacin, WR-DB Troy Corson, RB Jadyn Jones, RB Mason Lenart, LB Adrian Santana, K Jack Wagner

Outlook: A bit of a retooling situation in West Lawn, but the Bulldogs certainly have a talented nucleus to build around. Like the dual-threat Brown, a 1,400-yard passer last fall, back at QB; speedsters Lenart and Jones coming out of the backfield; and Corson, a fourth-year starter, back on the flanks and in the return game. More good news: Capitano, Colacin and Santana are vet tacklers and will lead the defense. And Wagner is a major weapon; he drilled 34 touchbacks last season. If the Bulldogs can put together a serviceable O-line, watch out.

