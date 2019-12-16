Thirteen Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey players were honored on Monday as the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association announced its 2019 All-State teams.
In all, the PHSFHCA recognized 219 players across all three classes, while also honoring more than 700 juniors and seniors for their academic achievements. One hundred L-L student-athletes were named Academic All-State, with eight local teams earning the distinction.
All-State
Section One co-champions Conestoga Valley and Penn Manor and league champion Lampeter-Strasburg led the way with three All-State selections each, with all three Penn Manor players being named to the first team.
Seniors Anna May Barbusca and Tiana Edwards and junior Jasmine Miller represented the Comets on the Class 3A first team. Barbusca and Edwards were second team selections last year.
CV seniors Bella Silvaggio and Carli Eberly landed on the second team, while junior Brooke Eberly was named honorable mention.
Two players earned spots on the first team in Class 2A, with senior Lexie Hosler representing Section Two champion Manheim Central and senior Jocelyn Branco getting the nod from L-S. The Pioneers also saw senior Julz Garber claim a spot on the second team and junior Daisy Frank selected as honorable mention.
A pair of Donegal seniors were recognized with Kiera Baughman, a first team selection last season, earning second team honors and Morgan Saunders named honorable mention.
Only one local player earned a spot in Class 1A. Senior Lindsay McFeaters represented Section Three champion Northern Lebanon on the second team.
Academic honors
The PHSFHCA recognized 724 juniors and seniors for their success in the classroom, a list that includes 100 L-L student-athletes, and eight area squads were among those to earn the Team GPA award for having a cumulative team GPA of 3.3 or higher or a 92 percent average.
Warwick and Cocalico lead the league with 11 players each earning recognition, while Cocalico and L-S boasted 10 honorees and CV had nine.
L-L teams recognized include Cocalico, CV, Donegal, Ephrata, Garden Spot, L-S, Manheim Central and Penn Manor.