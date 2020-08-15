FINAL PART OF A SERIES

With heat acclimatization practices on tap for Aug. 31, and the truncated gridiron season set to begin Sept. 18 because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, here’s a pre-camp L-L League football primer for the Section 1 teams …

CEDAR CREST FALCONS

PIAA: Class 6A.

COACH: Rob Wildasin — 7th season, 32-29 overall.

LAST YEAR: 3-3 Section 1, 7-4 overall (Lost to eventual champ Central Dauphin 36-6 in first round of District 3 Class 6A playoffs).

SCHEDULE: 8-28 @ Lebanon; 9-4 @ Gettysburg; 9-11 Carlisle; 9-18 Governor Mifflin; 9-25 @ Elizabethtown; 10-2 Manheim Township; 10-9 Hempfield; 10-16 Wilson; 10-23 Penn Manor; 10-30 @ McCaskey.

Yes, we’ll list everyone’s full schedule, so you can see who team’s were slated to play before the season was shortened because of the coronavirus.

NUGGET: Cedar Crest had that glittering 5-0 start last fall on the way to the D3 playoffs for the second time in three years — after no postseason trips since 1999.

KEY KIDS: Looks like 10 full-time total starters are due back in Falcons’ camp, including a wily vet QB, a two-way terror who is ready to become a household name in L-L League football circles, plus a six-pack of ball-hawker defenders in the linebacker/secondary area. Chris Danz returns at QB, after a breakout 2019 season. The can’t-miss kid is rising junior and blue-chipper Aadyn Richards, a starter since his ninth-grade season, and he’s poised to get more touches at RB now that all-star 1,316-yard rusher Tyler Cruz has graduated. Richards rushed for 172 yards with one TD run in back-up duty behind Cruz last fall; expect those numbers to go up this time around — even in a truncated season. Danz (102 of 202 for 1,672 yards, 15 TD) has a couple of sure-handed targets back on the flanks in Dalton Reinhart (9-89, 1 TD; no relation to yours truly, by the way) and Nate Brightbill. The D could be ahead of the curve at the outset with seven holdovers back in tow, including D-tackle Zak Claman, a heavy hitter ‘backer crew featuring Richards, Dylan Stiver and Kyle Flowers, and three vets in the secondary, including cover-guys Tyrese Stewart and Christian Morales and safety Brayden Koehler. Richards is the spark-plug here; he’s a tackle machine and covers a ton of ground.

QUESTION MARK: Keep an eye on the offensive line, where graduation was not kind to the Falcons. Just one full-timer — Cole Pennington — is due back in the trenches, so Danz will have several newbies in front of him supplying protection up front.

CIRCLE THE DATE: No Cedar Bowl vs. Lebanon in Week 1, and that’s disappointing. The Falcons and the Cedars could circle back and add that game at a later date if neither squad makes the playoffs. That option could be on the table moving forward, so stay tuned. For now, hang a star next to the Section 1 opener, when Cedar Crest hosts Manheim Township. Someone is getting a very large 1-0 getaway there, and the Falcons have given the Streaks — winners of three section titles in a row — fits in recent years.

HEMPFIELD BLACK KNIGHTS

PIAA: Class 6A.

COACH: George Eager — 1st season. He’s the former Manheim Township and F&M standout, and at age 33, Eager is the youngest coach in the L-L League. He took over for Ron Zeiber, who stepped down following last season.

LAST YEAR: 2-4 Section 1, 4-6 overall.

SCHEDULE: 8-28 @ Dallastown; 9-4 Manheim Central; 9-11 Central York; 9-18 @ Exeter; 9-25 Warwick; 10-2 @ McCaskey; 10-9 @ Cedar Crest; 10-16 Manheim Township; 10-23 Wilson; 10-30 Penn Manor.

NUGGET: Eager’s staff includes the father-son duo of John Ridinger and Jay Ridinger. John is Warwick’s former offensive coordinator, and Jay was Eager’s teammate at Manheim Township and F&M. Those guys are best friends.

KEY KIDS: Eager inherited a team with several key cogs due back in the mix, including a pair of all-star trench kids in C Aidan Power and OT Will Alexander, who should help blow open holes for a pair of returning runners: Scatback Tanner Hess (961 yards, 16 TD) and Anthony Droege (383 yards, 2 TD) return; Hess is Hempfield’s Swiss army knife, as he has played QB and RB during his time in Landisville. Newbie strong-armed QB Cam Harbaugh — who passed for 64 yards in back-up duty last fall — is poised to take over behind center, and he’ll have holdover wideouts Jadin Jimenez (26-390, 3 TD, plus plenty of damage in special teams) and David Almodovar (6-106, 1 TD) at his disposal, plus RB Devon Shorter, TE Gordy Hoover and wideouts Shaun Hammer, Nate Roeder and Thomas Minnich to get the ball to. Defensively, Power is a brute at nose guard, and he’ll be flanked by Hoover and Max Grube at D-end, Roeder and Minnich at LB, with Almodovar and Hammer on the corners and Hess and Luke Kreider patrolling the safety spots. There’s a good nucleus here.

QUESTION MARK: Power and Alexander will need some help up front, protecting Harbaugh and opening up holes for Hess and Droege. So keep an eye on the new trench kids stepping in, won’t you.

CIRCLE THE DATE: There’s never any love lost when Hempfield tangles with Manheim Township, and on Oct. 16, when the Knights welcome the Streaks to Landisville, Eager will get to coach against his alma mater — and against Township skipper Mark Evans, who had Eager on his staff a few years back.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP BLUE STREAKS

PIAA: Class 6A.

COACH: Mark Evans — 9th season, 68-29 overall; including his first stop at Elco, this is Evans’ 23rd season overall, tied with Lampeter-Strasburg’s John Manion for the current longest-tenured skipper in the L-L League.

LAST YEAR: 6-0 Section 1 (champs), 11-1 overall (Lost to eventual champ Central Dauphin 35-34 in District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals).

SCHEDULE: 8-28 @ CD East; 9-4 Dallastown; 9-11 Central Dauphin; 9-18 @ Spring-Ford; 9-25 Cocalico; 10-2 @ Cedar Crest; 10-9 @ Penn Manor; 10-16 @ Hempfield; 10-23 McCaskey; 10-30 Wilson.

NUGGET: Township has won or shared the last three Section 1 championships in a row, and the Streaks are 33-5 in their last 38 games, including the 2017 D3 6A title.

KEY KIDS: Graduation was not kind to Township, which lost a bushel of talent on cap-and-gown night last spring. Hey, it happens. But the good news for Evans and his crew is that during last year’s 11-1 run, he got his back-ups on the field — a lot. So while some of the names might not sound familiar, a lot of the first-time starters have ample varsity experience. The one kid you do know is blue-chip WR Anthony Ivey, who has already whittled his college wish-list down to Penn State, West Virginia and Arizona State this summer, and he has plenty of suitors. Ivey (22 catches for 582 yards, 26 yards per catch, 4 TD) is a special talent, and he can also burn you in special teams. These names should become more familiar as the season presses on: QB Evan Clark (6 for 8 for 75 yards, 1 TD; 282 rushing yards, 4 TD in back-up duty), RB-LB Cade Clancy (138 yards, 2 TD; 31 tackles, 3 for losses), WR-DB Dan Engle (7 tackles), WR-DB Elijah Fonseca (6 catches, plus plenty of damage on special teams, with 400-plus punt- and kick-return yards), K-P-DB Matt O’Gorman, D-end Luke Kelley (5 tackles), LB Aaron Paul (24 tackles, 4 for losses), OT-DT Charlie Newman, RB-LB Shamir Alberto (79 yards, 2 TD; 21 tackles, 2 for losses) and DE Zeke Concepcion.

QUESTION MARK: Township’s offensive line was cleaned out, so all eyes on Newman, tackles Carter Rusnak, Alex Romano and Wes Hoffman, guards Jorge Duran-Perez, Josh Williams, Ty Washington, Quinn Kavannaugh and Tristan Acosta, and centers Michael O’Hara and Adam Pasewicz to step in and step up — pronto. Evans is also high on another QB, Mike Vega. And backs Isaiah Jones (62 yards, 1 TD) and Matt Torres (92 yards, 2 TD) also got some touches last fall, so Township has plenty of RB options. Should be plenty of speed to burn in the skill department for the Streaks; it’ll likely come down to the trenches and health for this crew.

CIRCLE THE DATE: The regular-season finale on Halloween eve in Neffsville against Wilson should feature plenty of tricks and treats. And the Streaks and Bulldogs could be bobbing for a piece of the Section 1 championship, as well.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

McCASKEY RED TORNADO

PIAA: Class 6A.

COACH: Sam London — 2nd season, 0-10 overall.

LAST YEAR: 0-6 Section 1, 0-10 overall.

SCHEDULE: 8-28 Reading; 9-4 @ York; 9-11 @ Lebanon; 9-18 Elizabethtown; 9-25 @ Conestoga Valley; 10-2 Hempfield; 10-9 Wilson; 10-16 @ Penn Manor; 10-23 @ Manheim Township; 10-30 Cedar Crest.

NUGGET: McCaskey’s last winning season was in 2010, when the Tornado went 7-4 and qualified for the D3 4A playoffs.

KEY KIDS: A 10-pack of names-to-know when you head out to Tornado Alley later this fall includes rugged OT-DT Ethan Lane, K-P Sam Hershey, OG-DT Raul Ramos (4 tackles), RB-DB Donovan McAllister, slick DB/cover-man Jah’Cire Williams (27 tackles, 2 pass breakups), QB Matthew Remash, RB-LB Jose Garcia (37 tackles in his breakout freshman season), WR-DB Davion Scarborough (14 catches for 192 yards; 26 tackles), LB Ruben Pabon (12 tackles) and RB Cameron Hiller (132 yards, 2 TD). Their goal: Get McCaskey’s 17-game losing streak snapped — stat. Hershey had a big summer; he was invited to Kohl’s Scholarship Camp, and he’s come into his own as one of the top leg-men in the league.

QUESTION MARK: Remash (27 of 88 for 369 yards, 1 TD) is the only QB on the depth chart who attempted a varsity pass last fall; Orion Frailey and Elijah Rodriguez are also in the snap-taking mix. How they fare will depend on how the O-line comes together; Lane and Ramos return to anchor that group, and keep an eye on OT Bobby Lischner, OG Ja-hid Brown and centers Chris Rivera and Matt Hong to get more snaps and keep the QB upright.

CIRCLE THE DATE: McCaskey will try and snap this maddening 17-game losing skid on Sept. 18, when Elizabethtown comes to Lancaster. The Tornado is itching for a win, and they’d love to snap the streak and get this season off on the right foot with a victory against the Bears.

PENN MANOR COMETS

PIAA: Class 6A.

COACH: John Brubaker — 6th season, 9-41 overall.

LAST YEAR: 1-5 Section 1, 3-7 overall.

SCHEDULE: 8-28 @ Conestoga Valley; 9-4 Lampeter-Strasburg; 9-11 @ Northeastern York; 9-18 Warwick; 9-25 Solanco; 10-2 @ Wilson; 10-9 Manheim Township; 10-16 McCaskey; 10-23 @ Cedar Crest; 10-30 @ Hempfield.

NUGGET: After eight playoff trips in nine years, Penn Manor hasn’t been back to the postseason since 2014.

KEY KIDS: A nice mix of skill kids and trench talent is due back in Millersville, where you get the sense that the Comets are on the brink of making some noise. They’ll return a vet trigger-man in QB Luke Braas (104 of 214 for 1,230 yards, 15 TD), and he’ll have weapons aplenty at his disposal, including WR Kyle Murr (26 catches for 446 yards, 8 TD), WR Isaac Hostetter (5-61, 1 TD), WR Eric Hinkle, TE Max Jesberger (6-59) and RB Isaiah Stoltzfus (419 yards, 7 TD). Up front, OG Peyton Suydam and OT Pedro Gomez are back to anchor that unit. More good news on defense, where LB Colt Barley, D-end Ben Weaver and D-tackle Matt Ruiz return to stuff the run. Suydam and Jesberger are back to flank Barley from their LB spots, Gomez will lineup opposite Weaver at D-end, and Murr, Hostetter and Hinkle are all experience cover guys in the secondary.

QUESTION MARK: A couple of names to circle here — O-tackles Gavin McCanna and Chris Echavarria, OG Jordan Martin and centers Peyton Witmer and Austin Miller have to keep Braas protected. If he gets time, he can really wing in.

CIRCLE THE DATE: A big game right out of the chute for the Comets, who will welcome reigning D3 5A semifinalist and Section 2 heavyweight Warwick to Millersville on Opening Night, when the truncated season gets underway.

WILSON BULLDOGS

PIAA: Class 6A.

COACH: Doug Dahms — 15th season, 155-30 overall.

LAST YEAR: 5-1 Section 1, 10-2 overall (Lost to Harrisburg 33-29 in District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals).

SCHEDULE: 8-28 @ Central Dauphin; 9-4 Governor Mifflin; 9-11 Exeter; 9-18 @ Martin Luther King; 9-25 @ Manheim Central; 10-2 Penn Manor; 10-9 @ McCaskey; 10-16 Cedar Crest; 10-23 Hempfield; 10-30 @ Manheim Township.

NUGGET: Dahms is set to embark on his 45th season in Wilson’s program, and his 155 coaching victories are tops in team history.

KEY KIDS: Plenty of familiar names due back in West Lawn this fall, including a play-making QB, some studs in the trenches, a vet flank kid, and an ultra-quick RB. The QB is Kaleb Brown, who had a breakout season behind center last fall, throwing for 1,430 yards with 23 TD strikes and tacking on 773 rushing yards with four TD keepers. He’s a multi-purpose, multi-talented kid behind center. Brown will also get plenty of help from speed-back Mason Lenart (759 yards, 7 TD), who averaged a lights-out 11.9 yards a carry on 64 totes last fall. He can scoot. Here’s another name to remember: RB Jadyn Jones (263 yards, 3 TD) got some touches last season, and the rising junior is ticketed for some big things. Wily flank vet Troy Corson (28 catches for 298 yards, 4 TD) returns at wideout; he’s a four-year starter for the Bulldogs. Three more familiar names: DT Jeff Colacin (26 tackles, 5 for losses), LB Adrian Santana (21 tackles, 5 for losses) and D-end Ethan Capitano (17 tackles, 7 for losses) can all swarm and stick you. And Corson (40 tackles, 7 pass breakups) is one of the best safeties in the L-L League. Last — but certainly not least — K Jack Wagner returns, and he’s a good one. He went 56 for 57 on PAT attempts and boomed 34 touchbacks last season, and Wagner was invited to Kohl’s Scholarship Camp earlier this summer, and finished among the leaders in the kickoff competition. He’s a weapon; if Wagner is kicking off, pretty much plan on having to go 80 yards.

QUESTION MARK: Wilson must do some tweaking along the O-line, so say hello to newbie people-movers Chase Walters, Matt Schrufer, Zhane Stephenson, Ethan Ashcroft and Trent Maus, who need to keep Brown off of his back, while opening up holes for Lenart and Jones.

CIRCLE THE DATE: Two games for sure, including the league-mandated crossover tilt against Manheim Central, and the season-finale against Manheim Township, which should have plenty riding on it.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage